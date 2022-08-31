Read full article on original website
WTOP
1 dead, 3 injured in Prince George’s Co. shooting
One man is dead and at least two others are injured following a shooting in Capitol Heights in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Saturday night. Prince George’s County Police say they found several injured people at a convenience store in the 1400 block of Ritchie Road around 8 p.m.
WTOP
Police: Car involved in Beltway shooting found in flames in Northern Virginia woods
The vehicle that was involved in a shooting on the Beltway last month was found on fire in the woods in Northern Virginia during the predawn hours of Saturday, according to police. Prince William County police said they found the car in Prince William Forest Park near Joplin Road shortly...
Four people shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George’s County with 1 dead as cops surround store in Capitol Heights, Maryland
A SHOOTING at a 7-Eleven store has left one person dead and three others hurt in Maryland. One man died from his injuries while the other victims in the quadruple shooting were at the hospital with gunshot wounds, cops said. The gunfire erupted at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights, Maryland,...
DC boy dead, others hurt after shooting at 7-Eleven in Maryland
UPDATE, Sept. 4, 12:15 p.m. — Prince George’s County police said the person killed in the shooting at 7-Eleven on Saturday was 15-year-old De’Andre Johnson of Washington, D.C. (Initially, police said it was a man who had died.) Officers said they found Johnson and three other people shot at the convenience store in Capitol Heights. […]
WTOP
Leesburg police department names its new K-9 officer in honor of police dispatcher
The newest K-9 pup at the Leesburg, Virginia, police department has a new name … Riley!. Police at the department asked for the community’s help in naming the pup and offered three options to choose from. K-9 Riley is named in memory of Leesburg Police Dispatcher Sherry Riley,...
Charles Sheriff seeks answers in 43-year-old cold case
This week marks the anniversary of the homicide of Vickie Lynn Belk, a 28-year-old resident of Alexandria, VA. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Vickie and her family. On August 29, 1979, a local teenager was riding his bicycle along Metropolitan Church Road near Route 227 in Bryans Road, Maryland, […]
fox5dc.com
Inmates speak with FOX 5 about alleged 'illegal detention' in Prince George's County
Inmates speak out about alleged 'illegal detention' in Prince George's County. Nine current and former inmates sued Prince George's County in July claiming hundreds of people are being illegally jailed, violating the constitution. Now, FOX 5 is speaking with the plaintiffs. FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow has the story.
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
WTOP
Mayor Bowser ‘devastated’ by gun violence among teenagers in Southeast DC
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said trauma services will be made available to the victims in two separate shootings that involved teenagers. Speaking at the ribbon-cutting of the District’s newest early learning center in Ward 7 on Thursday, she was asked about the shootings Wednesday outside the IDEA Public Charter School in Northeast and near Alabama Avenue and G Street in Southeast.
clayconews.com
Washington, D.C. Biker Killed In Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash On Interstate 495 in Prince George’s County, Maryland
FORESTVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that occurred late Wednesday night August 31, 2022 in Prince George’s County. At about 11:10 P.M. on Wednesday, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the outer loop...
Man shot in head, killed on stoop of his apartment in DC
Metropolitan Police Department are on scene at 18th and Minnesota SE where a man was shot in the head. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at around 6:40 a.m. Friday, September, 2.
WTOP
Frederick Co. school board considers changes to its religious expression policy
The board of education in Frederick County, Maryland, is considering minor changes to its policy on religious expression, after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on religious expression at public schools. The Frederick County Board of Education held a policy committee meeting in late August to discuss the policy changes....
Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
NBC Washington
2 Shot Inside AMC Theater in Largo: Police
Two people were shot inside of an AMC theater at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre mall in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at around 11:15 p.m. inside of AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, Prince George's County police said. More information about the conditions...
WTOP
DC family feels betrayed after prosecutors offer son’s killer plea deal
A local family is not happy with the prison sentence given out Friday to the person who fatally shot their son in D.C. Roger “Tom” Marmet, 22, was killed almost four years ago by a stray bullet as he sat in his car at a traffic light in Northeast after volunteering at the nonprofit SOME (So Others Might Eat).
CBS News
Baltimore couple arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
BALTIMORE -- An engaged couple from Baltimore was arrested Tuesday on charges related to their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal court records. Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr. are charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and related charges.
Concerns grow as violence increases in the Metro
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mounting concerns for morning commuters and the new general manager of Metro is responding to concerns voiced by riders. His comments come after another instance of violence. Commuters are understandably concerned after a shooting Thursday afternoon at the L’enfant Plaza Station. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke took to Twitter Thursday […]
WTOP
Fairfax County police chase ends in crash, drug seizure in stolen SUV
Four people are in the hospital with minor injuries after a police pursuit in Fairfax County, Virginia, that ended with a crash and the seizure of drugs and weapons. Fairfax County police said they saw a stolen SUV from Prince George’s County, Maryland, right before 5 p.m. traveling northbound on U.S. Route 1 south of the Capital Beltway near Fort Hunt Road.
WTOP
2 men hospitalized following police shootout during Woodbridge drug raid
Two men remain hospitalized after being struck by gunfire during a drug raid in Woodbridge by authorities Thursday night, according to police in Prince William County, Virginia. Members of a “multiagency narcotics task force” investigating fentanyl distribution exchanged gunfire with members of the operation in the 14700 block of Fox...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. student struck by driver passing school bus has broken clavicle, pelvis
The Montgomery County, Maryland, fourth-grader who was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus has a broken clavicle and pelvis, as well as bruises, a school system spokesman said. Her injuries are not life-threatening. The girl, who was on the crosswalk after getting off the bus,...
