Tennessee State

Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
CT State Police report over 3,500 calls Labor Day weekend so far

State troopers received more than 3,500 service calls so far this Labor Day weekend, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers reported 3,505 calls between Friday and 7 a.m. Sunday, including 166 speeding violations, 205 crashes, 403 traffic violations and 250 motorist assists. Two of the crashes involved serious injuries; one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Editorial: How to move forward in wake of video suggesting Greenwich hiring discrimination

When was the last time this many Connecticut politicians were on the same side on an issue?. The story of alleged discrimination against hiring conservatives in Greenwich Public Schools unfurled Wednesday as a “gotcha” moment for Republicans during election season. Democrats seemed to race to social media to join their counterparts in damning such behavior. Greenwich being Greenwich, this meant that even the gubernatorial candidates felt the impulse to weigh in. Republican Bob Stefanowski issued a late-afternoon statement challenging “Governor Lamont to speak out and denounce this kind of garbage in our schools immediately, even if it offends his far-left base.”
GREENWICH, CT
Prepare to pay more for heating oil this winter in CT

With heating oil prices inching up slightly heading into the back half of August, Connecticut homeowners could face $1,700 more in their heating bills through next May if prices do not budge from their current levels. Statewide the third week of August, retail heating oil prices in Connecticut were averaging...
CONNECTICUT STATE
#School Safety#Smartphone App#Executive Order#K12#Tennesseans
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. Matt Knickerbocker’s legacy in Bethel is ‘era of bipartisanship’. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT. * WHAT...High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley 106 to 112. degrees. Maximum temperatures in the Kern County desert 106 to. 113 degrees. High temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CT's best Indian restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut’s annual garlic festivals: What you need to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you're a fan of the pungent seasoning or simply like to keep away vampires, garlic is a plant that has ingrained itself in the worlds of both culinary and culture. Garlic is so cherished that Connecticut offers not only one, but two different garlic festivals in the fall.
BETHLEHEM, CT

