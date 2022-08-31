Read full article on original website
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
Kathie Lee Gifford On Becoming A Grandma - Exclusive
Kathie Lee Gifford is well known as an Emmy-winning talk show host on "TODAY" in addition to her work as a singer-songwriter, actress, and author. She has also written several books about her spiritual journey as a Christian. She recently partnered with Rabbi Sobel on their second book, "The God of the Way," released with a subsequent film, "The Way" (in theaters August 30, featuring Nicole C. Mullen, Danny Gokey, Jimmie Allen, Larry Gatlin, and BeBe Winans). Prior to the book's release, Gifford sat down for an exclusive interview with The List to share her experience creating the book and film as well as to discuss her own life and spiritual journey.
An OG Real Housewife Has Harsh Words For Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle is seemingly everywhere these days, with one major agenda item on her mind — trashing the royal family. From her revealing interview in The Cut, which prompted Nelson Mandela's grandson to issue a curt response, to the early episodes of her highly-anticipated podcast "Archetypes," the Duchess of Sussex has not held back in discussing her time as a working royal. Spoiler alert: She didn't love it.
Why Sally Spectra Faked A Fatal Disease On The Bold And The Beautiful
Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has gone through a lot both personally and professionally on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Before she made her way to the fictional town of Genoa City on "The Young and the Restless," she was one of the hot, young designers in L.A. She also found herself in the middle of all the drama at both Forrester Creations and Spencer Publications. In fact, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was at one point hellbent on destroying Sally's life and her line, Spectra Fashions, that he wanted to burn it all down to the ground, according to Soap Opera Spy.
What Is Kris Jenner's Zodiac Sign?
Kris Jenner is best known as the mother and manager of the Kardashian/Jenner women, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie. Over the years, she's made a name for herself and her children by inking reality TV deals, helping her kids create successful businesses like clothing and beauty lines, and more. She's also a best-selling author and former talk show host as well as the CEO of production company Jenner Communications (via Business Of Fashion).
Kat Graham Shares The Important Lesson She Learned From Netflix's Love In The Villa - Exclusive
Kat Graham is incredibly busy, and she somehow manages to balance an illustrious acting career alongside her work as a musician. The multi-hyphenate is known for her work on "The Vampire Diaries" and for starring in movies like "Honey 2" and "Operation Christmas Drop," among many other projects. With Netflix's "Love in the Villa," Graham takes the lead once again, this time playing a school teacher embarking on her dream vacation to Verona in Italy after she's dumped by her long-term boyfriend.
Inside Days Of Our Lives Star Galen Gering's Ocean-Sized Good Deed
"Days of Our Lives" viewers are used to seeing Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) as one of Salem's good guys. The police commissioner is often doing good deeds and trying hard to be a good person. Of course, that doesn't always work out as he's often made big mistakes like the time he cheated on Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) with his ex-wife Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), per Soaps in Depth.
What Is Kelly Clarkson's Zodiac Sign?
Kelly Clarkson first burst on the scene when she made waves during the first-ever season of "American Idol." The young singer ended up winning the televised singing contest and went on to build a huge career for herself by releasing hit songs such as "Since U Been Gone," "Because Of You," "Breakaway," "Stronger," and "Miss Independent" (via Song Facts). "18 years ago today was the finale of the first season of American Idol and it changed my life! I'm still hustling 18 years later because I know I am blessed to have the opportunities and I still love my purpose," Clarkson said of her big break back in 2020 (per Billboard).
Matt James And Rachael Kirkconnell's Entire Relationship Timeline
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's love story began on the popular reality TV show "The Bachelor." Graphic designer Kirkconnell met nonprofit founder James, the first ever Black "Bachelor," at the grand Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania (the alternative location to the Bachelor Mansion amid the COVID-19 pandemic). However, their meet-cute was just one of many that night, as James had 31 other women to chat up during the premiere episode, which garnered five million viewers (per Deadline).
Why HGTV's Tiffany Brooks Needed A Kidney Transplant
Tiffany Brooks is fast becoming one of the most talked-about stars of the home renovation network HGTV. Following her "HGTV Design Star" win in 2013, Brooks made her mark on the likes of "Design at your Door," "Rock the Block," and "Smart Home 2020," per House Beautiful. The Chicago-based interior designer was finally tapped to front her own show, "$50K Three Ways," in 2021 — and not a moment too soon, either.
Why Hallmark Star Alicia Witt Was Considered A Child Prodigy
Alicia Witt knew she wanted to be an actress from her very first performance. Per Fox News, she was just 7 years old when she landed the role of Alia in the 1984 film adaptation of "Dune," written and directed by David Lynch. Witt opened up about the eye-opening experience...
You Can Now Get Married In Vegas Surrounded By Princess Diana Memorabilia
When you think of Las Vegas, you probably think of the bright lights of the strip, gambling, and high-end entertainment. It's also a destination for quick weddings; celebrities have come to Vegas to get married for years: from Elvis Presley and Priscilla Bilyeau in 1967 to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2022. Las Vegas became known as a place for quick weddings — and quick divorces for that matter.
