Philli Armitage-Mattin’s Vietnamese-inspired caramelised pork bowls recipe

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 4 days ago
“You know that overused spag bol or chilli con carne that you love but are a little tired of? Let me introduce the caramelised pork bowl,” says chef Philli Armitage-Mattin.

“It’s ready in under 30 minutes and it’s super, super tasty.”

Vietnamese-inspired caramelised pork bowls

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

2tbsp neutral oil6 spring onions, sliced, white and green parts separately2 carrots, grated or finely chopped (I like to use a mandoline but be careful)Pinch of salt2.5cm piece of ginger, minced4 garlic cloves, minced4–8 bird’s eye or Thai chillies, finely sliced500g pork, minced5tbsp/60g brown sugar3tbsp fish sauce3tbsp soy sauce1tsp chilli flakes3tbsp roasted peanuts, crushed1 lime, wedgedHandful of coriander, choppedHandful of mint, chopped

To serve:Steamed jasmine rice

Vietnamese-inspired caramelised pork bowls from Taste Kitchen: Asia (Phoebe Pearson/PA)

Method:

1. If you’re serving with rice, get your rice on the go first.

2. Heat a wok over a medium-high heat with the oil, then add the spring onions (white parts only), half the carrots and the salt. Cook for three to four minutes, stirring constantly. You’re looking for the carrot to turn slightly limp. Add the ginger, garlic and chillies and cook for a further minute until aromatic.

3. Add the pork mince to the wok and turn up to a high heat, breaking up all the meat with a spatula to make sure all the pork turns white and there are no pink bits.

4. Add the brown sugar, fish sauce and soy sauce. Give everything a stir before leaving it to fully cook down and caramelise without stirring for about six to eight minutes. Stir again and then let everything fully caramelise again for about 60 seconds. Repeat until the meat is dark brown and there are little crispy bits of pork. However, keep an eye on it because it can burn quickly.

5. Taste adjust to your flavour profile, and serve over rice with chilli flakes, the rest of the spring onions, roasted peanuts, lime wedges and chopped fresh herbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSlVz_0hc9VOKd00
(Robinson/PA)

Taste Kitchen: Asia: Six Flavours To Suit Every Taste by Philli Armitage-Mattin is published by Robinson, priced £26. Photography by Phoebe Pearson. Available September 1.

