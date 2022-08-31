ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kait 8

Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been moved to hospice care after being taken off life support at a hospital. The Richmond Police Department says 28-year-old Officer Seara Burton was transferred to a hospice facility...
RICHMOND, IN
The Associated Press

Indiana cop shot in head hangs on after life support removed

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop was taken off life support Thursday but she remained alive with vital signs that were stable, her department said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton, 28, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10. “At this time Officer Burton is still alive and surrounded by family,” the department said in a news release posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon. The decision was made Wednesday to remove Burton, a four-year veteran of the Richmond department, from life support.
RICHMOND, IN
insideedition.com

Kentucky Mom of 2 on How She Survived Being Shot 12 Times in Ohio Mass Shooting

When Whitney Austin left for work at the Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 6, 2018, she never anticipated becoming a victim of a mass shooting. Moments after arriving at her workplace, Austin was hit by a barrage of bullets. “I need to go home. I need to be a mommy. I need to still be a mommy,” she said she thought. Today, she supports other victims of violence and works on gun reform in the U.S. through her nonprofit Whitney/Strong. Inside Edition Digital’s Johanna Li has more.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Stranger at-large after groping multiple women in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing and groping a woman in Covington before running away. “I made as much noise as I could,” said the alleged victim, Jade Thrasher. “There was no one else around.”. It happened, according to Thrasher, around...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say

CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX59

Connersville parents charged with battery, neglect after hospital staff confirmed 2-month-old had broken ribs and skull fracture

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A married couple in Connersville has been formally charged with battery and neglect of a dependent, accused of leaving their 2-month-old-child with at least five broken ribs, a broken arm, and a fractured skull. Connersville police were contacted after Brittany and Michael Mengedoht brought their infant to the Reid Health emergency room […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Historian Bryan McIntyre to revisit first 25 years of Camp Ernst during September 7 NKY History Hour

Since 1928 YMCA Camp Ernst in Boone County has been a place for horseback riding, hiking, swimming, confidence-building, friend-making, and so much more. Gifted by land donated by former U.S. Senator Richard Ernst, the summer camp has undergone many changes. However, decades later, visitors still find the familiar amid the change, recalling the adventures and friendships of long-ago summers past.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WHIO Dayton

Couple sentenced after authorities remove 43 ‘malnourished, injured’ animals from Germantown farm

GERMANTOWN — A couple, who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after agents removed 43 animals from their property, avoided jail time as they were sentenced. A Miamisburg municipal court judge put 37 year old Joshua Gaul and 35 year old Amy Driscoll on probation and ordered them to pay the humane society for the animals that were removed and are being adopted.
GERMANTOWN, OH

