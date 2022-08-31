Crypto.com erroneously sent an Australian woman millions of dollars instead of a $100 AUD refund, according to a Supreme Court of Victoria legal document published last week. Over $10.4 million AUD (about $7.1 million USD at the current exchange rate) were mistakenly transferred into Thevamanogari Manivel's bank account in May 2021 after someone at Crypto.com accidentally entered the wrong number while attempting to refund $100, according to the legal document. Australian media outlets appear to have first reported on the mix-up.

