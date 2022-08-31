Read full article on original website
Related
Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs
Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
NASA delays Artemis I moon rocket launch several weeks after hydrogen leak
A second attempt at launching the Artemis I moon rocket was pushed back after NASA failed to plug a fuel leak discovered during tanking. This is the second time in five days that technical issues have kept the spacecraft on the launchpad. The space agency's attempt for a rescheduled launch...
Fox News
784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0