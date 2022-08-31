Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Big second half lifts Red Mountain over San Diego’s Mater Dei Catholic
Red Mountain head coach Kyle Enders always tells his team special teams have the ability to change the outcome of a game. So, when the Mountain Lions needed a spark coming out of the half tied at seven with San Diego’s Mater Dei Catholic in the Honor Bowl Friday afternoon, senior athlete Lenox Lawson knew it had to come from the special teams unit. A pair of blocks gave Lawson a lane. He let his speed do the rest.
East Valley Tribune
Chandler makes statement in blowout win over San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic
Chandler’s football team heard the outside noise all off-season after their loss to Saguaro in last year’s Open Division State Championship. They were told they would never be the same. They were told they lost too much talent. They were told they were no longer top dog in the state, let alone the Chandler district.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how 10 West Commerce Park sale broke Buckeye record
Phoenix-based developer Creation announced on June 22, 2022, the sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye for $130 million — a new high-water mark for industrial building transactions within the municipality. The 860,602-square-foot facility — now home to a Funko distribution center — was sold to Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in a joint venture with an affiliate of Cohen Asset Management.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
ABC 15 News
Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley
CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
AZFamily
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
Dramatic air rescue footage shows dog dangling above Arizona desert
A prolonged heat wave in the Southwest that has pushed temperatures into the 100s left two adventurers and their pet ill-equipped and in a dangerous position as they hiked a trail known for being treacherous. Two hikers and their pet dog were so overcome by the intense Arizona heat on...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)
Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
Arizona warned of scorching temperatures
Today the National Weather Service (NWS) released an excessive heat warning for Arizona this next week. "Thunderstorm activity will decrease substantially through [this] holiday weekend as much drier air filters into the region. Heat will become a greater concern with the warmest lower elevation communities occasionally flirting with afternoon highs of 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning remains in place for many lower desert locations through the middle of next week."
AZFamily
Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident
Only 14 of Phoenix’s 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Arizona's...
nevalleynews.org
Reported white supremacist, Jared Taylor’s speech at ASU draws large student body protests Friday night
Protestors came out in full force before the Jared Taylor speech and arrived throughout the evening on Friday at Arizona State University in Tempe, to express disapproval toward “ASU and president Michael Crow” for allowing “white advocate” Taylor to speak on campus. The protestors outnumbered those...
AZFamily
Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown
Only 14 of Phoenix’s 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home
Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
San Tan Valley home burns during monsoon storm
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — The roof of a San Tan Valley home partially collapsed Thursday night after it was reportedly struck by lightning during a monsoon storm, authorities say. Rural Metro Fire says firefighters were dispatched out at about 11 p.m. to a residence in the 6800 Block...
santansun.com
Chandler dog groomer slammed ‘in a good way’
There were times when she was attending college that Chandler resident Jennifer Ness was swamped. She said she’d look at students who came from well-off families and felt a little envious. “I just remember I resented it a lot for a while because I was like, ‘Gosh, I’m working...
East Valley Tribune
Legacy school stays tight-lipped on campus gun
School officials and Town police remain tight lipped about any forthcoming disciplinary action against a fourth grader who brought a weapon onto the campus of Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek Aug. 24 as Principal Megan Alvarado remains on administrative leave. “I hope you will understand that there is a...
arcadianews.com
New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert
Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
Historic cafés and restaurants to visit in Arizona
Whether you’re a tourist or a native, you’ll want to check out this list of historic cafés and restaurants that you need to visit in Arizona.
East Valley Tribune
Tourist bureau preparing for Mesa visitors
Visit Mesa is housed in a new location, and in keeping with the times, is offering new digital resources for visitors. They include digital kiosks, incentive programs and accessibility aids. At its new address at 1 N. McDonald, the organization is outfitted with two interactive kiosks to enable wayfinding for...
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now Open
A New Mexican restaurant is now open.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix might have an abundance of Mexican restaurants, but when it comes to those who love the Hatch green chili and natural ingredients of New Mexican cuisine, there aren’t as many options. However, all of that has now changed, as a restaurant from Albuquerque has finally made the trek over to the Copper State and opened its front doors here in the Valley.
