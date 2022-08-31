ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth annual Northwest New Jersey Rivers Conference returns in-person at Centenary University’s Lackland Center

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – After virtual conferences in 2020 and 2021, this year marks the return to in-person. The fourth annual Northwest New Jersey Rivers Conference will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the David and Carol Lackland Center at Centenary University, located at 715 Grand Ave, in Hackettstown.
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
NJ Department of Agriculture highlights Jersey Fresh at Stop & Shop

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher Thursday visited the Kingsland Avenue Stop & Shop in Clifton to highlight the store featuring Jersey Fresh in its produce department. Stop & Shop’s 58 New Jersey stores source produce from several local farms from the state. They...
Project Veritas: Connecticut Assistant Principal Shares How He Rejects Hiring ‘Catholics’ and ‘Conservatives’ to Allow ‘Subtle’ Child Indoctrination

Project Veritas released its latest exposé in which an assistant principal in a Cos Cob, Connecticut elementary school shares with an undercover reporter his strategies to ensure he never hires “Catholics” or “conservatives” to guarantee the children in his school are exposed to “subtle” leftwing indoctrination.
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 1, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,540 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 1. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
