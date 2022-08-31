ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas may use "racially gerrymandered" maps in 2022 and 2024 after GOP stonewalls court

By Alexa Ura
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLCoK_0hc9VUNl00

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The legal fight over the shape of Texas political representation for the next decade won't be decided until next year after a federal panel agreed Tuesday to delay a trial over new political maps.

The federal three-judge panel hearing the case pushed the start of the trial, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 28, following a flurry of disputes over discovery that left both the state and the various plaintiff groups questioning whether they'd have enough time to prepare to make their cases in a federal court in El Paso.

The court said it would announce a new trial at a later time.

The maps passed by the Legislature in 2021 have already gone into effect and are being used for the first time in this year's elections, but the litigation could decide whether those maps need to be changed to ensure that voters of color have a fair say in choosing their representatives in elections for years to come.

The state faces a broad catalog of challenges to its four political maps, including its congressional and statehouse maps, that could affect a litany of districts. The legal claims, stemming from nearly a dozen consolidated lawsuits, include allegations of intentional discrimination, vote dilution and racial gerrymandering. The Republican-drawn maps largely serve to bolster the party's dominance, giving white voters greater control of political districts throughout the state.

At issue in the delay were ongoing fights to compel Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas attorney general's office and other Republican elected officials to turn over thousands of documents that the state has been fighting to keep concealed. With less than a month until the scheduled start of the trial, the state and the plaintiffs groups were also jostling over various depositions in which state lawmakers relied on asserting legislative privilege to avoid divulging information on how the maps were drafted.

Redistricting cases are complex, with plaintiffs carrying the burden of proving wrongdoing by the state. The release of the disputed documents, the plaintiffs argued, could reveal new facts that could require additional depositions.

"Were the September 28 trial setting to hold, the Court could rule in advance of the upcoming legislative session. This would have been a clear benefit to all parties. But a ruling on only partial evidence does justice for none," some of the plaintiffs wrote in a joint advisory filed with the court last week.

But the delay is not without risk.

In the joint advisory, several plaintiff groups noted a rescheduled trial would need to ensure enough time to possibly redo the maps for the 2024 elections. While some of the plaintiffs proposed trial dates in November, spring or early summer, the state argued the trial should be set for the summer following the next regular legislative session, which starts in January.

A trial next summer would mean the three-judge panel's eventual ruling — which would likely not come until months after a weekslong trial — could still be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2023.

That would narrow the window between a potential ruling and the start of candidate filing for the 2024 elections in December of next year. It would also open the possibility for the state to assert what's known as the Purcell principle, a legal standard regularly cited to ward off legal challenges that would require electoral changes too close to an election.

In the joint advisory, state attorneys said last week that they would be prepared for trial but noted that "effective trial preparation may be impossible" if the court required the state to devote "significant resources" to additional discovery.

The Republican-controlled Legislature redrew the challenged maps last year to adjust for the massive population growth captured in the 2020 census, which recorded that 95% of the state's growth was among people of color.

Although Latinos accounted for nearly half of the state's growth of 4 million residents, none of the new maps offer Latino voters new opportunities to turn their growing numbers into political power. Texas Republicans also elaborately manipulated district lines to create district boundaries that diminished the influence of voters of color in areas where they were gaining political ground.

And although white population growth in Texas is relatively stagnant, white voters will largely determine who fills the two new Congressional seats the state gained by virtue of its overall growth.

The full program is now LIVE for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, happening Sept. 22-24 in Austin. Explore the schedule of 100+ mind-expanding conversations coming to TribFest, including the inside track on the 2022 elections and the 2023 legislative session, the state of public and higher ed at this stage in the pandemic, why Texas suburbs are booming, why broadband access matters, the legacy of slavery, what really happened in Uvalde and so much more. See the program.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/08/30/texas-redistricting-lawsuit/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Comments / 32

Susie Malphurs
4d ago

This kind of crap didn't fly in the 60's why do they think it will stand now? People are much wiser today. Can't wait to see when this sick bunch of corrupt crooks get taken to court by the good people of Texas.So sorry the real people of Texas has to endure this .We don't have a Supreme Court, it is a Kangaroo court with more corrupt crooks. It used to be such a High level of unbiased decisions.

Reply(2)
17
Stanley Paige
4d ago

all of this was made possible by the Supreme Court's gutting of the voters rights act, that had served america well for some 50 years!

Reply
28
carla whaley
4d ago

They can’t win if they don’t cheat. All the while they are pointing fingers at other people doing the cheating.

Reply
7
Related
The List

Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign

The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Voters reject Florida judge who denied teen an abortion because of her grades

The fight to preserve abortion rights is central to primary election campaigns in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care, with a growing number of state laws outlawing abortion and severely restricting access.In separate elections on 23 August, voters in Florida ousted two officials who were widely criticised for their views on abortion rights.A judge in Florida’s Hillsborough County faced widespread condemnation for a January decision to deny a 17-year-old girl an abortion without parental consent, doubting her “intelligence or credibility” and citing her low grades in school.On Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Legislature#Republicans#The Texas Tribune#Texas Attorney General#Politics Courts#Politics State#Racism#Politics Legislative#Gop#Statehouse
Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
LOUISIANA STATE
Reason.com

Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall

Voters in at least five states will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this fall, and a similar measure may yet qualify for the ballot in one more state. If all six initiatives are successful, recreational use will be legal in half of the states, underlining the untenability of continuing federal prohibition.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Business Insider

Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Lame-duck Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says allowing a state legislature to overturn a presidential election is 'fascist' and 'hogwash'

Rusty Bowers calls state legislatures overturning elections "fascist" and "hogwash." "That the legislature could nullify your election, that's not conservative. That's fascist," Bowers told the Guardian. The outgoing Arizona House Speaker stood up to attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says state legislatures giving...
ARIZONA STATE
Missouri Independent

Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says

A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena Greitens the thing she asked for soon after her ex-husband […] The post Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy