BULLHEAD CITY – Every suicide is heartbreaking, and the heartbreak ripples out into the families and friends of the hurting souls. The Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk on September 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Park River View Legacy Ramada, wants to give survivors, loved ones, families and friends a positive environment in order to honor, remember and celebrate themselves and their loved ones.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO