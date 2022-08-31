Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Jobs report, Lululemon shares rise and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading. JOBS REPORT: The key economic report of the week, the August employment report out Friday morning, is expected to show a solid jobs market that’s starting to cool off. Economists anticipate the Labor Department to say...
FOXBusiness
Lululemon stock soars, investors celebrate sales, new membership plan
Shares of Lululemon Atlletica rallied as much as 12% Friday after beating Wall Street expectations for the fiscal second quarter of 2022. The athletic apparel retailer saw net revenue increase 29% year-over year to $1.87 billion during the three months ended July 31. The analyst estimate was $1.77 billion. Comparable store sales grew 23%.
FOXBusiness
CVS takes lead in talks to acquire Signify Health: report
CVS Health Corp. has reportedly taken the lead in the battle among heavyweights for the home-healthcare company Signify Health Inc. CVS is said to be in advanced talks with a bid of around $8 billion, according to Bloomberg. Signify is a provider of technology and services for home health. The...
FOXBusiness
Market expert warns the Fed stuck ‘between a rock and a hard place’ as hiring 'frenzy' slows
MacroMavens president Stephanie Pomboy responded to the latest jobs report with a warning that the "hiring frenzy" is likely to slow due to ripple effects caused by the Fed rate hikes trying to "offset" inflationary spending. On "Mornings with Maria" Friday, Pomboy looked to the housing sector as an indicator of the slow-down expected to hit the rest of the economy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Credit Suisse looking at cutting around 5,000 jobs
Credit Suisse is considering cutting around 5,000 jobs, about one position in 10, as part of a cost reduction drive at Switzerland's second-biggest bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The scale of the potential job cuts underlines the challenge facing Credit Suisse and new chief...
FOXBusiness
Amazon releases new seller storage service, Amazon Warehousing & Distribution
Amazon.com Inc introduced a new service on Wednesday to help its sellers store bulk inventory and ease distribution to tackle supply chain issues, the company said in a blog post. In 2023, sellers will be able to use the new service called Amazon Warehousing & Distribution (AWD) to send their...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America tests no-down-payment mortgages for Black, Latino homebuyers
Bank of America is launching a trial program offering mortgages for first-time homeowners that do not require down payments, closing costs or minimum credit scores, the bank announced this week. The program – called the Community Affordable Loan Solution – will be available to people in certain predominantly Black and...
FOXBusiness
Older homeowners unlikely to use home equity loan ahead of retirement, survey says
Older homeowners are much less likely than younger generations to pull equity out of their homes, according to a recent survey from Finance of America Reverse (FAR). A large majority of the Silent Generation (94%) and Baby Boomers (89%) responded that they were unlikely to use home equity line of credit products. Many of them also noted a lack of knowledge around product benefits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates climb to 5.66% after Fed pledges 'forceful' action on inflation
U.S. mortgage rates rose to their highest level in two months this week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell promised to deliver "forceful" action on inflation that he warned would cause economic "pain." Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan this week rose...
FOXBusiness
Economy could see modest growth in second half of 2022: Fannie Mae
The economy could see modest growth through the second half of 2022 before dropping into a small recession at the beginning of next year, according to the latest forecast from Fannie Mae. The mortgage company's Economic and Strategic Research Group (ESR) projected that gross domestic product (GDP) could rise to...
FOXBusiness
GM to offer franchise buyouts to U.S. Buick dealers
General Motors Co. will offer buyouts to U.S. Buick dealers as an alternative for franchise owners who don’t want to make investments that will be needed as the brand goes all-electric, an executive said. Global Buick chief Duncan Aldred confirmed in an interview that all of Buick’s roughly 2,000...
FOXBusiness
Hollysys management to lead take-private deal at $1.8B valuation
A consortium led by China's Hollysys Automation Technologies management plans to take the U.S.-listed automation and control system maker private in a deal that would value the firm at $1.8 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said. The management team, led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Wang Changli,...
FOXBusiness
Micron to invest $15 billion to build memory manufacturing factory in Idaho
Micron Technology announced plans Thursday to invest about $15 billion in a new memory chip manufacturing facility in the city where it's headquartered. According to a press release from Micron, the chip maker will invest the funds through the end of the decade to build the new plant at the company's headquarters in Boise, Idaho.
FOXBusiness
Oak Street in $2B bid for Kohl's real estate
Private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC has made an offer to acquire as much as $2 billion of property from Kohl's Corp and have the U.S. retailer lease back its stores, according to people familiar with the matter. Oak Street's interest offers Kohl's another chance to cut...
FOXBusiness
Labor Day 2022: These retailers are open, closed for the federal holiday
Labor Day is right around the corner. Although Monday is a federal holiday, many major retailers will open their doors just like any other weekday. However, some businesses will be observing the day which is held on the first Monday in September to honor and recognize the American labor movement.
FOXBusiness
US job growth moderates in August with 315,000 added while unemployment edges higher
U.S. job growth moderated in August from a torrid pace the previous month, but hiring remained solid despite growing headwinds from higher interest rates, scorching-hot inflation and mounting recession fears. Employers added 315,000 jobs in August, the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report released Friday, in line with...
FOXBusiness
Crypto firm erroneously sent woman $7 million+ 'refund'
Crypto.com erroneously sent an Australian woman millions of dollars instead of a $100 AUD refund, according to a Supreme Court of Victoria legal document published last week. Over $10.4 million AUD (about $7.1 million USD at the current exchange rate) were mistakenly transferred into Thevamanogari Manivel's bank account in May 2021 after someone at Crypto.com accidentally entered the wrong number while attempting to refund $100, according to the legal document. Australian media outlets appear to have first reported on the mix-up.
FOXBusiness
U.S. eases restrictions on Nvidia after banning AI chip exports to China
Nvidia shares finished week down almost 15% after the California-based semiconductor maker got caught in the high stakes' technology battle between the U.S. and China. American officials ordered the company to stop exporting two of its top computing chips to China. But the U.S. followed up by giving the firm...
FOXBusiness
Amazon to close, scrap plans for dozens of warehouses amid slowing sales growth: report
Amazon is reportedly scrapping plans to build dozens of warehouse facilities across the United States amid slowed sales growth. The consulting firm MWPVL says that the online retail giant is either closing or abandoning plans to open 42 facilities across the country totaling almost 25 million square feet of usable space, Bloomberg reported.
FOXBusiness
FTC wants more information on Amazon's One Medical purchase
The first Amazon deal made under new CEO Andy Jassy is getting Federal Trade Commission scrutiny. In question is Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical. The investigation could delay the completion of the deal. A request for additional information was received by both One...
Comments / 0