Evelyn Deloris Coleman is the fifth daughter of Claude and Della Coleman and she is affectionately called “DD.”. A 67-year-old Air Force veteran, she attended J.N.Ervin and graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in 1973. She also graduated from Dallas Baptist University. She has demonstrated her love for this country, her family and her team, the Dallas Cowboys that is unmatched!

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO