Colusa, CA

$1.3 million paving project underway in Colusa

 4 days ago
Work for a $1.3 million paving project began on Monday on State Routes 20 and 45 through downtown Colusa. Courtesy photo

Work for a $1.3 million paving project began on Monday on State Routes 20 and 45 through downtown Colusa, according to Caltrans officials.

Construction crews began work on a project encompassing Market Street and Tenth Street, between Market and Sioc streets in Colusa, according to Caltrans officials, and roadwork is scheduled to take place from approximately 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with possible Saturday operations, through early October.

This schedule could change due to weather, equipment or material availability or other unexpected events, said officials.

“Motorists should be alert for temporary no parking zones posted at various locations throughout the construction area,” said officials. “In addition, reversing one-way traffic control will be required during paving operations on 10th Street. Crews will maintain access to driveways during roadwork.”

According to Caltrans officials, Lamon Construction of Yuba City is the contractor for this project.

For project updates, visit the Caltrans District 3 Facebook and Twitter pages.

