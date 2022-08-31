West Nile Virus confirmed in Colusa

The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District announced that they have detected the first positive case of West Nile Virus within the district this season.

According to district officials, the results of a test done on Aug. 16 indicated that one of the 10 birds in a sentinel chicken flock located on the east side of the town of Colusa tested positive for the virus. This flock is tested every two weeks, beginning in April and continuing through late October, said officials.

“This is somewhat common for the district to detect WNV activity in their sentinel flock, but this detection has arrived about a month earlier than usual,” said Dan Kiely, manager of the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District. “Our adulticide spray program has been in full swing since mid-June and will continue to early November. Aerial control is being implemented as well, in and around flooded wetlands within the district.”

Kiely said the district is asking the public to continue to be aware of mosquito activity, and to protect themselves with mosquito repellents and recommend products that contain Deet.

“Limit outside activities if possible, during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are more prevalent and check window screens around the home and repair if necessary,” said Kiely.

For more information, contact the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District at 530-458-4966 or visit www.colusamosquitoabatementdistrict.com.

The district office is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.