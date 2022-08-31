Premier League Deadline Day transfer deals since 2002 analysed | Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham & Man Utd big spenders

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Erik ten Hag exclusive: How Cristiano Ronaldo can still impact big games, Sir Alex Ferguson advice and new signing Antony
Scrutiny, drama, pressure, wins, losses and one of the biggest stars in the world wanting to leave. Erik ten Hag has experienced it all in his first three months as Manchester United manager. That should go some way to preparing him for one of the Premier League's iconic fixtures that...
SkySports
European football round-up: Raphinha scores first Barcelona goal in win over Sevilla, while AC Milan beat Inter
Raphinha scored his first Barcelona goal as the Catalans beat fellow LaLiga hotshots Sevilla 3-0 to move within two points of the top of the table. The former Leeds winger opened the scoring for Barcelona in the first half and Robert Lewandowski doubled the advantage before the break, with that goal being the Polish striker's fifth goal in four league games for his new club.
UEFA・
SkySports
Premier League transfers: Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham & Nottingham Forest top spenders
How much have Premier League clubs spent on transfers during the summer window so far? We crunch the numbers... Speaking during the Covid crisis when teams played behind closed doors, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "At Premier League level, contracts will continue to go up for the top players but, for the next few years, clubs will be a lot more sensible around what would be squad players.
SkySports
Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho's disallowed strike in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Man City a 'legitimate goal'
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the officials were "too soon" in disallowing Philippe Coutinho's potential winner for offside in their home draw against Man City, while Jamie Carragher believes the decision was a "huge mistake". Aston Villa thought they had scored a winner against the champions when substitute Coutinho...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
England Women talking points: Lionesses in safe hands with Mary Earps, Lauren James exudes quality on debut and Alessia Russo proves worth
Alessia Russo's seventh-minute opener and a thumping finish from Nikita Parris proved enough to earn England a 2-0 victory over Austria in Vienna on Saturday, but what did we learn from the night the Lionesses officially booked their World Cup 2023 spot?. Russo continues to grow in stature. Sarina Wiegman...
SkySports
Premier League
Aston Villa vs Manchester City. Premier League. Villa ParkAttendance: Attendance41,830. L Bailey (74'74th minute) E Haaland (50'50th minute)
SkySports
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting
Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
SkySports
Everton boss Frank Lampard claims Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should have had red card following Amadou Onana challenge
Everton manager Frank Lampard has claimed Virgil van Dijk ought to have been sent off during Saturday's goalless Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Liverpool hit the woodwork three times and Everton once but both sides had to settle for a point from a sometimes feisty stalemate. Van Dijk was cautioned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Wolves 1-0 Southampton: Bruno Lage's side earn first win in 13 Premier League matches thanks to Daniel Podence
Daniel Podence's scuffed finish in first-half stoppage time was enough for Wolves to see off Southampton 1-0 and claim their first win in 13 Premier League matches. The hosts had scored just twice in their opening five league games this season, which helped to explain why 6ft 7in striker Sasa Kalajdzic was handed his debut just days after arriving from Stuttgart.
SkySports
Arthur Melo: Liverpool complete loan signing of Juventus midfielder
Liverpool have reached an agreement with Juventus for the season-long loan of midfielder Arthur Melo, with an option to make the deal permanent for £32m. The loan deal eases Liverpool's midfield crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all currently sidelined due to injury. A...
SkySports
Swansea 1-0 QPR: Joel Piroe steers Swans to victory
Joel Piroe scored for the third time in as many games as Swansea beat QPR 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship. Piroe's future was uncertain for much of the summer transfer window after scoring 24 goals in his first campaign in English football last season. But the Dutchman insisted this...
SkySports
Wigan's Liam Farrell set to miss rest of Super League season, doubt for England's World Cup campaign
The 32-year-old sustained his injury in the 30-10 victory over St Helens on August 26 and now faces a likely two months on the sidelines. The Super League Grand Final takes place on September 24, with Wigan's semi-final play-off a week earlier on September 16. The World Cup, meanwhile, runs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Mikel Arteta: Disciplined Arsenal avoided repeat of panic signing mistake in on Deadline Day
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal did everything in their power to make signings on Deadline Day, but stayed disciplined to avoid making costly panic signings. The Gunners moved swiftly in the summer transfer window to bring Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner to the Emirates before the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season, but injuries forced them back into the market as the deadline loomed.
SkySports
Jan Bednarek, Leander Dendoncker join Aston Villa as Wolves sign Boubacar Traore from Metz
Aston Villa have confirmed the Deadline Day signings of Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek, while Wolves secured the signature of Boubacar Traore from Metz. Belgium international Dendoncker has moved across the Midlands from Molineux to Villa Park after an undisclosed fee, thought to be £13m, was agreed between the two clubs earlier on Thursday.
SkySports
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?
Following another exciting and dramatic transfer window, there is plenty of intrigue heading into Saturday's Scottish Premiership matches. All eyes will be on the new signings and only time will tell if your club have done the right business. The action-packed day starts at Celtic Park, live on Sky Sports...
SkySports
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Honours even in frantic Merseyside derby as VAR denies Conor Coady winner
Liverpool dropped further points at the start of the new Premier League season as Conor Coady was denied a fairytale winner by VAR during a frantic 0-0 draw at Everton. After conceding first in eight of their last nine games, Liverpool were far from their best in the first half - and were fortunate not to extend that statistic when Tom Davies hit the post.
SkySports
Luton Town 1-2 Wigan: Latics come from behind for victory
A late goal from substitute Thelo Aasgaard saw Wigan stun Luton with a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters had looked good value for the victory when Carlton Morris opened the scoring in the first half, but the Latics hit back to level through Tom Lockyer's own goal in the 80th minute, before Aasgaard curled home from 20 yards with just two minutes remaining to win it.
SkySports
VAR: Referees' body PGMOL acknowledges controversial calls at Chelsea and Newcastle as mistakes
Referees' body PGMOL has acknowledged the VAR incidents at Chelsea and Newcastle on Saturday as mistakes, after the Premier League asked the officiating board to investigate them. Saturday's Premier League action was marred by a series of decisions that were either overturned thanks to the intervention of VAR or not...
SkySports
Brentford 5-2 Leeds: Ivan Toney nets sensational hat-trick as Bees win seven-goal thriller
It was the Ivan Toney show in west London as his stunning hat-trick earned Brentford a 5-2 win over Leeds in a breathless game at the Gtech Community Stadium. Toney netted a superb treble of his own as a penalty, free-kick and 30-yard chip saw his one-man masterclass down a Leeds side who otherwise largely matched their hosts, and saw a frustrated Jesse Marsch sent off shortly after his third.
SkySports
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 6 tips and advice from experts
Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand and FPL Heisenberg discuss how to address the problem of Liverpool's leaky defence, what late arrivals are worth targeting and whether Alexander Isak's impressive debut is enough to consider a transfer already.
Comments / 0