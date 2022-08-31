ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Dead Dog, Four Starving Canines Found in Fair Bluff

Four malnourished bulldogs and one dead dog were found by a probation officer at a Fair Bluff home. The sheriff’s office reported that the bulldog-mix dogs were tethered with heavy chains at 41 Phillips Street. There was no indication of food or clean water, according to the report. One dog had recently died when Animal Protective Services and the sheriff’s office responded, the report shows.
FAIR BLUFF, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brunswick County, NC
Pets & Animals
Brunswick County, NC
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Lifestyle
City
Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Pets & Animals
County
New Hanover County, NC
County
Brunswick County, NC
The Daily South

Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina

Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
SURF CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Animal Rescue#Telemundo#Top Cat#Wect#Nbc
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington City Council to consider donation of site of former fire station to Good Shepherd Ministries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former Wilmington Fire Department fire station soon could be turned into housing by a local non-profit. During its meeting on Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution authorizing the donation of 3939 Carolina Beach Road, which was previously Fire Station 6, to Good Shepherd Ministries of Wilmington, Inc.
WILMINGTON, NC
myhorrynews.com

Woman and 2 children dead in Carolina Forest shooting

A 42-year-old woman and her two children died Wednesday in a shooting in Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Laura Moberley and her two children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were found deceased of gun shot wounds at a residence on Centennial Circle.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Danielle upgraded to the 1st hurricane of the 2022 season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the course of 24 hours, sustained winds have increased from 40 mph to 75 mph, making Danielle a Category 1 hurricane. The system is still not a threat to land, but is forecasted to continue meandering in the north and central Atlantic through Labor Day weekend. While doing so, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy