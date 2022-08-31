Read full article on original website
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
2022 Season Superlatives PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room FloorChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th yearCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy
Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
16K people in Missouri blocked on first day of Kansas sports betting
One Missouri lawmaker says sports betting is a priority of his next legislative session, especially after Kansas made it legal this year.
kclibrary.org
Who Were the Muehlebachs and Why is Their Name Everywhere?
“What’s your KCQ” is a joint project of the Kansas City Public Library and The Kansas City Star. Readers submit questions, the public votes on which questions to answer, and our team of librarians and reporters dig deep to uncover the answers. Have a question you want to...
kcur.org
Kansas City will see less of this City Market vendor and his elephant garlic
Early in the morning, when the sun has barely risen over the City Market, Craig Hansen of Hillside Farms is already hard at work prepping and bagging his elephant garlic when customers start beelining to his stand. For almost two decades, he’s been driving the two and a half hours...
Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by CityScene KC, an online news source focused on Greater Downtown Kansas City. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for the weekly CityScene KC email review. The Katz Drug Store sign, a one-time iconic streetscape fixture in Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat The post Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial appeared first on Startland News.
Things to do in Kansas City during Labor Day weekend: Sept. 2-5
Here are 17 events going on this weekend — Sep. 2 through Sep. 5 — that are worth checking out in the Kansas City area.
Kansas City Air Show returns Labor Day Weekend with USAF Thunderbirds
The Kansas City Air Show returns to New Century AirCenter once again, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the two-day event.
kcur.org
He could have been a basketball star. Now this Kansas City coach is training the next generation
On a muggy Sunday evening in a community center gym, Marcus Walker sits alone on the stage, patiently waiting for trainees to arrive. “You come in here, there’s no air conditioning. You have creaks in the floor. It's just an older building. But the reason why I love it so much is it keeps you humble,” said Walker.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022
One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
Three Bullies stolen from Raytown dog shelter
Around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were called to Midwest Animal ResQ in regard to three dogs being stolen.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell
Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
How to help monarch butterflies migrating through Kansas City
Experts encourage Kansas City residents to help monarch butterflies during their migrations by planting the native plants they need for food.
Family of Ashley Pettiford celebrates her birthday 6 months after her death
Carolyn Pettiford Sanders celebrated her daughter Ashley's 32nd birthday with a ballon release after Ashley was shot and killed in February.
KMBC.com
Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early
OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Lawsuit filed against yet another fraternity brother in Mizzou hazing incident
Another fraternity brother is being sued for a hazing incident at the University of Missouri that left a 19-year-old man in a wheelchair, blind and unable to speak.
Kansas City receives nearly $6M for former Army depot cleanup
Kansas City, Missouri, is getting millions of dollars in federal funds to clean up a former U.S. Army depot that contains hazardous materials.
Court record: KCFD leaders unaware of driver complaints before Westport crash
Top leaders at the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department did not know about the concerns raised about one of their pumper-truck drivers until after the deadly crash in Westport.
KCTV 5
Wanted: Jesse C. Baldwin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 41-year-old Jesse C. Baldwin is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for a sex offender registration violation. Baldwin is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. He is described as being...
