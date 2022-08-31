Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three St. Louis Cardinals free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals always seem to find a way to compete. They’re pretty much a lock to capture the National League Central this season with a strong core of players. Several of them will, however, not return for the 2023 season.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Looks on the Positive Side After Losing Series to Mets
L.A. star Freddie Freeman was more focused on the return of pitcher Clayton Kershaw than on the Dodgers' series loss to a potential playoff opponent.
Dodgers: Joey Gallo Sometimes Feels Like He's 'Never Picked Up a Bat Before'
Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo opens up about his hitting problems, saying a swing is "intricate" and a hitter can sometimes "lose that feeling."
Dodgers Cy Young Candidate Gets Good News Following MRI
The 2022 All-Star received good news on Friday after MRI results
Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers
Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Dodgers Rookie Has a 'Legitimate Chance' at the Postseason Roster
Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas, called up by Los Angeles on Thursday, will be "in the conversation" to make the team's postseason roster.
FOX Sports
Mariners bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Guardians
Seattle Mariners (73-58, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-61, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-5, 2.85 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (3-11, 4.39 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -143, Guardians +122; over/under is 7 1/2...
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
FOX Sports
Marlins visit the Braves to begin 3-game series
Miami Marlins (55-75, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (81-51, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (12-6, 2.13 ERA, .98 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.10 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -174, Marlins +148; over/under is 7 runs.
FOX Sports
Texas Rangers designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment
BOSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He's 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.
New York Yankees manager blasts team after ’embarrassing’ 9-0 rock bottom loss to Rays on Friday
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping his team’s latest defeat on Friday becomes a rock bottom wake-up call
FOX Sports
Brewers bring road losing streak into matchup against the Diamondbacks
Milwaukee Brewers (69-61, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-68, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 8 1/2...
FOX Sports
McCullers sharp again, pitches into 6th as Astros top Angels
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. continued to impress in his return from a forearm flexor strain, pitching into the sixth inning as the Houston Astros finished off a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. In just fourth start this season, McCullers (2-1) gave...
FOX Sports
Walker's bat, Kelly's arm lead Diamondbacks past Brewers 5-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Merrill Kelly pitched seven stellar innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 on Thursday night. Walker hammered his 31st homer to deep left in the first inning off Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff, giving the D-backs a 2-0 lead....
Cardinals Select Ben DeLuzio
The Cardinals announced they’ve selected outfielder Ben DeLuzio onto the big league roster and recalled reliever James Naile from Triple-A Memphis. They’ll take the two extra active roster spots available to teams in September. St. Louis already had an opening on the 40-man roster. It’s the first big...
FOX Sports
Angels host the Astros to begin 3-game series
Houston Astros (84-47, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-74, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (5-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -157, Angels +134; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Nationals take on the Mets after Meneses' 4-hit game
Washington Nationals (45-86, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (84-48, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-8, 4.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (7-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -274, Nationals +221; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Paul Goldschmidt hits 34th homer as Cardinals beat Cubs 8-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 34th homer, and the surging St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 on Saturday night for their third straight victory. Tommy Edman and Tyler O’Neill also went deep for NL Central-leading St. Louis, which improved to 27-8 in its last 35 games. Yadier Molina had two hits and three RBIs, and Adam Wainwright (10-9) pitched five innings of four-run ball for the win.
What Is Going On With The Guardians And Nolan Jones?
Nolan Jones still finds himself off of the Big League roster despite playing well in Triple-A.
