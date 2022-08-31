Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington falls twice at Spring Lake swimming and diving meet
It was a long bus ride home for the Ludington girls swimming and diving team Thursday, as the Orioles left Spring Lake with a pair of losses — 119-66 to the host Lakers, and 137-48 to Grandville. But, there were some bright spots individually for the Orioles with their...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores cruises to swimming and diving win over Manistee
Dominating the competition from start to finish, the Muskegon Mona Shores girls swimming and diving team cruised to a lopsided 135-55 victory over Manistee at the Paine Aquatic Center on Thursday evening. The Sailors won all four relays and took first in all but one individual event. Sydney Sytsema, Susie...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont and Muskegon youngsters get a chance to play at Ford Field on September 11th
Aidan Hutchinson won’t be the only player making his regular-season debut at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 11. After the Lions and Hutchinson, the prized rookie defensive end from the University of Michigan, square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a group of players from youth teams from the Muskegon area and Fremont will battle on the same big stage in downtown Detroit as well.
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee cruises past Mason County Central, 27-6
Manistee didn’t let an early deficit against Mason County Central slow it down in a 27-6 victory on the road at Spartan Community Field Thursday night. Each team made some early threats, but it was the Spartans who struck first when senior quarterback Will Chye rolled to his left to avoid the Chippewas pressure and hit on a 12-yard scoring pass with 2:38 left in the first quarter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsportsjournal.com
Rockford comes back from third quarter deficit to beat Mona Shores 31-27
The Mona Shores Sailors had a commanding 27-7 third quarter lead over the Rockford Rams on Thursday evening before the host team ran off 24 unanswered points on the Sailor defense to hand Mona Shores a stunning 31-27 loss. The game was played at Carlson Munger Stadium in Rockford before...
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo gets shut out by Big Rapids 37-0
NEWAYGO–The Newaygo Lions were shutout 37-0 at home by the Big Rapid Cardinals 37-0 on Thursday. The Lions, who are now 0-1 in the Central State Activities Association-Gold Division (CSAA) and 0-2 overall will be back in action at 7 p.m. next Friday, September 9 when they travel to Morley-Stanwood to take on the Mohawks, who also will come into the contest with at 0-2.
localsportsjournal.com
Grant gets by Chippewa Hills 30-20
GRANT–The Grant Tigers got their first win of the season under new head coach Jason Hill on Thursday evening as beat the Chippewa Hills Warriors 30-20 at Grant. With the win, the Tigers get off to a 1-0 start the Central State Activities Association (CSAA) – Gold Division and are 1-1 overall on the season.
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon routs Orchard View 55-0 in West Michigan Conference game
Sophomore quarterback James Young was on target Thursday night and led the North Muskegon Norsemen to a 55-0 victory over the host Orchard View Cardinals. Young completed 15-of-23 passes for 232 yards and five touchdowns. Young found Carsen Moat in a 4-yard touchdown pass to account for the lone score...
RELATED PEOPLE
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport blows 27-point lead falls to Grand Rapids Christian 41-34
The Fruitport Trojans had a commanding 34-7 lead with 4:52 remaining in the first half on Thursday evening over Grand Rapid Christian before the Eagles ran off 34 unanswered points to come from behind to take down Fruitport 41-34. The Trojans got on the board at the 11:49 mark of the first quarter on an 80 yard run by junior Paschal Jolman to give Fruitport a 6-0 lead.
localsportsjournal.com
Oakridge gets by Muskegon Catholic in nonleague slugfest, 20-14
It wasn’t a Picasso, but Oakridge will take a victory at Muskegon Catholic Central’s historic Kehren Stadium any way it can get it. The combination of the power running of Trevor Jones and the passing of Matt Danicek proved to be just enough as Oakridge won a nonconference slugfest, 20-14, on Friday over the host Crusaders.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Heights struggles to contain the Calvin Christian offense in road loss, 42-20
The Tigers were able to hold their own through one quarter, but gradually fell behind and suffered a 42-20 setback to Grandville Calvin Christian. Calvin Christian began to pull away in the second quarter, taking a 12-6 halftime lead and a 26-6 third-quarter lead. G’Nari Davis and Anthony Floyd provided...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall’s high-powered offense guns down Hastings, 41-30
Whitehall flexed its offensive muscle for the second week in a row on Thursday in a 41-30 victory over Hastings. Last week, the Vikings clobbered Hudsonville Unity Christian. On Thursday, quarterback Kyle Stratton was an efficient 10-of-13 passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Whitehall led 28-24 at the half...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsportsjournal.com
Hart comes from behind to beat White Cloud, 38-19
Hart’s football team was trailing in the second half, but buckled down and was eventually able to overcome the deficit and come away with a rugged 38-19 victory over White Cloud on the road Thursday night. Both teams are now 1-1. “That made it a gratifying win, because we...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington rushes for over 500 yards in 55-7 win over Shelby
SHELBY — Pounding out over 500 yards rushing, and holding Shelby to just 116 on the ground, the Ludington football team overpowered the Tigers, 55-7 in a non-conference game Thursday night at the Tigers’ field. The Orioles made quick work of the Tigers, finishing the first half with...
localsportsjournal.com
Dirheimer sparks Fremont victory over Beaverton
Justin Dirheimer rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns on Thursday night and led the Fremont Packers to a 24-7 nonleague football victory over visiting Beaverton. Fremont is now 2-0 on the season. Dirheimer, a 1,000-yard rusher a year ago, was the workhorse back for the Packers with 27 carries....
Comments / 0