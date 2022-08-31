Read full article on original website
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
How To Use a Pressurized Solvent Extraction System
A live demonstration of performing pressurized solvent extraction on an established unit, the SpeedExtractor. - Graphical view of what happens during the extraction process inside the system. - Software monitoring of tightness and pressure. - End of process: flushing with solvent and nitrogen. - Creating a report. - Transfer to...
Landmark Genetic Study Aims To Wipe Common Childhood Cancer Off the Map
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the most common childhood cancer. Now, researchers at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have created a roadmap of the genetic mutations present in patients with ALL. The study, published today in Nature Genetics, is the first to offer a thorough view of the...
Cancer Cells That Survive After Treatment Lead to Relapse
Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have identified how some cancer cells cheat treatment-induced cell death. In doing so, they persist and lead to cancer recurrence. The findings may serve as the basis for drugs that prevent relapses by inhibiting cancer cells from gaining these persistence traits. The research was published today in Cell.
CRISPR Screening: Studying Evolution in a Dish
CRISPR screening enables the rapid and unbiased identification of genes relevant to a specific biological pathway. We explore how researchers are using this cutting-edge tool to shape our understanding of biology and advance medicine. In 2012, the invention of CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology marked a new era in biology –...
Tiny Brain Area Controls Work for Rewards
A tiny but important area in the middle of the brain acts as a switch that determines when an animal is willing to work for a reward and when it stops working, according to a study published Aug. 31 in the journal Current Biology. “The study changes how we think...
Biosensor Protein Could Be Used To Detect Deadly Nerve Agent
A team that includes Rutgers scientists has designed a synthetic protein that quickly detects molecules of a deadly nerve agent that has been classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction and could be used in a chemical warfare attack. This development could pave the way for...
Ferns Finally Get a Full-Length Genome
Ferns are notorious for containing massive amounts of DNA and an excessively large number of chromosomes. Defying all expectations, a fern no larger than a dinner plate currently holds the title for highest chromosome count, with a whopping 720 pairs crammed into each of its nuclei. This penchant of ferns for hoarding DNA has stumped scientists, and the intractable size of their genomes has made it difficult to sequence, assemble and interpret them.
Inhibiting Key Enzyme Selectively Kills Melanoma Cells, Study Shows
Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, led by Ze’ev Ronai, Ph.D., have shown for the first time that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme selectively kills melanoma cells and stops tumor growth. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
Interacting Brains Sync Up Despite Physical Separation
Online gaming and other types of online social interaction have become increasingly popular during the pandemic, and increased remote working and investments in social technology will likely see this trend continue. Research has shown that people's brains activate in a similar and simultaneous way during social interaction. Such inter-brain neural...
Drug Combination Halts Tumor Growth and Resistance in Mice
An experimental combination of two drugs halts the progression of small cell lung cancer, the deadliest form of lung cancer, according to a study in mice from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Grenoble Alpes University in Grenoble, France, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Opinionated Science Episode 47: Pig Skin Corneas and Memory Repair With Electricity
On this episode of Opinionated Science, the team investigate two technologies that suggest that take the “fi” out of “scifi”. Listen now to find out how one research group is repairing blindness with an unexpected source of cellular help and another is using alternating electrical current to enhance memory performance.
Lucica® Glycated Albumin-L Test for diabetes: Comparisons and Clinical Utility With Shane O’Neill
In this episode we are joined by Shane O’Neill, director of scientific affairs at EKF Diagnostics. Shane provides an introduction to the glycated albumin (GA) test for intermediate-term glycemic control in diabetic patients. The GA test is now FDA-cleared and available for use in the United States. It was...
Anti-Insulin Signals Help Queen Ants Live Long and Prosper
Researchers have discovered that modified insulin signaling pathways in ant queens may be responsible for their astounding longevity and reproductive ability. The findings are published in the journal Science. Balancing reproduction and longevity. In many species across the animal kingdom, there is a compromise between reproduction and longevity. Higher rates...
Policy Outlines a New Approach to Regulating Genetically Engineered Crops
A Policy Forum article published today in Science calls for a new approach to regulating genetically engineered (GE) crops, arguing that current approaches for triggering safety testing vary dramatically among countries and generally lack scientific merit – particularly as advances in crop breeding have blurred the lines between conventional breeding and genetic engineering.
Ancient Asteroid Sites Identified Using Crime Scene Technique
Analysing the charred remains of plants can confirm the locations of asteroid strikes in the distant past, new research shows. Based on estimates of crater-producing asteroid strikes in the last 11,650 years (known as the Holocene), only about 30% of impact sites have been located. Until now, there has been...
Scientists Eavesdrop on Communication Between the Brain and Fat Cells
What did the fat say to the brain? For years, it was assumed that hormones passively floating through the blood were the way that a person’s fat—called adipose tissue—could send information related to stress and metabolism to the brain. Now, Scripps Research scientists report in Nature that newly identified sensory neurons carry a stream of messages from adipose tissue to the brain.
Clinical Strategy and Development of CRISPR-Directed Gene Editing for Solid Tumors
The breakthrough gene editing technology, CRISPR/Cas, has moved rapidly from molecular analyses to clinical development and application, potentiating the well-known bench to bedside paradigm of biomolecular therapeutic development. Our laboratory has been advancing a CRISPR-directed gene editing platform technology as an augmentative therapeutic strategy for squamous cell carcinoma of the lung with follow-on applications to esophageal and head and neck cancer. In this talk, I will describe our rationale for developing this approach, what we learned from our failures in process including how we rerouted our scientific direction. I will also talk about how our choice of target (s) was influenced by unmet medical needs, by availability of an appropriate delivery systems and by input from frontline clinicians involved in cancer clinical trials. I will also describe our success through cell based and animal models and the challenges that we still face, both scientific and practical as we advance this protocol through FDA review panels. The talk will essentially be a case study describing the journey from bench to bedside of a remarkable novel technology that might eventually become a mainstay in the treatment of solid tumors.
From Culture Plate to Dinner Plate – The Lingering “Promise” of Lab-Based Meat
With the rising need to combat the effects of climate change – or rather the root cause of climate change, one sector has found itself under the axe: the food industry or, more specifically, the meat industry. For decades, those fighting for the planet’s sustainability have fought against the practices of the meat industry; from inhumane breeding and slaughter practices, to increasing greenhouse gas emissions – they’ve questioned it all.
