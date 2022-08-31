Read full article on original website
Related
Ralf Rangnick was 'baffled' by Man Utd's Marko Arnautovic pursuit
Austria manager and former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is said to have been left 'baffled' by his former club's pursuit of Marko Arnautovic last month.
Sergino Dest reveals motivation behind loan to AC Milan
Sergino Dest completed his move to AC Milan on deadline day.
Liverpool confirm signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus
Liverpool have completed the signing of Arthur from Juventus on a one-year loan.
Erik ten Hag: 'Good is not good enough' at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag has praised the improvement of Manchester United in recent games but remains defiant that 'good is not good enough' at Old Trafford.
RELATED PEOPLE
Erik ten Hag: Cristiano Ronaldo can still decide games for Man Utd if he adapts
Erik ten Hag has given Cristiano Ronaldo the chance to have a big role at Man Utd this season - but he has to adapt to the new manager's system.
Erik ten Hag reveals the relationship he has with Sir Alex Ferguson
Erik ten Hag has lifted the lid on what kind of relationship he has with Sir Alex Ferguson.
Why Erling Haaland decided not to join Real Madrid
Erling Haaland's father has explained the reasons behind his son deciding not to join Real Madrid during the summer.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jurrien Timber denies Louis van Gaal advised him against joining Man Utd
Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has denied suggestions that he was discouraged from joining Manchester United by Louis van Gaal.
Ross Barkley joins Nice on free transfer
Ross Barkley has joined Ligue 1 side Nice after having his contract at Chelsea terminated.
Bayern Munich director reflects on interest in Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Kane
Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic reflects on the club's interest in Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Kane.
Thiago Silva asked Chelsea to explore Lucas Paqueta signing
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed he asked the club to look into the possibility of signing Lucas Paqueta prior to the midfielder's move to West Ham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jurgen Klopp: No guarantees Darwin Nunez won't be sent off again
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had admitted that he can't guarantee Darwin Nunez won't see red again ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.
Carlo Ancelotti warns Real Madrid over Celtic Champions League test
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has warned his players to expect a difficult test when they visit Glasgow to face Celtic in the Champions League group stages in midweek.
Thomas Tuchel reveals when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make Chelsea debut
Thomas Tuchel has given a rough timeframe on when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut.
Martin Odegaard: 'I don't understand' Christian Eriksen VAR call vs Man utd
Martin Odegaard reveals he doesn't understand the VAR call which overturned Gabriel Martinelli's goal in Arsenal's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester United on Sunday.
AC Milan 3-2 Inter: Player ratings as Rafael Leao inspires derby triumph
Match report and player ratings from Milan's Serie A derby with Inter.
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
Marcus Rashford: Man Utd's golden boy is scoring again & smiling again
From Old Trafford - There's so many takeaways to reflect on from Manchester United's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford, it's hard to know where to
Premier League & PGMOL to review controversial VAR decisions
The Premier League is to review controversial VAR decisions that denied West Ham & Newcastle goals.
90min
810
Followers
9K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0