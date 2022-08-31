ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers

Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Mariners bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Guardians

Seattle Mariners (73-58, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-61, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-5, 2.85 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (3-11, 4.39 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -143, Guardians +122; over/under is 7 1/2...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Marlins visit the Braves to begin 3-game series

Miami Marlins (55-75, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (81-51, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (12-6, 2.13 ERA, .98 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.10 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -174, Marlins +148; over/under is 7 runs.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment

BOSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He's 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Brewers bring road losing streak into matchup against the Diamondbacks

Milwaukee Brewers (69-61, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-68, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 8 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

McCullers sharp again, pitches into 6th as Astros top Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. continued to impress in his return from a forearm flexor strain, pitching into the sixth inning as the Houston Astros finished off a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. In just fourth start this season, McCullers (2-1) gave...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Walker's bat, Kelly's arm lead Diamondbacks past Brewers 5-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Merrill Kelly pitched seven stellar innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 on Thursday night. Walker hammered his 31st homer to deep left in the first inning off Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff, giving the D-backs a 2-0 lead....
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Nationals take on the Mets after Meneses' 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (45-86, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (84-48, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-8, 4.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (7-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -274, Nationals +221; over/under is 8...
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals Select Ben DeLuzio

The Cardinals announced they’ve selected outfielder Ben DeLuzio onto the big league roster and recalled reliever James Naile from Triple-A Memphis. They’ll take the two extra active roster spots available to teams in September. St. Louis already had an opening on the 40-man roster. It’s the first big...
GLENDALE, AZ
FOX Sports

Angels host the Astros to begin 3-game series

Houston Astros (84-47, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-74, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (5-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -157, Angels +134; over/under is...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Paul Goldschmidt hits 34th homer as Cardinals beat Cubs 8-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 34th homer, and the surging St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 on Saturday night for their third straight victory. Tommy Edman and Tyler O’Neill also went deep for NL Central-leading St. Louis, which improved to 27-8 in its last 35 games. Yadier Molina had two hits and three RBIs, and Adam Wainwright (10-9) pitched five innings of four-run ball for the win.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Cease comes within 1 out of no-hitter, ChiSox rout Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease came within one out of his first career no-hitter, and the streaking Chicago White Sox pounded the Minnesota Twins 13-0 on Saturday night. Cease got a huge ovation when came out to start the ninth. With fans on their feet, he struck out Caleb Hamilton swinging on a 1-2 slider and retired Gilberto Celestino on a fly to center.
CHICAGO, IL

