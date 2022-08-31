ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WTOP

1 dead, 3 injured in Prince George’s Co. shooting

One man is dead and at least two others are injured following a shooting in Capitol Heights in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Saturday night. Prince George’s County Police say they found several injured people at a convenience store in the 1400 block of Ritchie Road around 8 p.m.
WTOP

Mayor Bowser ‘devastated’ by gun violence among teenagers in Southeast DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said trauma services will be made available to the victims in two separate shootings that involved teenagers. Speaking at the ribbon-cutting of the District’s newest early learning center in Ward 7 on Thursday, she was asked about the shootings Wednesday outside the IDEA Public Charter School in Northeast and near Alabama Avenue and G Street in Southeast.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

2 Shot Inside AMC Theater in Largo: Police

Two people were shot inside of an AMC theater at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre mall in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at around 11:15 p.m. inside of AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, Prince George's County police said. More information about the conditions...
LARGO, MD
CBS News

Baltimore couple arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BALTIMORE -- An engaged couple from Baltimore was arrested Tuesday on charges related to their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal court records. Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr. are charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and related charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Concerns grow as violence increases in the Metro

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mounting concerns for morning commuters and the new general manager of Metro is responding to concerns voiced by riders. His comments come after another instance of violence. Commuters are understandably concerned after a shooting Thursday afternoon at the L’enfant Plaza Station. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke took to Twitter Thursday […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax County police chase ends in crash, drug seizure in stolen SUV

Four people are in the hospital with minor injuries after a police pursuit in Fairfax County, Virginia, that ended with a crash and the seizure of drugs and weapons. Fairfax County police said they saw a stolen SUV from Prince George’s County, Maryland, right before 5 p.m. traveling northbound on U.S. Route 1 south of the Capital Beltway near Fort Hunt Road.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

2 men hospitalized following police shootout during Woodbridge drug raid

Two men remain hospitalized after being struck by gunfire during a drug raid in Woodbridge by authorities Thursday night, according to police in Prince William County, Virginia. Members of a “multiagency narcotics task force” investigating fentanyl distribution exchanged gunfire with members of the operation in the 14700 block of Fox...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

