The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
Rhine water holds above crisis levels in Germany, but could drop again
HAMBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Water depths on the river Rhine in Germany remained stable this week, holding above recent crisis low levels after rain, but dry weather could mean falls again in coming days, vessel brokers and commodity traders said on Friday. Weeks of high temperatures and scant rainfall...
UPDATE 1-World food price index falls for fifth month in August
PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index fell for a fifth month in a row in August, further from all-time highs hit earlier this year, as a resumption of grain exports from Ukrainian ports contributed to improved supply prospects. The Food and Agriculture Organization...
GRAINS-U.S. grains recover but on track for weekly fall
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures were set for a weekly fall, even as prices edged higher on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session amid mounting concerns about a global economic slowdown. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soybeans bounce ahead of U.S. holiday weekend
CHICAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures rose on Friday on a short-covering bounce ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend, led by strength in crude oil and other commodities as fears waned about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. A rally in world...
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy fall on economic concerns as Midwest harvest nears
CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell more than 4% and corn and soybeans slipped on Thursday on mounting concerns about a global economic slowdown, analysts said, just as the Midwest crop harvest nears. Wall Street stocks came under pressure as data showing that U.S. manufacturing grew steadily...
