Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has gone through a lot both personally and professionally on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Before she made her way to the fictional town of Genoa City on "The Young and the Restless," she was one of the hot, young designers in L.A. She also found herself in the middle of all the drama at both Forrester Creations and Spencer Publications. In fact, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was at one point hellbent on destroying Sally's life and her line, Spectra Fashions, that he wanted to burn it all down to the ground, according to Soap Opera Spy.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 HOURS AGO