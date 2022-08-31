Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Vikings' next step: Victory
COEUR d’ALENE — In a game decided by big plays, the Coeur d’Alene Vikings made them and the Sandpoint Bulldogs didn’t, and as a result, the Vikings are finally in the win column and the Bulldogs are still looking for their first victory. With a chance...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP SOCCER: Lakeland's Cameron tricks Timberlake
SPIRIT LAKE — With the JV game called off, Lakeland coach Kevin Rogge told his team, if they wanted playing time, it was time to step up and get it. Junior Katie Cameron was listening. Cameron recorded a hat trick as the Hawks beat the Timberlake Tigers 6-1 in...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Bustamante breaks out in Trojan romp
POST FALLS — Experience mattered for Post Falls in its home opener on Friday. Senior Jake Bustamante ran for five touchdowns — four in the first half — in the Trojans 34-6 nonleague win over the Timberline Wolves of Boise at Trojan Stadium. “He really was a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wallace downs Kootenai in tri-match
HARRISON FLATS — Britany Phillips had 17 kills for Wallace in a 25-7, 25-9, 25-5 win over Kootenai in a nonleague match on Saturday afternoon. Hannah Stiles had four digs and Tuesday Glessner two aces for the Warriors against Wallace. “The girls definitely had some first game jitters,” Kootenai...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Lakeland rolls to first 3-0 start since 2014
RATHDRUM — Weston Saputski scored on a 23-yard touchdown run to open the scoring for Lakeland, which rolled to a 35-10 win over the visiting Columbia Wildcats of Nampa at Corbit Field on Thursday. It is Lakeland’s first 3-0 since the 2014 season. “We had quite a few...
Coeur d Alene, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sandpoint High School football team will have a game with Coeur d'Alene High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE FRONT ROW with JASON ELLIOTT: Cool off? Not for a while
Sure, it’s been hot here lately. Considering everything that high school athletes have been through in the last three years, whether it be shortened seasons, not having a season or games delayed by wildfires, I’m sure just drinking a little more water isn’t so bad. WITH TEMPERATURES...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cocolalla couple spins way to big win
Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion
COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Northwest Notes Sept. 2, 2022
COEUR d'ALENE — North Idaho College will accept canned or packaged food items as payment for game admission throughout the month of September in attempt to help stock the NIC Food Pantry. The NIC Food Pantry is designed to meet the needs of NIC students and employees who are...
KREM
High School Football Scoreboard | KREM 2 Football Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — High school football is back and the KREM 2 Sports Team has you covered with scores, highlights and more across the Inland Northwest. Make sure you catch the KREM 2 Football Friday show live on CBS Fridays at 11 p.m.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXLY
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Gonzaga Bulletin
‘We lost our composure’: GU drops five-set thriller to Idaho State
Up 24-22 in the fourth set, the Gonzaga volleyball team was a point away from closing out a win against Idaho State on Thursday after taking two of the first three sets. However, the Bengals weren’t going down without a fight as a kill from Meline Robarge and a block from Emrie Satuala tied the set at 24-24.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael (Mike) Lee Murinko, 69
Michael (Mike) Lee Murinko, 69, died Aug. 28, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after a hard fight with an aggressive Cancer. Mike was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Rock Springs, Wyo., to Francis Edward and Burma Ruth (Hunter) Murinko. He was one of 11 children and was tragically orphaned when Francis and Burma passed in 1969. Each of the children had vastly different paths that eventually brought them all back together. Mike was the glue to all the siblings.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
Almost two years before Neil Armstrong made that “one giant leap for mankind,” five Coeur d’Alene boys took baby steps for amateur space fans everywhere. At 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1967, the pre-teens entered a 42-foot-high, plywood rocket ship at 10th and Pennsylvania and didn’t leave until Aug. 31, 14½ days later.
1,900+ customers without power on the South Hill and Moran Prairie
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Over 1,900 customers are without power on the South Hill and Moran Prairie area. As of 6 p.m. Saturday evening, AVISTA crews are currently working to identify the issue and estimate to have the power back on by 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening. We'll continue to...
WSP responds to motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley Friday night. The crash took place on Trent Avenue just west of Argonne. Police say the rider was heading west on Trent when they rear-ended a car. The crash left the motorcycle in pieces. The rider was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho
WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
Comments / 1