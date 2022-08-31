ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

SCHOOL LEVY: What we learned

The school levy failed and we learned a couple of things. First, seniors 65-plus are tired of paying school taxes. They have paid for their children and grandchildren and now they are done. Their income years are behind them and are on a fixed budget now. Time for other new parents to start paying. Other places in the country exempt seniors, why not us?
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Gov to visit Kootenai County

COEUR d'ALENE - Gov. Brad Little will be making several stops around Kootenai County next week as he celebrates the passage of House Bill 1, which cut taxes and boosted education funding. Little will start his visit by providing remarks at the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation-Jobs Plus annual meeting...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
Genesee, ID
City
Rigby, ID
City
Castleford, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Burley, ID
City
Rockland, ID
City
Kendrick, ID
City
Gooding, ID
City
Weiser, ID
Local
Idaho Education
City
Sandpoint, ID
City
Melba, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Troy, ID
City
Oakley, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
City
Kellogg, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PUBLIC SCHOOL OPPONENTS: Transparency, solutions needed

A recommendation to Brent Regan and the CDA Press that the next commentary from Regan cover exactly why he and his Idaho Freedom Foundation and his radical KCRCC are so opposed to supporting public schools. When parents are asked about the schools their children attend, there is most often a high percentage (>70%) of approval. When asked about the public schools in other areas than their own, the rating goes down. I believe the fall in approval when talking about a school other than the one your child attends is due to people like Regan and his organizations always talking negatively about the state of public education. Add Candlelight Church’s Paul Van Noy to this list of leaders trying to undermine the public’s confidence schools.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Gas prices down, travelers up

COEUR d'ALENE — Heading into the Labor Day weekend, gas prices are falling and Idahoans are expected to hit the road. Idaho's average price for regular gas is $4.56 per gallon, which is 7 cents less than a week ago and 35 cents less than a month ago, but 76 cents more than a year ago.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

High fire danger across Montana as heat sets in for weekend

GLASGOW, Mont. (AP) — Authorities warned of high wildfire danger across much of Montana on Thursday as temperatures were forecast to approach the triple digits with heavy winds in some areas. The start of September will bring heat at near record levels and it will linger through Labor Day...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Lake
Coeur d'Alene Press

AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS: State should step in

If the federal government won’t do much, let Idaho do what it can. How about these for starters:. No depreciation allowed on single family homes as rentals and no expense deductions. The owner-occupied homes get no depreciation allowance or expense deductions. Fix the roof on your principal residence, no deduction on taxes, no capital expense recovery on sale, nothing. Even if the federal government won’t do this, Idaho can.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy