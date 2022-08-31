Read full article on original website
Marcus Rashford: Man Utd's golden boy is scoring again & smiling again
From Old Trafford - There's so many takeaways to reflect on from Manchester United's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford, it's hard to know where to
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal: Twitter reacts as Rashford stars in Red Devils victory
Manchester United and Arsenal met on Sunday with a lot on the line for both Premier League sides. The Gunners won their opening five games and were beginning to
Martin Odegaard: 'I don't understand' Christian Eriksen VAR call vs Man utd
Martin Odegaard reveals he doesn't understand the VAR call which overturned Gabriel Martinelli's goal in Arsenal's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester United on Sunday.
Wolves give trial to Diego Costa amid striker crisis
Wolves will give free agent striker Diego Costa a trial amid their injury crisis up front. Sasa Kalajdzic has an ACL injury while Raul Jimenez continues to struggle for fitness.
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Rashford double sinks Gunners
A double from Marcus Rashford powered Man Utd to a fourth successive victory as they edged Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford.
Why was Gabriel Martinelli's goal against Man Utd disallowed?
Why Gabriel Martinelli's goal against Manchester United was disallowed by VAR during Arsenal's trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.
Jurrien Timber denies Louis van Gaal advised him against joining Man Utd
Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has denied suggestions that he was discouraged from joining Manchester United by Louis van Gaal.
Jurgen Klopp: No guarantees Darwin Nunez won't be sent off again
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had admitted that he can't guarantee Darwin Nunez won't see red again ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.
Everton vs Liverpool - confirmed Merseyside derby lineups
Jurgen Klopp has recalled Darwin Nunez to Liverpool's starting lineup for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park following the conclusion of his three-match ban.
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City: Player ratings as Bailey equaliser punishes Cityzens
A second half equaliser from Aston Villa through Leon Bailey condemned Man City to a second successive draw away from home in the Premier League.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League
How Arsenal could line up against Manchester United in the Premier League.
Premier League & PGMOL to review controversial VAR decisions
The Premier League is to review controversial VAR decisions that denied West Ham & Newcastle goals.
Amadou Onana sends VAR message after controversial Virgil van Dijk challenge
Amadou Onana sent a message to VAR after being caught by a high challenge from Virgil van Dijk.
Antony named in Man Utd lineup to face Arsenal
Antony goes straight into the Man Utd starting XI against Arsenal, but Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire are still benched.
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
Transfer rumours: Man City turned down Neymar; Man Utd's De Jong regret
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Neymar, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Neves and more.
Transfer rumours: Antony's Man City snub; Chelsea's Rafael Leao bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Antony, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Arthur, Douglas Luiz & more.
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Bournemouth: Cherries seal astonishing comeback win
Bournemouth engineered a remarkable second half turnaround to snatch all three points from Nottingham Forest in a 3-2 victory at the City Ground.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Thomas Tuchel explains what Chelsea can expect from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Thomas Tuchel explains what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will bring to Chelsea.
