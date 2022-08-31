Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Related
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
Marcus Freeman gets brutally honest on Notre Dame loss to CJ Stroud, Ohio State
Notre Dame football had a rather disappointing outcome on Saturday night after they failed to hold on to their lead and lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, head coach Marcus Freeman knows they have no one to blame but themselves. Speaking to reporters after the 21-10 loss, Freeman emphasized...
Watch: Scott Satterfield, players comment following Louisville's loss at Syracuse
Louisville entered the 2022 season with a new sense of hope for the program. The coaches spoke of a new confidence, while the offseason additions via the transfer portal seemed to give credence for increased expectations for the Cardinals. Unfortunately, that preseason hope didn't translate to better play on the...
Brandon's Breakdown: What JP Estrella's commitment means for Tennessee
This afternoon, Tennessee added their second top 150 prospect in the senior class in four-star big man JP Estrella. Estrella's commitment gives Rick Barnes the No. 8 recruiting class in the country. This pledge caters to the trend that has been a big reason why Barnes has found success in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A 5-star safety very impressed with Jim Knowles’ defense and ‘insane’ fan base in Ohio
The country’s No. 2 safety returned to Ohio State and was very impressed with what he saw this weekend.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss
It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
Watch: Texas five-star QB commit Arch Manning delivers dime on the move in opening game
In his opening game of the season, Arch Manning has been on the money early for the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Greenies against Hahnville. One of the best highlights featured Manning escaping a collapsing pocket to his left and delivering a strike to the back of the endzone for a score.
Donaldson's debut has teammates thinking: 'CJ is pretty special'
There are a few ways to look at how WVU chose to deploy CJ Donaldson in his college football debut, beginning with the obvious. He carried the ball just seven times in a game that had more than 10 times as many snaps and averaged 17.9 yards per carry but wasn't used when the offense needed inches on fourth down.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cory's Conclusion: Pack gets a wakeup call in Week 1
GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Following an offseason of hype and hope building around the program, NC State nearly saw its expectations shattered in Week 1. Not just the national expectations that propelled the Wolfpack to the No. 13 ranking in both the AP and Coaches Polls, but the internal ones for the players and coaches and the fan base that waited more than nine months for the season to kickoff.
Knee-jerk reactions to USF's loss against BYU
TAMPA — No. 25 BYU was in full control from the opening kickoff against USF in both teams’ season openers on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium. The Cougars jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead that blossomed to a 38-7 halftime deficit. The Bulls did score in a season-opener against an FBS opponent for the first time since the 2017 season, so that’s at least a semblance of improvement.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
247Sports
Chase Brice's epic performance in Appalachian State loss to UNC impresses media
“I just want to tell you this guy’s got guts,” Clark said in his postgame presser as he pulled Brice over in view of reporters. “He’s a damn winner. We’re glad he’s in our program. He fought his tail off today. I love this kid. That right there, he bleeds black and gold. So keep your head up.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pitt lands commitment from Jordan Bass
Prior to the return of the 'Backyard Brawl,' Pittsburgh received some good news on the recruiting front. Jordan Bass, a Top 10 player in Virginia in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, announced his commitment to the Panthers. The Hampton (Va.) Phoebus prospect can play either safety of linebacker in college. He...
Virginia Tech Football: '22 Freshman Redshirt Tracker
Virginia Tech signed a total of 24 players during the 2022 recruiting cycle, 22 of which entered the 2022 season on Friday night against Old Dominion. In the season opener on Friday, Virginia Tech traveled over ten true freshen. Three of them saw their first collegiate game experience during the road opener.
Nation's No. 4 WR hears from Wolverine coaching staff
College programs could directly contact junior prospects right when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night and one of the recruits to hear from the Wolverines was Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan 2024 four-star wide receiver Ryan Pellum. The elite 5-foot-11, 170-pounder holds 42 scholarship offers in his recruitment to date...
247Sports
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best quotes from players on Saturday night
South Carolina secured its first win of the 2022 season on Saturday night as it defeated Georgia State 35-14 in front of a sold out Williams-Brice Stadium. In the player press conferences following the game, the players were very complimentary of the atmosphere on Saturday night. Quarterback Spencer Rattler took part in his first regular season game as a Gamecock and was impressed with the environment overall.
Recruit wrap-up: Ben Brahmer
Takeaways from seeing Nebraska commit Ben Brahmer in person as Pierce played Scotus. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
What We Learned Live: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 21-10 Saturday night and afterward, we debuted our live postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle is joined by guests Bill Kurelic, Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen on this 100-minute-plus podcast talking all things Buckeyes vs. Fighting Irish, the big recruiting weekend for OSU and more.
Virginia Tech Football: Despite Week 1 loss, Hokies open as a favorite over Boston College
Despite an embarrassing road opener against Old Dominion, where Virginia Tech fell in the final minute 20-17, Las Vegas likes Virginia Tech as a favorite this weekend as the Hokies return to Blacksburg to kick off against an ACC opponent. Virginia Tech is set to host Boston College for the...
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0