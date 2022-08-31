Read full article on original website
WITN
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Tortoiseshell kitten from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter has been adopted
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 5-month-old, tortoiseshell-colored kitten has been adopted from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. The unnamed, shorthair female kitten is microchipped, vaccinated and spayed. Those interested in adopting other animals are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive, Wilmington. The...
22-year-old man missing for nearly a week, Robeson County deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 22-year-old Lumberton man. Damien Antonio Hunt was last seen about a week ago in the Orrum community, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning in a Facebook post. Hunt is about 5-foot-5, weighs about 140 pounds and has […]
columbuscountynews.com
One Dead Dog, Four Starving Canines Found in Fair Bluff
Four malnourished bulldogs and one dead dog were found by a probation officer at a Fair Bluff home. The sheriff’s office reported that the bulldog-mix dogs were tethered with heavy chains at 41 Phillips Street. There was no indication of food or clean water, according to the report. One dog had recently died when Animal Protective Services and the sheriff’s office responded, the report shows.
North Carolina animal sanctuary takes in 100 potbelly pigs
Daehnrich and Joseph Purington, executive director and co-founder of Sisu Refuge, went to the property and say they saw nearly 100 pigs in need of help.
WECT
Back to School 2022: Columbus County Schools looks to combat staffing shortages, inflation
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Art teacher needs help with supplies for young students. Back to School 2022: Columbus County Schools looks to combat staffing shortages, inflation. Back to School 2022: Columbus County Schools looks to combat staffing shortages, inflation. Some CFPUA customers not receiving bill notifications. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Some...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
The Daily South
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina
Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Vendors of Boiling Springs Neighborhood Market set up for holiday weekend
Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– In Brunswick County, locals set up for their bi monthly market to sell local homemade goods. Boiling Springs Lake holds a market at the Community Center every other Saturday from March through December filled with various vendors of local goods. Vendors include local produce,...
WECT
Port City United launches ‘Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights’ initiative, hopes to make community safer
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United announced the launching of their “Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights” initiative. Working in collaboration with Duke Energy and the City of Wilmington, PCU hopes to bring attention to and address areas in the community where additional lighting and/or repairs to lighting are needed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More shoplifters at Wilmington Walmart: NHSO asking for help identifying suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying larceny suspects at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach road in Wilmington. On August 19th, 2022, the suspects in the attached photos committed larceny, according to NHSO. If you...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff asking public for help identifying larceny suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On August 19th, 2022, the pictured suspects committed larceny at the Walmart at 5135 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released these images in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects’ identities. If you can identify...
WECT
Wilmington City Council to consider donation of site of former fire station to Good Shepherd Ministries
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former Wilmington Fire Department fire station soon could be turned into housing by a local non-profit. During its meeting on Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution authorizing the donation of 3939 Carolina Beach Road, which was previously Fire Station 6, to Good Shepherd Ministries of Wilmington, Inc.
myhorrynews.com
Woman and 2 children dead in Carolina Forest shooting
A 42-year-old woman and her two children died Wednesday in a shooting in Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Laura Moberley and her two children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were found deceased of gun shot wounds at a residence on Centennial Circle.
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, her 2 children found shot dead in Carolina Forest home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and two children were found shot dead at a home in Carolina Forest on Wednesday, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Laura Moberley, 42, and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were all found dead after police were called for a welfare […]
Danielle upgraded to the 1st hurricane of the 2022 season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the course of 24 hours, sustained winds have increased from 40 mph to 75 mph, making Danielle a Category 1 hurricane. The system is still not a threat to land, but is forecasted to continue meandering in the north and central Atlantic through Labor Day weekend. While doing so, […]
WXII 12
Student stabbed to death, another injured at high school in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student was killed Thursday and another injured at a high school in North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the stabbing occurred around 7 a.m. at Northside High School in Jacksonville. They also said...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Mom, Entrepreneur one of the Extraordinary People of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Call her businesswoman, entrepreneur, blogger, podcaster or visionary, but Stephanie Lanier’s favorite title is “mom”. She’s a working mom who does more before her morning coffee than most of us do in a day. As the mother to a medically fragile...
