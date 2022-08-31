Read full article on original website
The Hair Oil Behind Jennifer Aniston's Textured Locks Is 20% Off — but Only for 2 More Days
When your hair is as famous as Jennifer Aniston's, people pay attention to and (attempt to) emulate it at every turn. I mean, could anyone else convince an entire generation to get "The Rachel" haircut?. Thankfully, we have moved past that era (save for some misguided youth on TikTok) —...
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
Kate Spade Is Having a Major Sale-on-Sale with Designer Bags for Up to 51% Off
Labor Day weekend is officially here, and while barbecues, beach days, and hanging out with friends is enticing, the real fun lies in all the heavy discounts swimming around the internet. It's the weekend that you can find major discounts on everything from beauty and home items to celebrity-approved accessories. For example, Kate Spade's Labor Day 2022 sale is offering double discounts on hundreds of sale items until Monday, September 5. To shop the deals, apply the promo code MORE30 at checkout to receive an extra 30 percent off.
Kourtney Kardashian Put a Goth-Glam Spin on the Carwash Skirt
Last night, Kourtney Kardashian brought back the carwash hem with her concert-ready look — but rather than ladylike skirts and dresses of the past, Kourtney took streamer trend in a whole new direction. On Saturday, Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker attended the Foo Fighters tribute concert for the...
Zendaya Demonstrated How to Pull Off a Midriff Reveal for Fall
Zendaya has been delivering lesson after lesson on cool-weather dressing with her street style looks as of late — and ICYMI, her newest tutorial was a 'how to' on pulling off a midriff reveal in the fall. On Saturday, the actress stepped out with her stylist Law Roach for...
Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner Are Making a Case for Blue Eyeshadow as the Next Big Makeup Trend
I look forward to fall makeup trends every year. The summer heat has finally waned and fashion week (month) is in session, which means we're about to see some experimental makeup looks in deep, rich hues. And thanks to the slightly more bearable changing weather, we can finally wear makeup without it melting away the minute we step outside.
Anne Hathaway Just Wore an Inventive Take on the Jean Jacket
Fall is almost here, which means coat season is right around the corner, and Anne Hathaway apparently got the memo and already bought the chicest jacket for the impending cool weather. Serving up major fall coat inspiration at the Telluride Film Festival over the weekend, Hathaway wore a tailored take...
Twitter Can't Get Enough of Timothée Chalamet's Backless Jumpsuit at the Venice Film Festival
This year's breakout style star at the Venice Film Festival wasn't Cate Blanchett, nor was it Tessa Thompson or Jodie Turner-Smith — though, it was close. Instead, the internet has spoken and the award for best-dressed went to none other than Timothée Chalamet. Last night, the actor attended...
Cate Blanchett Just Wore the Perfect Fall Outfit Formula at the Venice Film Festival
Just a day after literally blooming on the Venice International Film Festival red carpet in the most gorgeous Schiaparelli jumpsuit, Cate Blanchett sported a much more casual — but no less stylish — look that may very well become your new fall uniform. On Friday, the actress was...
The 30 Best Labor Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 71% Off
The final long weekend of summer has arrived and there's no better way to celebrate than with a little online shopping. Out of all the Labor Day sales happening over the next few days, Amazon's discount section is a good place to start. You'll find everything from clothes to skincare products to home decor going for up to 71 percent off.
