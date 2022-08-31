ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

mauinow.com

Deer strike along busy Kaʻahumanu Ave.

Motorists reported a deer strike in Kahului along Kaʻahumanu Avenue fronting Baldwin High School earlier today. The incident sheds light on the axis deer problem on Maui, as the animals push into populated areas in search of food and water. Axis deer have decimated agricultural crops and pastural lands...
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Abandoned Maui home creates problems for local residents

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- The lease for a boarded up home in Waiehu Kou was canceled back in 2017, because the previous lessee defaulted on the mortgage. "From 2017 to 2022, nothing has happened," explains nearby resident Punahele Ho’opi’i.
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui police launch Labor Day impaired driving enforcement campaign

Starting today, Sept. 2, and continuing through the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will be out conducting impaired driving enforcement. On Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, the Maui Police Department will participate in the MADD Saturation Saturday enforcement event. Motorists can expect to see patrols,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Major changes at Maui’s main airport to minimize congestion

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major changes are being made at Maui’s main airport to relieve the congestion. Airport officials say approximately 26,000 travelers currently pass through the Kahului Airport each day – surpassing pre-pandemic counts. One of the changes include a dedicated TSA PreCheck checkpoint which includes two lanes....
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Public input sought about highway crossing for new high school in Kīhei

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education is seeking community input on alternatives for a grade-separated pedestrian crossing at Pi‘ilani Highway to serve the new Kūlanihāko‘i High School being built in Kīhei. The online survey asking questions about long-term and short-term solutions takes approximately five...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Raising Cane’s opens on Maui with fanfare

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers officially opened in Kahului on Tuesday to a crowd of about 150 individuals. The first person in line, Frank Barbosa, arrived before noon on Monday, and was joined in line shortly after by several more people who kept each other company for the next 11 hours until the restaurant officially opened on Tuesday morning.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Theater features “Flashback Wednesdays”

The newly remodeled Regency Wharf Cinemas in Lahaina has announced “Flashback Wednesdays,” featuring pop cult culture movie classics for $8 a person. On Sept. 7, the film “Grease” honors the late great Olivia Newton John. On Sept. 14, the Wharf Cinema light up the screen with...
LAHAINA, HI
KHON2

Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
LAHAINA, HI

