Read full article on original website
Related
East Valley Tribune
Chandler makes statement in blowout win over San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic
Chandler’s football team heard the outside noise all off-season after their loss to Saguaro in last year’s Open Division State Championship. They were told they would never be the same. They were told they lost too much talent. They were told they were no longer top dog in the state, let alone the Chandler district.
East Valley Tribune
East Valley high school football scoreboard Sept. 2-3
The first week has come and gone for big schools, with several making big-time statements against out-of-state opponents. Here's a look at how every East Valley team fared this week. 6A. Friday, Sept. 2. Red Mountain 33, Mater Dei Catholic (CA) 16 at the Honor Bowl in San Diego. Chandler...
East Valley Tribune
Big second half lifts Red Mountain over San Diego’s Mater Dei Catholic
Red Mountain head coach Kyle Enders always tells his team special teams have the ability to change the outcome of a game. So, when the Mountain Lions needed a spark coming out of the half tied at seven with San Diego’s Mater Dei Catholic in the Honor Bowl Friday afternoon, senior athlete Lenox Lawson knew it had to come from the special teams unit. A pair of blocks gave Lawson a lane. He let his speed do the rest.
Comments / 0