Deer strike along busy Kaʻahumanu Ave.
Motorists reported a deer strike in Kahului along Kaʻahumanu Avenue fronting Baldwin High School earlier today. The incident sheds light on the axis deer problem on Maui, as the animals push into populated areas in search of food and water. Axis deer have decimated agricultural crops and pastural lands...
Maui resident views on tourism drop, but state perception ticks up — new survey
Nearly half the Maui County residents polled in a recent survey on the visitor industry said the island is being run for tourists at the expense of local people – the highest negative response in the state. For Maui residents who said tourism creates more problems than benefits, overcrowding...
Abandoned Maui home creates problems for local residents
WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- The lease for a boarded up home in Waiehu Kou was canceled back in 2017, because the previous lessee defaulted on the mortgage. "From 2017 to 2022, nothing has happened," explains nearby resident Punahele Ho’opi’i.
Hawaiʻi Nature Center opens field trip opportunities to all Maui schools to 6th grade
The nonprofit Hawaiʻi Nature Center on Maui relaunches its educational field trip offerings and school partnerships. Its programs that include science-based curriculum are designed for Maui’s students through the 6th grade. Schools island wide can book field trips with the organization for hands-on learning at HNC’s ʻĪao Valley center.
These Hawaii coffee shops made Top 100 list in US
Whether you like your coffee hot, iced, black, sweet, creamy or blended, there's something for everyone on Yelp's list of Top 100 Coffee Shops in the United States.
LIST: Yelp’s 10 Best Pupus on Maui
Yelp ranks the best pupu spots within a region and came out with their list of best pupu near Kihei for August 2022.
Maui police launch Labor Day impaired driving enforcement campaign
Starting today, Sept. 2, and continuing through the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will be out conducting impaired driving enforcement. On Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, the Maui Police Department will participate in the MADD Saturation Saturday enforcement event. Motorists can expect to see patrols,...
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
Traffic, flooding among many concerns with new affordable housing project in Maui
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several residents are pushing to stop a new affordable housing development from going up in South Maui. The Kihei residents are worried about traffic and flooding in the area. Larry Stephens has lived on Hoonani Street since 1975. He said heavy rain from Upcountry often funnels down...
Major changes at Maui’s main airport to minimize congestion
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major changes are being made at Maui’s main airport to relieve the congestion. Airport officials say approximately 26,000 travelers currently pass through the Kahului Airport each day – surpassing pre-pandemic counts. One of the changes include a dedicated TSA PreCheck checkpoint which includes two lanes....
Public input sought about highway crossing for new high school in Kīhei
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education is seeking community input on alternatives for a grade-separated pedestrian crossing at Pi‘ilani Highway to serve the new Kūlanihāko‘i High School being built in Kīhei. The online survey asking questions about long-term and short-term solutions takes approximately five...
Maui PD enforce zero-tolerance for impaired driving
One of the deadliest times of the years for impaired driving accidents and fatalities is over Labor Day weekend according to the Maui Police Department (MPD).
Raising Cane’s opens on Maui with fanfare
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers officially opened in Kahului on Tuesday to a crowd of about 150 individuals. The first person in line, Frank Barbosa, arrived before noon on Monday, and was joined in line shortly after by several more people who kept each other company for the next 11 hours until the restaurant officially opened on Tuesday morning.
Theater features “Flashback Wednesdays”
The newly remodeled Regency Wharf Cinemas in Lahaina has announced “Flashback Wednesdays,” featuring pop cult culture movie classics for $8 a person. On Sept. 7, the film “Grease” honors the late great Olivia Newton John. On Sept. 14, the Wharf Cinema light up the screen with...
County Council considering new methods for determining sales price of affordable housing
At its Friday meeting at 9 a.m., the Maui County Council will consider a bill to establish new methods for determining the sales price of an affordable dwelling unit and create a program that allows for developer and homebuyer subsidies to bring the cost of the affordable homes down. Councilmember...
First Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawaii is opening
The company plans to open several restaurants in the Aloha State over the next five years.
Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
