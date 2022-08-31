Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrnjradio.com
Fourth annual Northwest New Jersey Rivers Conference returns in-person at Centenary University’s Lackland Center
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – After virtual conferences in 2020 and 2021, this year marks the return to in-person. The fourth annual Northwest New Jersey Rivers Conference will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the David and Carol Lackland Center at Centenary University, located at 715 Grand Ave, in Hackettstown.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Landmark Named Most Haunted House In America
The most haunted house in America is located right in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Make no mistake, the history of the hauntings will make you want to cuddle with your parents. Even experts warn that the average Joe can’t handle the energy of this place. Just wait until you read what's said to have happened there.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office participates in Bethsaida Chapter No. 7’s back to school event
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday were part of the Annual Community Book-Bag Giveaway in support of Bethsaida Chapter No. 7’s continuing effort to “making a difference in the world around us … one initiative at a time.”
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?
Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Agriculture highlights Jersey Fresh at Stop & Shop
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher Thursday visited the Kingsland Avenue Stop & Shop in Clifton to highlight the store featuring Jersey Fresh in its produce department. Stop & Shop’s 58 New Jersey stores source produce from several local farms from the state. They...
jerseysbest.com
Food, brews and a bevy of excitement: 3 fall street festivals to note in N.J.
With summer winding down, there’s no better time than now to plan a visit to the street festivals and fairs that liven up our neighborhoods with entertainment, food and rides. Following are three events for the entire family to enjoy. Bergen Street Fest. Dates and times: Sept. 8-9 from...
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
arizonasuntimes.com
Project Veritas: Connecticut Assistant Principal Shares How He Rejects Hiring ‘Catholics’ and ‘Conservatives’ to Allow ‘Subtle’ Child Indoctrination
Project Veritas released its latest exposé in which an assistant principal in a Cos Cob, Connecticut elementary school shares with an undercover reporter his strategies to ensure he never hires “Catholics” or “conservatives” to guarantee the children in his school are exposed to “subtle” leftwing indoctrination.
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial Renters
luxe apartment(Max Vakhtbovych/Pexels) When Millennials were growing up, there were certain things we all expected to have happen as adults. We all thought that being married, having kids, and being able to afford a house were going to be a given. That's what adults and the media told us would be the case.
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding
An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 1, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,540 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 1. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Jersey City opens applications for first time homebuyer program
Jersey City has announced the city is opening applications for their first time homebuyer program, which will award grants to assist low to moderate-income residents looking to buy a home in the city. Titled the Golden Neighborhood Homeownership Program, the program provides financial assistance with down payments for a home...
Elmont HS students, parents protest, demand answers after beloved principal placed on administrative leave
The protest took place outside the Sewanhaka district office in Floral Park.
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County reports 205 new COVID-19 cases; no additional deaths
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County officials are reporting from Friday, August 26 to Friday, September 2 there were 205 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sussex County is at 42,001 and total deaths is at 512:. Andover Borough-141 and 0...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
Napanoch Point wildfire grows in Ulster County's Minnewaska State Park Preserve
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced the Napanoch Point fire has increased in size due to vegetation, terrain and weather conditions.
weatherboy.com
USGS Confirms Pair of Earthquakes in New Jersey; Dozens Report Shaking in Northern Portion of the State
USGS has confirmed that two relatively weak earthquakes struck New Jersey yesterday in northern New Jersey, confirming what many people had reported on social media. USGS received more than 5 dozen reports of shaking from the stronger of two earthquakes which struck Morris County. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.3...
Comments / 0