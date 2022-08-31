Proposal to protect kids after strangers approach student

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was scary moments for a student from Ka’ohao School in Kailua Friday. The school said, one of its students was biking home and was approached by two men in a white truck with a black trailer. One of the men told the student to get in the truck, but the student was able to get away.

Honolulu police followed up on reports, but no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, on Hawaii Island, officials said Christopher Estoy faces kidnapping charges after allegedly following a student into a restroom at Honaunau Elementary and preventing the child from leaving. The student was able to escape and notified staff. Police are urging parents to speak to their children about safety.

“Just be aware of who’s coming on campus, whether it be a parent, just asking questions, if they don’t know who that person is and just paying attention to what they either have on them or maybe are carrying,” said Michael Abran, a school resource officer for the Hawaii Police Department.

CrimeStoppers said keiki should walk with a friend when possible, don’t talk to strangers in vehicles, and if someone is approached, run in the opposite direction and tell an adult.

Police said students and teachers can also be good witnesses.

“Report it as best as you can by remembering clothing, remembering hair color, anything that stands out. Even a picture on a shirt stands out,” said Abran.

With recent cases involving students on or near campus, Sen. Kurt Fevella is looking to re-introduce a measure that bumps up security at schools.

Fevella introduced a bill last session to require resource officers on all school campuses, but budget was a challenge. He plans on re-introducing the measure with a few changes in hopes of deterring crime.

“I think if these kids know that there’s a sheriff on campus or HPD on campus, they won’t be so blatant to carry these things like drugs, weapons, or stuff that you’re not supposed to be having on campus anyway,” said Fevella.

Fevella said the state needs to find more funding for security on school grounds to keep keiki safe.

If students or teachers see anything suspicious, officials said to call school faculty or police.