Mona Shores cruises to swimming and diving win over Manistee
Dominating the competition from start to finish, the Muskegon Mona Shores girls swimming and diving team cruised to a lopsided 135-55 victory over Manistee at the Paine Aquatic Center on Thursday evening. The Sailors won all four relays and took first in all but one individual event. Sydney Sytsema, Susie...
Ludington falls twice at Spring Lake swimming and diving meet
It was a long bus ride home for the Ludington girls swimming and diving team Thursday, as the Orioles left Spring Lake with a pair of losses — 119-66 to the host Lakers, and 137-48 to Grandville. But, there were some bright spots individually for the Orioles with their...
Friday night Grand Rapids football scores, highlights for Sept. 2
Week 2 of the high school football season concluded Friday night across the Grand Rapids area. It was a limited schedule that saw Caledonia, Catholic Central, East Kentwood and Zeeland West earn victories. Check out scores and highlights below. Caledonia 68, North Farmington 14. Caledonia (2-0) led 35-7 after the...
Fremont and Muskegon youngsters get a chance to play at Ford Field on September 11th
Aidan Hutchinson won’t be the only player making his regular-season debut at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 11. After the Lions and Hutchinson, the prized rookie defensive end from the University of Michigan, square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a group of players from youth teams from the Muskegon area and Fremont will battle on the same big stage in downtown Detroit as well.
Muskegon Big Reds fall to Warren De La Salle 49-16
The Warren De La Salle Pilots (2-0) hadn’t beaten the Muskegon Big Reds (1-1) in four previous matchups but the 5th time was a charm as they cruised to a 49-16 victory on Friday evening. The defending division 2 state champs, Warren De La Salle quarterback, senior Brady Drogosh...
Fruitport blows 27-point lead falls to Grand Rapids Christian 41-34
The Fruitport Trojans had a commanding 34-7 lead with 4:52 remaining in the first half on Thursday evening over Grand Rapid Christian before the Eagles ran off 34 unanswered points to come from behind to take down Fruitport 41-34. The Trojans got on the board at the 11:49 mark of the first quarter on an 80 yard run by junior Paschal Jolman to give Fruitport a 6-0 lead.
Muskegon Heights struggles to contain the Calvin Christian offense in road loss, 42-20
The Tigers were able to hold their own through one quarter, but gradually fell behind and suffered a 42-20 setback to Grandville Calvin Christian. Calvin Christian began to pull away in the second quarter, taking a 12-6 halftime lead and a 26-6 third-quarter lead. G’Nari Davis and Anthony Floyd provided...
13 ON YOUR Sidelines football highlights week 2
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week two of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group. Grandville thumped one of the most highly touted teams in the state in week one, while Byron Center won an overtime thriller. These two Kent County neighbors face off tonight for the...
Newaygo gets shut out by Big Rapids 37-0
NEWAYGO–The Newaygo Lions were shutout 37-0 at home by the Big Rapid Cardinals 37-0 on Thursday. The Lions, who are now 0-1 in the Central State Activities Association-Gold Division (CSAA) and 0-2 overall will be back in action at 7 p.m. next Friday, September 9 when they travel to Morley-Stanwood to take on the Mohawks, who also will come into the contest with at 0-2.
Kent City escapes with come-from-behind victory over Central Montcalm, 28-27
KENT CITY — The home opener for the Kent City Eagles was a nail-biter on Thursday night. The Eagles trailed after every quarter until it mattered most … at the end of the game. When the dust clear, the Eagles had a narrow 28-27 victory over Central Montcalm.
See 32 photos as Byron Center plays Grandville in high school football
GRANDVILLE, MI - Week two of high school football is in full swing with Grandville and Byron Center facing off at Grandville High School. Grandville started the game with a 79-yard kick off return touchdown during the first 10 seconds, and went on to top Byron Center, 45-27.
Hart comes from behind to beat White Cloud, 38-19
Hart’s football team was trailing in the second half, but buckled down and was eventually able to overcome the deficit and come away with a rugged 38-19 victory over White Cloud on the road Thursday night. Both teams are now 1-1. “That made it a gratifying win, because we...
After 3 knee surgeries, Muskegon native ready for big season with WMU football
KALAMAZOO, MI – Damari Roberson put on his football pads, eye black and tape just as he had countless times in his young football career. On paper, was nothing remarkable about Muskegon Mona Shores’ Sept. 17, 2017 matchup with an overmatched Jenison team, but five years later, it’s a game Roberson can’t forget.
Whitehall’s high-powered offense guns down Hastings, 41-30
Whitehall flexed its offensive muscle for the second week in a row on Thursday in a 41-30 victory over Hastings. Last week, the Vikings clobbered Hudsonville Unity Christian. On Thursday, quarterback Kyle Stratton was an efficient 10-of-13 passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Whitehall led 28-24 at the half...
A successful Muskegon festival season by the numbers
MUSKEGON, Mich. — We're heading toward the last unofficial weekend of summer and there's encouraging economic news from the lakeshore. Muskegon is reporting a successful summer festival season and has the numbers to prove it. As they prepare for this weekend's Muskegon Polish Festival, city officials showed off the...
Former student becomes 1st female principal at West Ottawa HS
Kristine Jernigan is the first woman to be the principal of West Ottawa High School. This year marks her first full year in that role.
Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?
This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
West Michigan family confirms body found in drain pipe is missing man Erik Johnson
A body found by construction workers in a Coopersville storm drain has been confirmed to be 28-year-old Erik Johnson who disappeared on Aug. 13. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Johnson's remains were visible from a manhole at a construction site and were discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Center St. and Sunset St.
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
