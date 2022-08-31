ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Lenzing Joins the Dutch Denim Deal to Drive Circularity

By SJ Guest Editorial
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago

Lenzing is committed to circularity as a means of reducing the environmental impact of fashion. To further this aim, Lenzing has joined the Dutch Denim Deal, a public-private initiative that intends to accelerate sustainability and recycling in the industry.

The deal was originally initiated by the House of Denim Foundation in Amsterdam and later facilitated by the Dutch government. It was signed by stakeholders from the whole denim industry and some municipalities in the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area in October 2020. Among the goals in the deal is creating at least 3 million jeans with 20 percent or more post-consumer recycled content by the end of 2023. Brand owners and retailers will achieve a minimum of 5% PCR content in their own denim collections during this period by working together closely with other parties.

The deal launched with 30 partners. And to-date, it has gathered signatories including brands, manufacturers and organizations. Among the deal signers are PVH Europe, Mud Jeans, Scotch & Soda, Transformers Foundation, Bossa, AGI Denim and Kipas.

Read more on Carved in Blue .

This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing ’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL ™ Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com .

