Bad Sisters - Episode 1.05 - Eye for an Eye - Press Release
Bibi is gripped by a bold, dangerous idea for John Paul’s birthday. Matt learns a difficult truth.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has started airing on Amazon. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously...
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
The Great North - Episode 3.01 - A Knife To Remember Adventure - Promotional Photos + Press Release
**SEASON PREMIERE**--"THE GREAT NORTH" - (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. BEEF CONFRONTS HIS FEAR OF SMALL TALK ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON PREMIERE OF "THE GREAT NORTH" SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, ON FOX. Honeybee and Wolf discover an outback-themed restaurant they can't stop going to. Beef confronts his fear of...
Only Murders in the Building - 2x08, 2x09, 2x10 - Review: Last-Minute Change
Last season, Only Murders in the Building was easy to review every week. Each episode was funny, intriguing, self-contained enough to have something specific to say, yet still contained key developments both for the individual characters and the mystery at hand. Season 2 is not the same. Read on for...
The Sandman - 24/7 - Review
The Sandman “24/7” was written by Ameni Rozsa (Yellowjackets, Scandal, and The Catch) and was directed by Jamie Childs. Rozsa was responsible for the teleplay but a number of others helped with the development of the story. This episode was adapted from “24 Hours” and “Sound and Fury” – The Sandman #6 and #7.
New Amsterdam - Season 5, episode 1 (Title TBA) - Advance Preview
After a tumultuous season 4, a cliffhanger that left fans angry and confused, and a shocking exit of a beloved cast member over the summer, the final season of New Amsterdam premieres in just a couple of weeks. The season 4 finale of New Amsterdam was one that most fans want to forget. It was met with negative reviews from all TV review outlets, and all you need to do is click on the #newamsterdam hashtag on Twitter, to see that a positive comment is near impossible to find. And for good reason. The entire season felt off. Instead of capitalizing on the amazing storylines they had built up so well in the first 3 seasons, the writers tried to add on new storylines that were out of place and completely out of left field for the characters they built so beautifully upon in seasons 1-3. I had to double check at times that it was the same writing team responsible for a season 4 that was rushed, inconsistent, and left fans wondering what the heck was going on.
1923 - Sebastian Roché Cast
Sebastian Roché (The Young Pope, The Man in the High Castle) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series 1923, the Yellowstone prequel spinoff from Taylor Sheridan, in a recurring role. Details regarding his character remain under wraps. Roché joins previously announced leads Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. Production...
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
Resident Alien - The Alien Within - Review
It took me a bit to wrap my head around this episode. Liv and the Sheriff managed to get all of the pieces of information they needed to close the case of who killed Sam, officially removing any speculation that Harry could be the murderer. Unfortunately, this means that Detective...
The Simpsons - Episode 34.01 - Habeas Tortoise - Press Release
**SEASON PREMIERE**-"THE SIMPSONS" - (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. HOMER SEARCHES FOR TORTOISE MISSING FROM THE ZOO ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON PREMIERE OF "THE SIMPSONS" SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, ON FOX. After Homer humiliates himself in a town meeting, he looks for acceptance in an internet group hunting for...
The Big Cigar - Jaime Ray Newman, Noah Emmerich, John Doman, Chris Brochu & Breton Edwards Allen Join Cast
Apple TV+’s Huey P. Newton series The Big Cigar has rounded out its cast, with Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick), Noah Emmerich (Dark Winds), John Doman (City on a Hill), Chris Brochu (Zero Contact) and newcomer Breton Edwards Allen coming aboard in recurring roles. André Holland leads the cast, with Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Jordane Christie, Moses Ingram, Olli Haaskivi and Glynn Turman also set to star, as previously announced.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Questions for the 74th Prime Time Emmy Award winners
For the 74th Annual Prime Time Emmy Awards on September 12th, SpoilerTV will have a front-row seat for the press interviews. If you would like to ask any of the winners a question, please post below. Questions will be considered until the night of the Award show, so please post...
