ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Big second half lifts Red Mountain over San Diego’s Mater Dei Catholic

Red Mountain head coach Kyle Enders always tells his team special teams have the ability to change the outcome of a game. So, when the Mountain Lions needed a spark coming out of the half tied at seven with San Diego’s Mater Dei Catholic in the Honor Bowl Friday afternoon, senior athlete Lenox Lawson knew it had to come from the special teams unit. A pair of blocks gave Lawson a lane. He let his speed do the rest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
East Valley Tribune

Chandler makes statement in blowout win over San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic

Chandler’s football team heard the outside noise all off-season after their loss to Saguaro in last year’s Open Division State Championship. They were told they would never be the same. They were told they lost too much talent. They were told they were no longer top dog in the state, let alone the Chandler district.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how 10 West Commerce Park sale broke Buckeye record

Phoenix-based developer Creation announced on June 22, 2022, the sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye for $130 million — a new high-water mark for industrial building transactions within the municipality. The 860,602-square-foot facility — now home to a Funko distribution center — was sold to Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in a joint venture with an affiliate of Cohen Asset Management.
BUCKEYE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queen Creek, AZ
Education
City
Queen Creek, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Spring Valley, AZ
State
Nevada State
City
Mountain View, CA
Queen Creek, AZ
Government
Queen Creek, AZ
Sports
Local
California Education
City
San Joaquin, CA
Local
California Football
City
Spring Valley, CA
Local
California Government
State
California State
City
Los Alamitos, CA
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
Arizona Government
ABC 15 News

Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
PHOENIX, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)

Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gridiron Football#High School Football#Los Angeles Area#Open Season#Classic Queen#American Football#Highschoolsports#Bulldogs#The Black Hawks
Brenna Temple

Arizona warned of scorching temperatures

Today the National Weather Service (NWS) released an excessive heat warning for Arizona this next week. "Thunderstorm activity will decrease substantially through [this] holiday weekend as much drier air filters into the region. Heat will become a greater concern with the warmest lower elevation communities occasionally flirting with afternoon highs of 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning remains in place for many lower desert locations through the middle of next week."
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
AZFamily

Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home

Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
12 News

San Tan Valley home burns during monsoon storm

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — The roof of a San Tan Valley home partially collapsed Thursday night after it was reportedly struck by lightning during a monsoon storm, authorities say. Rural Metro Fire says firefighters were dispatched out at about 11 p.m. to a residence in the 6800 Block...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler dog groomer slammed ‘in a good way’

There were times when she was attending college that Chandler resident Jennifer Ness was swamped. She said she’d look at students who came from well-off families and felt a little envious. “I just remember I resented it a lot for a while because I was like, ‘Gosh, I’m working...
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Legacy school stays tight-lipped on campus gun

School officials and Town police remain tight lipped about any forthcoming disciplinary action against a fourth grader who brought a weapon onto the campus of Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek Aug. 24 as Principal Megan Alvarado remains on administrative leave. “I hope you will understand that there is a...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
arcadianews.com

New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert

Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Tourist bureau preparing for Mesa visitors

Visit Mesa is housed in a new location, and in keeping with the times, is offering new digital resources for visitors. They include digital kiosks, incentive programs and accessibility aids. At its new address at 1 N. McDonald, the organization is outfitted with two interactive kiosks to enable wayfinding for...
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now Open

A New Mexican restaurant is now open.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix might have an abundance of Mexican restaurants, but when it comes to those who love the Hatch green chili and natural ingredients of New Mexican cuisine, there aren’t as many options. However, all of that has now changed, as a restaurant from Albuquerque has finally made the trek over to the Copper State and opened its front doors here in the Valley.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy