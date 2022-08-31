ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

Proposal to protect kids after strangers approach student

By Kristy Tamashiro
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Tn8U_0hc9hPl800

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was scary moments for a student from Ka’ohao School in Kailua Friday. The school said, one of its students was biking home and was approached by two men in a white truck with a black trailer. One of the men told the student to get in the truck, but the student was able to get away.

Honolulu police followed up on reports, but no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, on Hawaii Island, officials said Christopher Estoy faces kidnapping charges after allegedly following a student into a restroom at Honaunau Elementary and preventing the child from leaving. The student was able to escape and notified staff. Police are urging parents to speak to their children about safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dX95t_0hc9hPl800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqHG8_0hc9hPl800

“Just be aware of who’s coming on campus, whether it be a parent, just asking questions, if they don’t know who that person is and just paying attention to what they either have on them or maybe are carrying,” said Michael Abran, a school resource officer for the Hawaii Police Department.

CrimeStoppers said keiki should walk with a friend when possible, don’t talk to strangers in vehicles, and if someone is approached, run in the opposite direction and tell an adult.

Police said students and teachers can also be good witnesses.

“Report it as best as you can by remembering clothing, remembering hair color, anything that stands out. Even a picture on a shirt stands out,” said Abran.

With recent cases involving students on or near campus, Sen. Kurt Fevella is looking to re-introduce a measure that bumps up security at schools.

Fevella introduced a bill last session to require resource officers on all school campuses, but budget was a challenge. He plans on re-introducing the measure with a few changes in hopes of deterring crime.

“I think if these kids know that there’s a sheriff on campus or HPD on campus, they won’t be so blatant to carry these things like drugs, weapons, or stuff that you’re not supposed to be having on campus anyway,” said Fevella.

Fevella said the state needs to find more funding for security on school grounds to keep keiki safe.

If students or teachers see anything suspicious, officials said to call school faculty or police.

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Shark attack on Maui, woman hospitalized

Shark warning signs are at Baldwin Beach through Taveres Bay after a woman was taken to the hospital after a "serious bite" from a shark at Paia Bay, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Kailua, HI
Crime & Safety
City
Kailua, HI
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ka Ohao School#Crimestoppers#Keiki
hawaiinewsnow.com

Authorities urge vigilance amid rash of violent home invasions in Honolulu

Waipio Valley road has been closed to the general public since an emergency order was issued in February. There's no threat to life and no nearby structures. Rainbow Warriors football hopes to rebound against Western Kentucky. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It’s a new week for the Rainbow Warriors football...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

SHOPO's board holds off on monthly allowance increase following criticism

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After receiving a lot of criticism for giving themselves significant raises, the state board of directors for the Hawaii police officers union temporarily suspended its monthly allowances pending the outcome of a vote. In a letter to its members, the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
KHON2

Sword attack victim back in the hospital

More than a month after losing a hand from a sword attack, the victim is back in the hospital as doctors try to save his other hand. His attorney also claims that prosecutors have a conflict of interest regarding the case.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
KHON2

KHON2

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy