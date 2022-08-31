NEWAYGO–The Newaygo Lions were shutout 37-0 at home by the Big Rapid Cardinals 37-0 on Thursday. The Lions, who are now 0-1 in the Central State Activities Association-Gold Division (CSAA) and 0-2 overall will be back in action at 7 p.m. next Friday, September 9 when they travel to Morley-Stanwood to take on the Mohawks, who also will come into the contest with at 0-2.

NEWAYGO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO