These 5 unsung Mets players will have our attention throughout September playoff push

When the rosters expand to 28 players on Thursday, the Mets might make a few additions, but the team's true intentions will not be uncovered until several notable players return from injury.

As the Mets look to make a run to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, they will need contributions across the board, especially if they can hold off the Braves for the National League East crown.

With that push underway, here are a few of the unsung contributors whose play could go a long way toward achieving that goal:

Eduardo Escobar

The big question that emerged in the last week is how Brett Baty figures into the lineup upon the return from Eduardo Escobar from a strained oblique. The Mets kept the 22-year-old rookie third baseman on the major-league roster while designating Yolmer Sanchez for an assignment.

But now, Baty has hit the 10-day IL with a torn UCL in his right thumb that will keep him out around five weeks. That puts the pressure on Escobar to bounce back.

In 10 games in August prior to the injury, Escobar went 3-for-23 (.130) with one run and two walks. Injuries to both Escobar and Luis Guillorme opened the door for the Mets to call-up their No. 2 prospect in the organization.

Since joining the Mets on Aug. 17, Baty was slashing .184/.244/.342 with two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored.

After being activated from the injured list on Aug. 27, Escobar has started three games while Baty was at third base for the other. Escobar also appeared at shortstop in his rehab assignment with Class High-A Brooklyn. Escobar is slashing .217/.269/.381 with 12 home runs, 44 RBI and 41 runs in 105 games this season.

Luis Guillorme

A month ago, Chris Bassitt was lauding Luis Guillorme as one of the best defensive players in the league. But then the 27-year-old infielder's career season was derailed by a groin strain on Aug. 14 that will sideline him until mid-September.

In 86 games, Guillorme is slashing .283/.355/.357 with 11 doubles, 31 runs and 14 RBI — all career highs. The progress he made at the plate, paired with his elite glove skills, enabled him to supplant Escobar in the lineup against right-handers.

Guillorme also afforded the Mets flexibility across the infield. He spelled Jeff McNeil at second base, so the two-time All-Star could shift into the outfield or receive an off day.

Tylor Megill

With a full starting rotation, Tylor Megill, who has been out since mid-June with a right shoulder strain, is resigned to the fact that his impact to this season's Mets team will be out of the bullpen upon his return.

Megill certainly has the stuff to have success out of the bullpen. The 27-year-old right-hander is averaging 95.7 mph on his fastball, but that figure has touched 98 and 99 when he lets it loose, which he could in a one- or two-inning situation.

Opponents are batting .037 against his slider this season. That pitch has produced a strong 33.9 percent whiff rate in his nine games this season.

Megill is 4-2 this season with a 5.01 ERA, but he began the season with a 2.43 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 33⅓ innings before being sidelined in May with right biceps tendinitis. Megill has not come out of the bullpen since making his major-league debut last season, so the big question is whether he can adapt to that role in a pivotal way.

David Peterson

Throughout the 2022 season, David Peterson has floated between Class AAA Syracuse and the Mets through no fault of his own. Whether it was an injury to Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer or a spot start in a doubleheader, Peterson has provided a critical boost.

In 20 games this season, including 16 starts, Peterson has notched a 7-3 record with a 3.21 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 89⅔ innings. Most recently, the lefty has filled in for Carlos Carrasco, posting a 1-1 record with a 2.53 ERA and 13 strikeouts in two starts.

But soon enough, Carrasco will be returning from his minor oblique strain.

Peterson has done enough to prove that he belongs with the Mets when the rosters expand, but what role will he fill. Can he fulfill a similar long relief role as a southpaw version of Trevor Williams. Or with Joely Rodriguez as the long lefty arm in the bullpen, can he provided depth in middle relief?

Peterson struggled in his last two attempts at coming out of the bullpen, giving up three earned runs on three hits and two walks in 1⅓ innings in July.

Drew Smith

The Mets badly need bullpen help, and the return of Drew Smith from a lat strain could go a long way to that effect.

Smith has been out since July 25 and threw a bullpen session on Sunday. That means he's one step away from throwing to live batters and eventually making a rehab assignment.

The 28-year-old righty has been plagued by injuries since making his major league debut in 2019. The back half of his 2021 season was cut short due to a shoulder injury. He had Tommy John surgery in 2019

Smith began this season in dominant form, throwing 13⅓ scoreless innings with 17 strikeouts. Then, over his next 25 appearances, he pitched to a 5.20 ERA in 27⅔ innings with eight home runs.

The swing-and-miss arsenal is there. Smith is striking out a career high 28.1 percent of batters. A return to his early-season efficiency would provide a big boost to the Mets bullpen.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: These 5 unsung Mets players will have our attention throughout September playoff push