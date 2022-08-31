ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Mariners bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Guardians

Seattle Mariners (73-58, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-61, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-5, 2.85 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (3-11, 4.39 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -143, Guardians +122; over/under is 7 1/2...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment

BOSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He's 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
FOX Sports

Marlins visit the Braves to begin 3-game series

Miami Marlins (55-75, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (81-51, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (12-6, 2.13 ERA, .98 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.10 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -174, Marlins +148; over/under is 7 runs.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Walker's bat, Kelly's arm lead Diamondbacks past Brewers 5-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Merrill Kelly pitched seven stellar innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 on Thursday night. Walker hammered his 31st homer to deep left in the first inning off Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff, giving the D-backs a 2-0 lead....
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Brewers bring road losing streak into matchup against the Diamondbacks

Milwaukee Brewers (69-61, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-68, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 8 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

McCullers sharp again, pitches into 6th as Astros top Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. continued to impress in his return from a forearm flexor strain, pitching into the sixth inning as the Houston Astros finished off a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. In just fourth start this season, McCullers (2-1) gave...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Casey Sadler
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Matthew Boyd
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
FOX Sports

Angels host the Astros to begin 3-game series

Houston Astros (84-47, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-74, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (5-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -157, Angels +134; over/under is...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Paul Goldschmidt hits 34th homer as Cardinals beat Cubs 8-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 34th homer, and the surging St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 on Saturday night for their third straight victory. Tommy Edman and Tyler O’Neill also went deep for NL Central-leading St. Louis, which improved to 27-8 in its last 35 games. Yadier Molina had two hits and three RBIs, and Adam Wainwright (10-9) pitched five innings of four-run ball for the win.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Nationals take on the Mets after Meneses' 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (45-86, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (84-48, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-8, 4.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (7-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -274, Nationals +221; over/under is 8...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Tigers#Rbi
FOX Sports

Why Aaron Judge's chase for 61 is deserving of our attention

Aaron Judge isn’t chasing 73. He isn’t chasing Barry Bonds, or Mark McGwire, or Sammy Sosa. He’s chasing Roger Maris, he’s chasing 61, and it is a weighty, worthy, feel-good chase. Ask Judge himself and he’ll tell you he’s not chasing anyone, or anything, in particular,...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Cease comes within 1 out of no-hitter, ChiSox rout Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease came within one out of his first career no-hitter, and the streaking Chicago White Sox pounded the Minnesota Twins 13-0 on Saturday night. Cease got a huge ovation when came out to start the ninth. With fans on their feet, he struck out Caleb Hamilton swinging on a 1-2 slider and retired Gilberto Celestino on a fly to center.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Braves rookie Spencer Strider sets record with 16 strikeouts

Atlanta Braves rookie Spencer Strider set a franchise record with 16 strikeouts in the team's 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday in just his 17th MLB start. The new single-game franchise record surpassed the mark of 15 K's, which was previously held by Baseball Hall of Famer and eight-time All-Star John Smoltz.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge home run tracker: 9 away from breaking AL record

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is nine home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. On Sunday, Judge hit his 53rd homer on the season for the AL-leading Yankees, meaning he needs just eight to tie and nine to surpass Maris' 61-year-old record.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Giants bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (73-59, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (62-68, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (8-9, 3.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -122, Giants +102; over/under is 8...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

AL Central-leading Guardians down 2 starters with injuries

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trying to hang on to their slim lead in the AL Central, the Cleveland Guardians lost two starting pitchers to injury on Friday. Both Zach Plesac (broken hand) and Aaron Civale (forearm inflammation) were placed on the 15-day injured list before Cleveland, which leads Minnesota by just one game, opened a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Rays try to keep home win streak alive, host the Yankees

New York Yankees (79-53, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-57, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (9-7, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -130, Yankees +110; over/under is...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy