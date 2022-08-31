ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores cruises to swimming and diving win over Manistee

Dominating the competition from start to finish, the Muskegon Mona Shores girls swimming and diving team cruised to a lopsided 135-55 victory over Manistee at the Paine Aquatic Center on Thursday evening. The Sailors won all four relays and took first in all but one individual event. Sydney Sytsema, Susie...
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington falls twice at Spring Lake swimming and diving meet

It was a long bus ride home for the Ludington girls swimming and diving team Thursday, as the Orioles left Spring Lake with a pair of losses — 119-66 to the host Lakers, and 137-48 to Grandville. But, there were some bright spots individually for the Orioles with their...
LUDINGTON, MI
MLive.com

Friday night Grand Rapids football scores, highlights for Sept. 2

Week 2 of the high school football season concluded Friday night across the Grand Rapids area. It was a limited schedule that saw Caledonia, Catholic Central, East Kentwood and Zeeland West earn victories. Check out scores and highlights below. Caledonia 68, North Farmington 14. Caledonia (2-0) led 35-7 after the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont and Muskegon youngsters get a chance to play at Ford Field on September 11th

Aidan Hutchinson won’t be the only player making his regular-season debut at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 11. After the Lions and Hutchinson, the prized rookie defensive end from the University of Michigan, square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a group of players from youth teams from the Muskegon area and Fremont will battle on the same big stage in downtown Detroit as well.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Big Reds fall to Warren De La Salle 49-16

The Warren De La Salle Pilots (2-0) hadn’t beaten the Muskegon Big Reds (1-1) in four previous matchups but the 5th time was a charm as they cruised to a 49-16 victory on Friday evening. The defending division 2 state champs, Warren De La Salle quarterback, senior Brady Drogosh...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fruitport blows 27-point lead falls to Grand Rapids Christian 41-34

The Fruitport Trojans had a commanding 34-7 lead with 4:52 remaining in the first half on Thursday evening over Grand Rapid Christian before the Eagles ran off 34 unanswered points to come from behind to take down Fruitport 41-34. The Trojans got on the board at the 11:49 mark of the first quarter on an 80 yard run by junior Paschal Jolman to give Fruitport a 6-0 lead.
FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR Sidelines football highlights week 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week two of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group. Grandville thumped one of the most highly touted teams in the state in week one, while Byron Center won an overtime thriller. These two Kent County neighbors face off tonight for the...
GRANDVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Highschoolsports#Localsportsjournal Com
localsportsjournal.com

Newaygo gets shut out by Big Rapids 37-0

NEWAYGO–The Newaygo Lions were shutout 37-0 at home by the Big Rapid Cardinals 37-0 on Thursday. The Lions, who are now 0-1 in the Central State Activities Association-Gold Division (CSAA) and 0-2 overall will be back in action at 7 p.m. next Friday, September 9 when they travel to Morley-Stanwood to take on the Mohawks, who also will come into the contest with at 0-2.
NEWAYGO, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart comes from behind to beat White Cloud, 38-19

Hart’s football team was trailing in the second half, but buckled down and was eventually able to overcome the deficit and come away with a rugged 38-19 victory over White Cloud on the road Thursday night. Both teams are now 1-1. “That made it a gratifying win, because we...
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall’s high-powered offense guns down Hastings, 41-30

Whitehall flexed its offensive muscle for the second week in a row on Thursday in a 41-30 victory over Hastings. Last week, the Vikings clobbered Hudsonville Unity Christian. On Thursday, quarterback Kyle Stratton was an efficient 10-of-13 passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Whitehall led 28-24 at the half...
WHITEHALL, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

A successful Muskegon festival season by the numbers

MUSKEGON, Mich. — We're heading toward the last unofficial weekend of summer and there's encouraging economic news from the lakeshore. Muskegon is reporting a successful summer festival season and has the numbers to prove it. As they prepare for this weekend's Muskegon Polish Festival, city officials showed off the...
MUSKEGON, MI
My Magic GR

Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?

This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WALKER, MI

