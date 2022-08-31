Four malnourished bulldogs and one dead dog were found by a probation officer at a Fair Bluff home. The sheriff’s office reported that the bulldog-mix dogs were tethered with heavy chains at 41 Phillips Street. There was no indication of food or clean water, according to the report. One dog had recently died when Animal Protective Services and the sheriff’s office responded, the report shows.

FAIR BLUFF, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO