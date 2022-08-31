ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 09-04-22

The Four States region should enjoy a delightful holiday weekend with just a small chance for a widely scattered shower or thunderstorm popping up during the afternoon with dissipation by mid evening. The reason there will be an isolated shower in a couple spots is due to the presence of an upper level low pressure system that brought badly needed, drenching rainfall to the area earlier in the week. The upper low will meander very slowly south and west from near St. Louis on Sunday to near West Plains by Monday and then farther southwest to near Fayetteville, Arkansas by Tuesday. Cold air aloft, in association with the low, will lead to atmospheric instability; mainly across southeast and south central Missouri, but a few storms could develop in the Four States area. These would develop primarily east of the I-49 corridor, both today and on Labor Day. The low will have migrated far enough west by Tuesday, that there may be a few more showers and a thunderstorm around the Four States during the afternoon, but still probability will remain quite low; around 20 percent. There will be enough sunshine through the holiday weekend to boost temperatures back to the middle and upper 80s in most of the region, with maximums topping out in the lower 90s in part of Southeast Kansas. Lows will be near normal in the lower and middle 60s.
Kansas Regional Weather for 09/03/22

The rain is over with but we should see some dense fog developing late tonight. We will see dry weather for the weekend though. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. We had an upper level low swing across Southeast Kansas Friday That brought showers and even a few storms to the area early. Futurecast shows just a few clouds for Saturday. We will see a north wind is another boundary starts to push closer. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with sunshine in the afternoon.
20 Treehouse Rentals in Oklahoma (Spacious & Full of Amenities)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Whether you’re looking for an escape to nature or a place to stay in the state, Oklahoma has plenty of options for treehouse rentals. All these treehouse properties offer a variety of amenities and accommodations to fit everyone’s needs.
Rains improve drought for some parts of Oklahoma, but not for all

OKLAHOMA CITY — After storms downed power lines and caused flooding concerns earlier this week, many were hopeful that rainfall could improve dry conditions. This has been true for some. But others remain stagnant in dry conditions. “Last week, we had some really heavy rains, but they were extremely...
Oklahoma: The rain has returned!

Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows the newest rain totals across the state for the last 2 weeks. Oklahoma went through a very dry summer where the drought expanded across the entire state. But, in the recent weeks, the rain has finally returned!. Rain totals are now over 3" for much...
Choctaw Nation brings tech, boon to southeast Oklahoma | State

A normal person driving on State Highway 43 would not know that taking a dirt road peppered with cow patties would lead to a state-of-the-art drone flight command center located on 22,000 acres that contains ground radar sites, weather sensors, spotter towers, and other technology that help fly unmanned aircraft safely.
Hello September! Here comes the rain!

Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
RISK: Thunderstorms return to Oklahoma, bring chance of flash flooding

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday in Oklahoma, with the highest chance being in the southern part of the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there's a low chance for flash flooding because the storms will be slow-moving and could bring concentrated, localized rainfall. Jonathan shows you the risk...
Body found near Oklahoma lake in 2008 is identified with DNA

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A body found near an Oklahoma lake 14 years ago has been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The remains are those of Angela Mason, 25, and were identified after a DNA sample from the body was used to find a possible relative. The DNA from the body was compared to DNA from the relative and confirmed Mason’s identity, the OSBI said.
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…

A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
