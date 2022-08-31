ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss

It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Cory's Conclusion: Pack gets a wakeup call in Week 1

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Following an offseason of hype and hope building around the program, NC State nearly saw its expectations shattered in Week 1. Not just the national expectations that propelled the Wolfpack to the No. 13 ranking in both the AP and Coaches Polls, but the internal ones for the players and coaches and the fan base that waited more than nine months for the season to kickoff.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Knee-jerk reactions to USF's loss against BYU

TAMPA — No. 25 BYU was in full control from the opening kickoff against USF in both teams’ season openers on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium. The Cougars jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead that blossomed to a 38-7 halftime deficit. The Bulls did score in a season-opener against an FBS opponent for the first time since the 2017 season, so that’s at least a semblance of improvement.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1

We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Pitt lands commitment from Jordan Bass

Prior to the return of the 'Backyard Brawl,' Pittsburgh received some good news on the recruiting front. Jordan Bass, a Top 10 player in Virginia in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, announced his commitment to the Panthers. The Hampton (Va.) Phoebus prospect can play either safety of linebacker in college. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Virginia Tech Football: '22 Freshman Redshirt Tracker

Virginia Tech signed a total of 24 players during the 2022 recruiting cycle, 22 of which entered the 2022 season on Friday night against Old Dominion. In the season opener on Friday, Virginia Tech traveled over ten true freshen. Three of them saw their first collegiate game experience during the road opener.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Nation's No. 4 WR hears from Wolverine coaching staff

College programs could directly contact junior prospects right when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night and one of the recruits to hear from the Wolverines was Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan 2024 four-star wide receiver Ryan Pellum. The elite 5-foot-11, 170-pounder holds 42 scholarship offers in his recruitment to date...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Best quotes from players on Saturday night

South Carolina secured its first win of the 2022 season on Saturday night as it defeated Georgia State 35-14 in front of a sold out Williams-Brice Stadium. In the player press conferences following the game, the players were very complimentary of the atmosphere on Saturday night. Quarterback Spencer Rattler took part in his first regular season game as a Gamecock and was impressed with the environment overall.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Recruit wrap-up: Ben Brahmer

Takeaways from seeing Nebraska commit Ben Brahmer in person as Pierce played Scotus. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

What We Learned Live: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 21-10 Saturday night and afterward, we debuted our live postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle is joined by guests Bill Kurelic, Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen on this 100-minute-plus podcast talking all things Buckeyes vs. Fighting Irish, the big recruiting weekend for OSU and more.
COLUMBUS, OH
