Trump Filmmaker Shares Moment He Was 'Very Scared' At The White House

By Josephine Harvey
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q18D6_0hc9YUv200

A documentary filmmaker who had access to Donald Trump before, during and after the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year said he was “very scared” of the former president when he interviewed him.

British filmmaker Alex Holder interviewed Trump three times for his “Unprecedented” documentary. The first time was on Dec. 7, 2020, at the White House. At that juncture, Trump had clearly lost the presidential election and failed in multiple swing states to legally challenge the results.

On Dec. 1, then-Attorney General Bill Barr told The Associated Press that the Justice Department had not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

According to testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide working in the Trump White House at the time, Trump was so enraged by Barr’s interview that he threw his plate of food at the wall, smearing it with ketchup.

When asked about Trump’s temper on “The Bulwark Podcast,” Holder said, “I never saw any ketchup on any walls or table cloths being pulled,” but he could believe it happened.

“In the White House, when he came in, he was furious,” Holder said about their first interview. “And for lack of a better word, powerful. He was furious. And I was very scared.”

“I mean, that was definitely the feeling I got after that interview,” Holder added. “I was like, the shit is gonna hit the fan. This is going to be a bad next few weeks. I mean, there was no question he was gonna go full on.”

Weeks later, a mob of Trump’s supporters, spurred on by the then-president, laid siege to the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the election results.

In his second interview with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in March 2021, Holder said the former president was struggling after he was banned from Twitter for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“He looked terrible, he’d put on a lot of weight. He was incredibly depressed,” Holder said. “And a little behind the scenes secret: The reason for all of that was because he was going through a real withdrawal from not being able to use Twitter. Yeah, I promise. I mean, that’s literally what his closest aide said to me. He was in the most terrible foul mood because he couldn’t use social media.”

Holder was granted extraordinary access to Trump and his three eldest children: Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. As a result, he became a key witness for the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack and testified at a hearing in July.

“Unprecedented” is now streaming on Discovery+

Comments / 297

The Natural
4d ago

If you took Trumps clothes off and put a diaper on him he would look like Baby Huey! That's for those of you who are old enough to remember that cartoon! I mean an exact replica!

Reply(54)
226
Terry Wallace
4d ago

If you have any doubts that trump is nothing but a deranged and incredibly immature child all you need to do is review his “Truth” posts and reposts in the past 2 days.

Reply(11)
137
HaPpYCaMpER
4d ago

Golf, rally, watch and call in to whine to the Faux news sycophants and Twitter. That pretty much sums up his WH stay.

Reply(22)
146
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump White House#Ne White House#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#The White House#British#The Associated Press#The Justice Department
The Independent

Eric Trump is scared of brother Don Jr, filmmaker reveals

Trump documentary filmmaker Alex Holder has said that Eric Trump is scared of his older brother Donald Trump Jr. The man behind the Unprecedented documentary took part in a “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit on Tuesday. He said former President Donald Trump seemed to be “a very insecure man who depends on external adoration and can’t comprehend why he doesn’t get it. He also wears a huge amount of make up”. “I think he finds it difficult to understand that there are people who actually don’t like him. This bothers him a lot. He is fine with...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
MSNBC

Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
U.S. POLITICS
