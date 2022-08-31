A recommendation to Brent Regan and the CDA Press that the next commentary from Regan cover exactly why he and his Idaho Freedom Foundation and his radical KCRCC are so opposed to supporting public schools. When parents are asked about the schools their children attend, there is most often a high percentage (>70%) of approval. When asked about the public schools in other areas than their own, the rating goes down. I believe the fall in approval when talking about a school other than the one your child attends is due to people like Regan and his organizations always talking negatively about the state of public education. Add Candlelight Church’s Paul Van Noy to this list of leaders trying to undermine the public’s confidence schools.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO