“I have a bachelor’s in international relations. I’m not technical at all. I’ve always been sort of a reader and watcher of science fiction,” admits Ian Rountree, GP and founder at Cantos Ventures. “You hear all these truisms that I think are largely a myth of modern venture capital. Those myths include that ‘hardware is hard and slow’ and that hard tech is more capital intensive. There are assumptions that it isn’t as good as investment. And yet, if you’re looking at the biggest problems in the world, it makes you wonder. If we’re gonna mitigate climate change, disease, armed conflict, existential risk, poverty — building real shit in the real world is probably more impactful than software in many cases, but venture capital was basically scared away from it. That didn’t really sit well with me.”

