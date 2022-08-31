Read full article on original website
Related
Mohave Daily News
Authorities looking for two missing Tri-state men
BULLHEAD CITY — Authorities in two states are looking for two Tri-state men who have been reported missing. Gregory Dennen, a 62-year-old Golden Valley man, hasn't been seen since Wednesday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. Dennen was last spotted on foot near his residence around Pima Road...
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Sept. 2-4
Celebrate Labor Day Weekend in the Tri-state with a Rolling Stones tribute, Ann Wilson concert or fireworks display in Laughlin, Wild West days in Oatman and stock car racing in Mohave Valley. • He’s got the moves like Jagger, the voice, the look and the miraculous energy. Mick Adams...
Mohave Daily News
Seasonal events ready to return
BULLHEAD CITY — Now that the hottest days of summer are almost behind us, locals can look forward to a couple returning outdoor events. The Bullhead City Swap Meet & Community Carnival returns from its summer break from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Mohave Community College.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Income tax course offered￼
KINGMAN – The H&R Block Income Tax Course will be available in person from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10, at the local HR Block Office, 3145 Stockton Hill Rd. You can also take an eight-week course virtually, choosing your own start date through September. For more information call H&R Block, 928-753-6677.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
Fox5 KVVU
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Mohave County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky Powerball player had quite the start to their week after hitting several numbers in Monday night’s drawing. According to officials, the player matched 4 out of 5 numbers and the Powerball in the Aug. 29 drawing. The winning ticket, which was worth...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Mohave Valley Raceway gearing up for Saturday racing￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – Vroom, vroom. Ladies and gentlemen have been starting their engines and racing a dirt oval in Mohave Valley since 1993 and they’re starting the second half of the 2022 season on Saturday, September 3. With all the energy and enthusiasm that the tri-state region has...
SignalsAZ
Labor Day Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, September 5th, in observance of the Labor Day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thestandardnewspaper.online
Calico’s Restaurant to reopen Sept. 5￼
KINGMAN – A three-year roller coaster ride for owners, employees and customers is coming to an end for a popular eatery in downtown Kingman. Owner-manager Rhonda Chapman plans to reopen Calico’s Restaurant on Monday, September 5. An attic fire closed the business at 418 W. Beale Street on...
Students at Kingman High School plotted shooting, authorities say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Two female students at an Arizona high school planned to shoot fellow students who had bullied them, making a list of those they wanted to hurt, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Mohave Daily News
Station 2 taking shape
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department’s Station 2 is slowly taking shape with fire district officials still hopeful the structure will be completed by the end of the year. The steel framework for the station on Highway 95 across from Bullhead Community Park has been erected.
FOXBusiness
Extreme heat, flooding hits desert tourism
Extreme temperatures out west are hitting some tourist towns hard. Fewer people want to see the sights when it’s 100 degrees and humid. The London Bridge Ice Cream Parlor in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, hoped for more tourist traffic after the pandemic slowed down, but triple-digit heat combined with a busy monsoon season has been putting a damper on tourism.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office report missing man out of Arizona
Golden Valley (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help locating a missing 62-year-old Golden Valley, Arizona resident. Gregory Dennen was last seen at his residence near Pima Road and Dawson Drive on Wednesday, August 31, at around 5:30 a.m. According to authorities,...
ABC 15 News
Two teen girls arrested, accused of plotting a school shooting in Kingman
KINGMAN, AZ — Two teen girls have been arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting in Kingman, AZ. On Wednesday, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office got word that multiple students were planning a shooting at Kingman High School. When deputies arrived they began identifying and talking with individuals...
riverscenemagazine.com
Rockumentary Exposes McCulloch Connection
There are bands and then there are bands. But there’s only one band that’s been going strong for 60 years – the Rolling Stones. A new rockumentary “My Life As A Rolling Stone” features each band member in an episode, beginning with front man Mick Jagger in Episode 1.
knau.org
Hiker who died on trail in Lake Havasu City identified
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 31-year-old California man who died over the weekend in a regional park in Lake Havasu City. They say Kyle Movius was among four people who became lost while hiking in the 1,100-acre Sara Park. The group, which also included a 63-year-old...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal pedestrian vs vehicle accident￼￼
BULLHEAD CITY – On Wednesday, August 31 at Bullhead City emergency crews were called to a pedestrian verses vehicle accident in the 600 block of Highway 95. A 73-year-old male driver struck an 83-year-old female pedestrian who was crossing the highway. While in transport to the hospital, she was pronounced deceased.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Suicide prevention walk set￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Every suicide is heartbreaking, and the heartbreak ripples out into the families and friends of the hurting souls. The Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk on September 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Park River View Legacy Ramada, wants to give survivors, loved ones, families and friends a positive environment in order to honor, remember and celebrate themselves and their loved ones.
KTNV
California car crash closes down US-95 roads near border, causes massive delays
(KTNV) — A crash in California has shut down southbound US-95 after Laughlin Highway, causing massive, extended delays. Authorities say a Ford Mustang and another vehicle crashed head-on just north of Interstate 40 around 8:50 a.m., CalTrans and California Highway Patrol records state. The crash will close down the roadway for several hours while an investigation is conducted.
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC officers cleared in shooting death
FT. MOHAVE – Four officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of a Bullhead City man in Fort Mohave last spring. 21-year-old Ayden Kyle died of multiple gunshot wounds in a March 27 encounter with Bullhead City Police Officers Mark Baroldy and Troy Teske and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant John Goodwin and deputy April Long.
Comments / 0