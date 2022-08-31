Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sarasota Return to Knocking on Doors After 30 Month Pandemic PauseMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Yardbarker
Tigers’ Austin Meadows reveals reason for extended absence
The Detroit Tigers added Austin Meadows during the offseason to try to add some punch to their lineup, but the trade has not worked out as planned. On Friday, Meadows gave some insight into what has been behind his struggles in 2022. Meadows posted a statement on social media explaining...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fans Have A Fun Cheer For A Rising Talent
Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has captured the hearts of St. Louis Cardinals fans everywhere. His youthful energy, sense of humor, knack for clutch hits, and some truly great defense has put him on a high pedestal in St. Louis. Last night in Cincinnati, he hit a two-run homer that proved to...
Yardbarker
Clay Holmes Shocked The Great Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is well known for being one of the best hitters and pitchers in all of baseball. But that doesn’t mean that the two-way star can’t be blown away by certain pitches and pitchers at times. Last night, the New York Yankees brought in the recently reinstated...
Yardbarker
Braves announce a plethora of moves as rosters expand
Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
Yardbarker
Yankees get bad injury news on Anthony Rizzo ahead of Tampa series
The New York Yankees have been without starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo the last few days. He’s been dealing with a lower back injury that has plagued him for years, forcing him to miss a few games this season. Rizzo wasn’t able to go through any of his pregame...
Yardbarker
Orioles Manager Reaches An Impressive Milestone In Baltimore
By now, it’s very clear that the Baltimore Orioles are a whole lot better than all of us originally thought. This is a team that could actually reach the postseason, as they sit just a game-and-a-half behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot at 69-61.
Yardbarker
The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season
The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts, Justin Turner Surprised Dodgers & Padres Were Warned
Dustin May and Yu Darvish each hit two batters on Friday night, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were both warned after Will Smith took a fastball off his left arm in the sixth inning. “Letter of the law, how they’re supposed to handle it, I was,”...
Yardbarker
Ozzie Albies returns to the field
Last night was a great night all around for Braves Country. Spencer Strider struck out 16 men over eight shutout innings as the Braves won a critical game against the Rockies at home. But down on the farm, a familiar face also returned to the field. Ozzie Albies was the...
Yardbarker
Dodgers analyst Jerry Hairston Jr criticizes CF Cody Bellinger's plate struggles
Cody Bellinger has continued to disappoint at the plate for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, and it seems like no one is more frustrated by the struggles than Jerry Hairston Jr. Hairston, who played for nine different teams across 16 MLB seasons, now works as a Dodgers analyst for...
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power
Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
Yardbarker
New York Aaron Judge contract extension update
As the 2022 season wears on, the New York Yankees still have their sights set on extending Aaron Judge after an immaculate season. Longtime New York Post writer and reporter Jon Heyman published an interesting article yesterday evening, discussing a few big-name free agents’ expected decisions this upcoming offseason. He talks about Aaron Judge, and how apparently, executives around the league are expecting him to stay put in the Bronx.
Yardbarker
The Yankees now have 5 impact players on the injured list
The New York Yankees were hoping to get healthier in August but unfortunately they lost several impact players to injury instead. The expectation is that most of them will make a return in mid-September, but the Yanks face an uphill battle winning games until they get those prominent names back in the starting pitching rotation and batting order.
Yardbarker
Touki Toussaint Could Work Back Into Rotation After Five Shutout Innings Tuesday
In the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 loss on Tuesday, a forgotten piece to that game was the performance from Touki Toussaint, who shut out the New York Yankees for five innings. Toussaint was brought over the from Atlanta Braves after disappointing results and an Angels’ need for pitching. He isn’t a bad pitcher, he just has dealt with location issues for the entirety of his big league career.
Yardbarker
Detroit rookie Jameson Williams' early return could reward fantasy owners
Fantasy owners who took a chance on Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams might be rewarded with an early return. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes told reporters Williams is "so gifted from a genetic standpoint, once he keeps that consistency going, it actually could accelerate that return that we’re thinking."
Yardbarker
Yankees manager Aaron Boone crushes Oswald Peraza’s chances at starting
The New York Yankees called up star prospect Oswald Peraza on Thursday immediately after he hit his 19th homer of the Triple-A season with Scranton. Expectations were that Peraza would start immediately on Friday at shortstop, putting pressure on Isiah Kiner-Falefa. However, manager Aaron Boone has a different idea of how the team will utilize Peraza moving forward, crushing any hopes that he would take over defensively for the struggling shortstop.
Yardbarker
MLB Personality Shares A Fun Demand For The Mets
Last night, New York Mets fans finally got to experience Timmy Trumpet play his iconic trumpet solo from the song “Narco” live as closer Edwin Diaz made his way to the mound to finish off the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had come on Tuesday night and thrown out...
Yardbarker
Is a move to left field imminent for Vaughn Grissom
Ozzie Albies returned to the field last night for the first time since June 13th. He went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter in Gwinnett, but the stats don’t really matter. He’s one step closer to returning, and tonight, he will play second base for the Stripers. Within a couple of weeks, I expect to see him back in Atlanta, so what does that mean for Vaughn Grissom?
