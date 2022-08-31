ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

texasmetronews.com

UTD’s student food pantry partners with North Texas Food Bank to help fight student hunger￼

The University of Texas at Dallas’ Comet Cupboard, one of the first college food pantries in Texas, will mark its 10th anniversary in October. That milestone comes on the heels of a partnership with the North Texas Food Bank, an expanded space set to debut this academic year and a new 20,000-square-foot, student-led farm that will provide fresh produce.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

LULAC members demand Domingo García’s dismissal as president￼

The board of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) plans to meet in October to decide whether to dismiss Dallas lawyer Domingo García as the group’s president after several councils across the nation called for his impeachment. Twenty-one council members in Texas, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
texasmetronews.com

In Memoriam: Evelyn Deloris Coleman

Evelyn Deloris Coleman is the fifth daughter of Claude and Della Coleman and she is affectionately called “DD.”. A 67-year-old Air Force veteran, she attended J.N.Ervin and graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in 1973. She also graduated from Dallas Baptist University. She has demonstrated her love for this country, her family and her team, the Dallas Cowboys that is unmatched!
DALLAS, TX

