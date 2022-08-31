ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Johnson defends record on crime reduction in final days as PM

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6iZQ_0hc9UULY00

Boris Johnson appeared to defend the police from accusations of being “too woke”, as he used his final days as Prime Minister to stress his record on tackling crime.

The Prime Minister, who leaves office when the Conservative Party’s search for a new leader concludes next week, defended his Government’s track record on policing and claimed that his premiership had cracked down hard on neighbourhood crime.

Mr Johnson was speaking to broadcasters as he attended a raid with specialist officers near Lewisham, south London, where class B drugs, paraphernalia and a suspected drugs line phone were found, but no arrests were made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHu6K_0hc9UULY00
Mr Johnson leaves the area after viewing a drugs related raid by Metropolitan Police officers in West Norwood, London (Peter Nicholls/PA) (PA Wire)

It comes as the Telegraph reported that officers are being told to focus on the basics of policing by Home Secretary Priti Patel, with a report by the Policy Exchange think-tank warning that the public feel police are being distracted by “woke” causes.

Mr Johnson said: “Look at neighbourhood crime, which is the thing that really affects the quality of life of most people in this country, and it’s down by about 38% on 2019 since this Government came in.

“I think that’s a great effort by the police, not just by the Metropolitan Police, by police up and down the country.

“And what you’re seeing is 13,700-odd more police now on the streets. That helps, that makes a difference.”

The Prime Minister referenced the recently passed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act as an example of how his Government had empowered officers in tackling crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaT11_0hc9UULY00
Mr Johnson speaks to the media at a police station in south east London (Peter Nicholls/PA) (PA Wire)

The Government says more than 13,790 extra police officers have been hired across England and Wales as part of Mr Johnson’s pledge to put 20,000 additional officers on the streets.

The recruitment drive came after police officer numbers in England and Wales fell by more than 20,000 between 2009 and 2018, with Conservative-led governments in power from May 2010.

He said: “What also makes a difference is giving the police the powers they need to give criminals the tough sentences that they deserve, and that’s what we put through in our legislation. I’m pleased to see it having an effect but I’m also pleased to see the activism and the energy of the police here in London.

“Yes, of course, we’ve got to make our society ever safer, but you look at what they’ve done: 38% reduction in neighbourhood crime, I think that’s a massive achievement.”

The Prime Minister also appeared to downplay concerns that the police are distracted by “woke” issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1eCc_0hc9UULY00
Mr Johnson and Stephen House, acting commissioner of the Metropolitan Police service (Peter Nicholls/PA) (PA Wire)

“Well, I’ve just seen them. I tell you what, I’ve just seen a bunch of police officers who woke quite a lot of drug dealers this morning and they woke them long before they were expecting to have their breakfast,” he said.

“They woke them with warrants, and they woke them with the news that they were under arrest for causing misery in the communities of London.

“And that’s what I want the police to do, that’s what Priti wants them to do.

“I thank them for what they’re doing. They’re doing an absolutely fantastic job.”

Mr Johnson also referenced his record on crime prevention, as he dodged a question on how he would like to be remembered.

He responded: “I think as the Prime Minister who in three years helped to bring neighbourhood crime down by 38%, thanks to the work of the Metropolitan Police and others. Thank you very much.”

I have made it my priority to get more police onto our streets, cut crime, protect the public and bring more criminals to justice

It comes as a new survey suggests that the experience of police recruits as part of the Government’s bid to hire 20,000 more officers is “less positive” for those from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Some 10,206 new police officers from all 43 forces were invited to take part in the Police Uplift programme survey online between March and April last year and 34% (3,462) responded.

It showed that 91% of respondents who were white were satisfied with the role as a police officer, compared to 85% of those from a black, Asian, mixed or other ethnic minority backgrounds.

Overall, around 90% of new recruits were either “very satisfied” or “fairly satisfied” with the job.

Ms Patel said: “I have made it my priority to get more police onto our streets, cut crime, protect the public and bring more criminals to justice.

“This survey shows that the 20,000 officer uplift is delivering the next generation of highly motivated officers, and supporting forces like Thames Valley Police in the fight against serious violence.

“With an extra 13,790 officers already recruited and a high level of job satisfaction, this unprecedented recruitment drive will help to protect communities, keep homes and streets safe and bear down on violent criminals.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Labour wants early election so Tories can be ‘swept away’

Labour is on an “election footing” and wants the Conservative Government “swept away as soon as possible”, a shadow minister has said. Nick Thomas-Symonds also said reports that some Tory MPs are plotting to help Boris Johnson mount a political comeback show the Tory party “has completely lost its way” after 12 years in office.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Unanswered questions over Rwanda scheme, watchdog to tell next home secretary

Assurances from Priti Patel about the Government’s controversial Rwanda scheme failed to satisfy a custody deaths watchdog, which is preparing to write to the next home secretary with “outstanding concerns”. With Liz Truss widely tipped to emerge as the winner of the Tory leadership contest, it is...
WORLD
newschain

Boris Johnson’s tenure as PM: How it compares to his predecessors

Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street having narrowly managed to clock up more days in the job than his immediate predecessor, Theresa May. When Mr Johnson’s premiership comes to an end on September 6, it will have lasted three years and 44 days – slightly longer than that of Mrs May, who was in office for three years and 11 days between 2016 and 2019.
POLITICS
newschain

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Conservative Party#Sentencing#Uk#The Conservative Party#Home#The Policy Exchange#The Metropolitan Police
newschain

Thousands flee as wildfire rages through northern California

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural northern California. A number of people were injured when the fire that began on Friday afternoon on or near a wood products plant quickly blew into a neighbourhood on the northern edge of Weed, but then carried the flames away from the small city.
WEED, CA
newschain

Tory frontrunner Truss declines to give detail on plans to tackle energy bills

Liz Truss repeatedly declined on Sunday to spell out her plans to tackle soaring energy bills, 48 hours before she is tipped to become the next prime minister. The Foreign Secretary, who will find out on Monday if she has defeated rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, promised to act “immediately” to tackle the energy crisis upon entering Number 10 but would not offer clear detail of the support struggling households can expect.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Body found in retired teacher murder probe

Police investigating the murder of a retired teacher have found the body of a man. Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been charged in connection with the death of Peter Coshan, 75, who worked as a biology teacher at Fettes College in Edinburgh before retiring. Officers investigating the crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

What the papers say – September 4

Speculation about a Boris Johnson come-back features on the Sunday papers. The Sunday Telegraph leads on a “two-fold” approach from LizTruss to the energy crisis if she is made prime minister, while The Observer reports the Foreign Secretary has been warned not to fill her Cabinet with “Johnson loyalists”.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

Lord Pannick advice on ‘unlawful’ probe cost £130,000

Legal opinion commissioned by the Government from a top lawyer criticising the Commons investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament reportedly cost the taxpayer nearly £130,000. On Friday, Lord Pannick claimed the Privileges Committee is adopting an “unfair procedure” and “fundamentally flawed” approach. Downing Street...
POLITICS
newschain

Investigation launched after Extinction Rebellion activists’ Parliament protest

Security at Parliament is under review after climate activists posing as tourists superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons. Extinction Rebellion (XR) said around 50 people were involved in the “non-violent” action at the Palace of Westminster, including one who climbed scaffolding inside the parliamentary estate near Westminster Hall.
PROTESTS
newschain

California wildfire destroys around 100 homes

Around 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands of people under evacuation orders. Fire officials said improved weather conditions helped slow the Mill Fire, which is burning 250 miles north of San Francisco. The fire began on Friday afternoon near the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
153K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy