Kait 8
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been moved to hospice care after being taken off life support at a hospital. The Richmond Police Department says 28-year-old Officer Seara Burton was transferred to a hospice facility...
Richmond still holding out hope as Officer Seara Burton continues fighting
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department said Officer Seara Burton’s condition has not changed after she was taken off life support on Thursday. The 28-year-old officer and four-year veteran of the force was shot during a traffic stop on August 10 and has been fighting for her life in a Dayton hospital ever since. […]
Elderly couple who was homeless, separated finally finds new place in Hyde Park
Barbara and Warren Walls, married 54 years, went through eviction and months of homelessness because they could not find an affordable place to rent.
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop was taken off life support Thursday but she remained alive with vital signs that were stable, her department said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton, 28, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10. “At this time Officer Burton is still alive and surrounded by family,” the department said in a news release posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon. The decision was made Wednesday to remove Burton, a four-year veteran of the Richmond department, from life support.
WKRC
Joey Votto (the dog) finds home after being fostered by Reds' player and girlfriend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A lucky dog named after Cincinnati baseball legend Joey Votto has found a forever home. The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society announced the adoption on Facebook Thursday. Reds infielder Jonathan India and his girlfriend, Daniella, had been fostering the dog since May, and drove hours to take...
insideedition.com
Kentucky Mom of 2 on How She Survived Being Shot 12 Times in Ohio Mass Shooting
When Whitney Austin left for work at the Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 6, 2018, she never anticipated becoming a victim of a mass shooting. Moments after arriving at her workplace, Austin was hit by a barrage of bullets. “I need to go home. I need to be a mommy. I need to still be a mommy,” she said she thought. Today, she supports other victims of violence and works on gun reform in the U.S. through her nonprofit Whitney/Strong. Inside Edition Digital’s Johanna Li has more.
Fox 19
Stranger at-large after groping multiple women in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing and groping a woman in Covington before running away. “I made as much noise as I could,” said the alleged victim, Jade Thrasher. “There was no one else around.”. It happened, according to Thrasher, around...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man taken to hospital after bus driver denied him access to charge oxygen tank
A local man who relies on an oxygen tank to breathe says he tried to get a ride home on the access bus and ended up needing a ride to the hospital. It happened over the weekend in Avondale. The Golf Manor man says the driver's refusal to accommodate him could have cost him his life.
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
WLWT 5
UC students on alert after hearing gunshots early Saturday morning
CINCINNATI — An overnight shootinginjures two people in an area not far from the University of Cincinnati. Connor Inskeep was closing up Hot Rod Charlies on Short Vine Street on Saturday morning, when he heard the chaos. "I saw people running right in front of the shop. People were...
Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say
CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
Connersville parents charged with battery, neglect after hospital staff confirmed 2-month-old had broken ribs and skull fracture
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A married couple in Connersville has been formally charged with battery and neglect of a dependent, accused of leaving their 2-month-old-child with at least five broken ribs, a broken arm, and a fractured skull. Connersville police were contacted after Brittany and Michael Mengedoht brought their infant to the Reid Health emergency room […]
WLWT 5
Winton Hills football, cheerleading practice interrupted after man showed up with a gun
CINCINNATI — Parents were outraged after a man showed up to a football and cheerleading practice waving a gun. This happened at the Winton Hills Crusaders practice, a nonprofit sports program. Parents WLWT spoke with are still livid as they learned a man with a gun was less than...
Kait 8
Parole denied for David Carroll, convicted of murdering 3-year-old foster child
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The man convicted in 2007 of murdering his 3-year-old foster child has been denied parole. WXIX reports David Caroll was eligible for parole this year, but a parole board decided against his release. Sixteen years ago, David and Liz Carroll were foster parents to Marcus Fiesel,...
WLWT 5
'Tragedy to Triumph'; Recovery center brings addiction treatment to Cincinnati streets
CINCINNATI — Of the more than 90,000 drug overdoses in the United States in 2020, nearly 75% involved an opioid and that number continues to climb. On International Overdose Awareness Day, one local man is sharing his story to help others. From 'Tragedy to Triumph' is how Aaron Laine...
WLWT 5
Victim recognizes suspect seen on surveillance video after Covington assault
COVINGTON, Ky. — A woman who reported being groped by a man as she walked about a block from Main Strasse, is convinced he is the sameperson seen on security video released by police Friday. “Honestly I knew it was him, not just from his face, which I only...
Historian Bryan McIntyre to revisit first 25 years of Camp Ernst during September 7 NKY History Hour
Since 1928 YMCA Camp Ernst in Boone County has been a place for horseback riding, hiking, swimming, confidence-building, friend-making, and so much more. Gifted by land donated by former U.S. Senator Richard Ernst, the summer camp has undergone many changes. However, decades later, visitors still find the familiar amid the change, recalling the adventures and friendships of long-ago summers past.
Couple sentenced after authorities remove 43 ‘malnourished, injured’ animals from Germantown farm
GERMANTOWN — A couple, who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after agents removed 43 animals from their property, avoided jail time as they were sentenced. A Miamisburg municipal court judge put 37 year old Joshua Gaul and 35 year old Amy Driscoll on probation and ordered them to pay the humane society for the animals that were removed and are being adopted.
WKRC
Couple honors tradition to see Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks every year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As fans gear up to see the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks on Labor Day weekend, some of the biggest fireworks fans in the Tri-State shared their plans for the show. David Hawk and Patricia Hinton have seen every fireworks show there is. They started coming together as...
