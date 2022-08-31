Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Nigerian digital bank Kuda is the latest African startup to lay off employees
Kuda, the challenger bank based in Nigeria and the U.K., has joined the ranks of tech companies in Africa that are pruning their workforce. The news of the layoffs, which was first disclosed to TechCrunch by sources, was confirmed by Kuda via email, saying it laid off less than 5% of its 450-strong workforce, or about 23 people.
TechCrunch
UK clears $8.1B merger between NortonLifeLock and Avast
The merger has been hanging in the balance since plans were first revealed last August. The CMA revealed in March that it was launching an investigation, stating that combining two closely-aligned, market-leading rivals raised significant competition concerns. And this is true, as both companies are leading cybersecurity players, with products spanning antivirus, identity protection, VPNs and more.
TechCrunch
Brex’s departing CRO explains his decision to join Founders Fund
Hey, hey — this will be a slightly abbreviated version of this newsletter, as Monday the 5th is a holiday here in the U.S. and news was a bit slower than normal last week. But there ain’t no rest for the weary, so here we go!. On Friday’s...
TechCrunch
Facebook is shutting down its Nextdoor clone next month, following tests in the US and Canada
The company said it initially invested in Neighborhoods because it saw how popular local content was on its platform. But ultimately, Facebook realized the best way to move forward in this area was to allow people to continue to use Facebook Groups, as they had been doing. First quietly tested...
TechCrunch
Cantos launches its third fund, ploughing $50M into near-frontier startups
“I have a bachelor’s in international relations. I’m not technical at all. I’ve always been sort of a reader and watcher of science fiction,” admits Ian Rountree, GP and founder at Cantos Ventures. “You hear all these truisms that I think are largely a myth of modern venture capital. Those myths include that ‘hardware is hard and slow’ and that hard tech is more capital intensive. There are assumptions that it isn’t as good as investment. And yet, if you’re looking at the biggest problems in the world, it makes you wonder. If we’re gonna mitigate climate change, disease, armed conflict, existential risk, poverty — building real shit in the real world is probably more impactful than software in many cases, but venture capital was basically scared away from it. That didn’t really sit well with me.”
TechCrunch
These are the top 3 most important slides in your pitch deck
The way to use this article is to think about which of these attributes you have in your startup to help organize your pitch deck. For example, No. 1 in this list is traction. If you have amazing traction, that should probably be the first slide in your deck. If your traction is flat (i.e., not growing, or even shrinking), poor or non-existent — maybe don’t highlight that and think instead about how else you can tell your story.
TechCrunch
Indian agency searches fintech Paytm, Razorpay and Cashfree offices in Chinese loan apps probe
The Enforcement Directorate said its searches at high-profile Indian firms and businesses controlled by Chinese personnel were prompted by 18 complaints made to the Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru. The complaints alleged the businesses’ involvement in “extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amount of loans through the mobile apps.”
TechCrunch
Google will allow alternative payment systems for Play Store in more countries
The search giant introduced a similar policy for non-gaming developers and users in the EEA region in July. The new guidelines are an extension of that. The company gave a 3% discount on fees for developers using third-party billing in the EEA region. With the new announcement, Google is offering a 4% discount on fees to developers. The company said it will reveal more details about that in the coming weeks and months.
TechCrunch
India’s central bank gives lenders November-end ultimatum to comply with new digital loan rules
The RBI’s move follows several reports highlighting issues of customers facing torture and abuse from agents of digital loan apps in the country. As we’ve reported, in some cases, customers failed to bear the psychological burden given by threat actors and committed suicide. Based on the recommendations of...
TechCrunch
Tesla hiring ‘high-volume’ recruiters in Quebec
A job posting by the global battery-electric brand seeks “an extraordinary recruiter” with “strong business acumen, a passion for their craft, and a genuine commitment to providing an unforgettable candidate experience.”. CEO Elon Musk said during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in August that the company could eventually...
TechCrunch
Yes, your 5-year financial projections are going to be wrong. You need them anyway
VCs understand as well as you do that you can’t predict the future. Hell, that isn’t just true for companies at the pre-seed stage; if founders could predict the future, there wouldn’t be so much nervousness around IPOs. But it’s worth keeping in mind that your investors...
TechCrunch
An action plan for founders fundraising in fintech’s choppy waters
That’s not true any longer. The collapse in valuations on the public market has been extreme. A significant number of the biggest fintech companies to go public in the last couple of years are now worth less than the money they’d raised. And that drop in confidence has now permeated to all stages of the market.
TechCrunch
Tracking cybersecurity investment during the venture downturn
Cybersecurity stocks have given back some gains this year; they are not immune from market repricing. But at the same time, the cohort is taking on less water. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. We’re curious if the...
TechCrunch
Early-bird pricing returns for a Disrupt Labor Day flash sale
Right now and through Tuesday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, you can buy a Disrupt pass and pocket significant savings. There’s so much to see, do and learn at Disrupt. Here are just two main-stage sessions you can enjoy, and be sure to peruse the full event agenda to see what other startup excitement awaits you.
TechCrunch
Nvidia the latest collateral damage in US-China tech war
Nvidia noted in an SEC filing that the U.S. government had imposed new export restrictions on two of its most advanced AI chips to China, including Hong Kong, its second-largest market after Taiwan making up 26% of its revenues in 2021. The ban could cost Nvidia as much as $400...
TechCrunch
2-for-1 sale on TC Sessions: Crypto passes!
One general admission Launch pass typically costs $199, but our Labor Day sale gets you two Launch passes for the price of one — that’s just $99.50* each!. What’s in store for you once you take advantage of this amazing offer? Expect to connect and engage with the leading founders, investors, engineers and other bold risk takers across the blockchain, crypto, DeFi and web3 ecosystems. You’ll find a double fistful of awesome early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor, gutsy VCs looking for a rising star, and members of the press chasing the next big crypto stories.
TechCrunch
Why software stocks got hammered today
In the wake of Snap’s layoffs and startup staff-cutting galore, you are likely not surprised that there is some bad news out and about in the tech market. But today’s ill tidings are a bit worse than just another round of lackluster headlines — after managing to stabilize, the value of software stocks took more blows today.
TechCrunch
Apple may have given us a hint at its AR/VR headset’s name
Immersive Health Solutions was incorporated in February 2022 and was registered by the Corporation Trust Co., another shell company, it’s assumed, based on ties to a lawyer with ties to Apple and the company’s past filing processes. The initial report also noted the new trademarks were filed under the Immersive Health Solutions’ name in Canada, New Zealand, EU, U.K., Australia, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay.
TechCrunch
Samsung says customer data stolen in July data breach
In a brief notice, Samsung said it discovered the security incident in late-July and that an “unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s U.S. systems.” The company said it determined customer data was compromised on August 4. Samsung said Social Security numbers and credit card...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Ring wants to upgrade your apartment’s intercom system
Today, Haje is particularly psyched that he was able to talk the TechCrunch Plus team into letting him publish one of his Pitch Deck Teardowns without the paywall. If you’re not a TC+ subscriber, and you’re curious what a critique of a $65 million funding round at a $1.7 billion valuation looks like, it’s your lucky day. In addition to the freebie, it may be a particularly good time to subscribe, though, because we’re running a Labor Day sale on annual TC+ memberships.
