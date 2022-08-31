Read full article on original website
Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat to continue into holiday weekend for the Imperial Valley
While temps go back to average for the Yuma area, the Imperial Valley has their excessive heat warning extended to Tuesday - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Strong high pressure situated across the western United States will continue to result a prolonged period of hot temperatures across the area into at least the first half of next week, with many lower desert communities likely eclipsing the 110 degree mark. With high pressure in place, thunderstorm chances will remain low most days and affect primarily the higher elevations of Arizona. However, strong thunderstorm wind gusts could still descend out of the high terrain toward the lower.
Yuma dove hunters have a successful start to the 2022 season
Jeff and his dog Zeus scouted out a hunting spot just days before the season opened, and there were plenty of doves to go around. The post Yuma dove hunters have a successful start to the 2022 season appeared first on KYMA.
Humane Society of Imperial County launches Sheptember campaign
The Humane Society of Imperial County kicked off this month with the Shepherd September Campaign to honor German Shepherds and Shepherd mixed breeds. For the entire month of September, the shelter is lowering adoption fees to only $20 for German Shepherd mixes. Standard adoption procedures, protocol and benefits still apply. The post Humane Society of Imperial County launches Sheptember campaign appeared first on KYMA.
Crossroads Mission homeless shelter dealing with the impact of severe weather
The Crossroads Mission homeless shelter says it's still dealing with the impact of recent storms and excessive heat. The post Crossroads Mission homeless shelter dealing with the impact of severe weather appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead
On Friday, September 2, an inmate at the Yuma County Detention Center (YCDC) was found dead. The post Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona women want sentencing in ballot fraud case delayed
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Two women from southwestern Arizona who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election are seeking a delay in their scheduled sentencing in Yuma on Thursday because one of their lawyers had a death in the family. Prosecutors are seeking...
kyma.com
Hundreds of Yumans become United States citizens
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 200 people became United States citizens Wednesday in Yuma. The Naturalization ceremony took place at the Yuma Civic Center and was the final stage of the process to become a U.S. citizen for these individuals. During the ceremony, the new citizens took the Oath...
kyma.com
Still no suspect in 2021 Yuma hit and run case
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - On 32nd Street next to the East Main Canal in Yuma, a sign reading "Justice 4 Alan" marks where 18-year-old Alan Cunningham was hit and killed by what police still believe to be a 2011 to 2013 light colored Chrysler 200. Cecilia Rodriguez, Alan's mom,...
sandiegocountynews.com
Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona
Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
thedesertreview.com
Local Brawley church encourages youth to rise in faith, hopes to disciple the upcoming generation
BRAWLEY — Christ Community Church Brawley (CCCB) opened their doors to local youth during their RISE Youth Group ministry kick-off night Wednesday, August 31. Doors opened at 6 p.m. with dozens of free pizzas and drinks, a pool table, and a TV with a game console for the youth to enjoy until the service began at 6:30 p.m. About 35 teenagers attended, ranging from grades 7th through 12th.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Aug. 23-29
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. 6:45 a.m.: A Seeley resident requested a welfare check for her brother and his wife, saying she has been unable to contact him and that the wife has been making anonymous posts on social media.
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico Struggles to Deploy Donated Travel Trailers
CALEXICO — The future remains uncertain for 10 travel trailers that were donated to the city of Calexico in mid-2021 with the purpose of being used to temporarily house individuals experiencing homelessness in the city. What’s more, concerns raised last year by city officials about the city’s limited ability...
kyma.com
Friday Night Lights: Week 3
YUMA Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Week three of high school football brought some new teams into the conversation, steering the new season into full blast. Calexico, Imperial and Vincent Memorial all roughed up their opponents to continue a perfect start to 2022. Meanwhile, the Shamrocks of Yuma Catholic and the Gila Ridge Hawks made statements in their openers.
Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court
The 28-year-old San Luis man who allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times with children present had his trial setting put on hold, but could now face additional penalties from the court. The post Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple
PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
