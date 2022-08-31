ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Patrick Vieira keen to strengthen Palace squad but tight-lipped on targets

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sTY7Q_0hc9NQzp00

Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace need to recruit new players before the transfer deadline but was tight-lipped on potential Selhurst Park returns for Conor Gallagher and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Vieira’s biggest job ahead of the window closing on Thursday looked set to be fending off reported interest in star man Wilfried Zaha from Chelsea and Arsenal.

But, after Zaha opened the scoring with a stunning goal in Tuesday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Brentford, the Eagles boss insisted there have been no approaches for the forward and that he is not contemplating selling.

Vieira is instead focused on possible incomings, with former Palace pair Gallagher and Wan-Bissaka among those linked with the club.

“We will need to do some, yes,” replied Vieira, when asked about transfer business.

“We need more players, more competition, more options, we need different profile of players and we will try to do it.

“I know that we are doing our best. If we find a player that we want, we will see if we can make it happen.”

Chelsea midfielder Gallagher starred on loan in south London last term, while Palace academy graduate Wan-Bissaka is seeking to kick-start his stalled career after falling out of favour at Manchester United.

“I don’t want to talk about Conor; Conor is a Chelsea player,” said Vieira.

“Until Chelsea say otherwise, there is no point to mention his name because he came here, he spent a year and he did fantastically well and today he is a Chelsea player.”

Asked about Wan-Bissaka, he added: “You can give me 100 names and it will be always be the same answer.”

Palace were on course for victory against Brentford following Zaha’s fine 59th-minute strike but substitute Yoane Wissa earned the visitors a point with a late header.

Matters could have been compounded for the Eagles as Rico Henry squandered a golden chance for a winner before his fellow Bees defender Ben Mee headed against the crossbar.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank would “love” director of football Phil Giles to pull a rabbit out of the hat before the transfer deadline but revealed his club are “not chasing anything”.

“I’m sitting there at home and just waiting for that rabbit,” joked the Dane.

“We have a good and strong squad, I’m happy with the squad. I would love a rabbit but if we don’t find that player then I would rather wait.

“We’re not chasing anything.”

The Bees have now scored late equalisers to earn draws in three of their five top-flight matches, with the 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United their sole victory.

“From my health perspective, I think the Man United game is a little bit more healthy (than being reliant on late goals) but it’s very difficult in the Premier League,” said Frank.

“We know we need to work so unbelievably hard to get every point we can.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Ben Mee
Person
Rico Henry
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Conor Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Arsenal#Crystal Palace#Palace Academy
newschain

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel relieved transfer window is shut

Thomas Tuchel has hailed the “immense boost” of the transfer window being shut and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s tentative steps into Chelsea training. Chelsea set a one-window British spending record of £273million as new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali overhauled the Blues’ playing resources. New chairman...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Bruno Lage believes Sasa Kalajdzic will relish Premier League challenge

Wolves boss Bruno Lage insists new 6ft 7in signing Sasa Kalajdzic will relish the Premier League’s physicality despite being forced off on his debut. Kalajdzic was thrown straight in on Saturday as Wolves got their season up and running with a 1-0 win against Southampton, making his first start just three days after completing his £16.2million move from Stuttgart.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Callum McGregor believes Old Firm rout showed Celtic’s togetherness

Captain Callum McGregor hailed the resolve and spirit of the Celtic squad following the 4-0 thumping of Rangers as he looked forward to the challenge of Real Madrid on Tuesday night. The Hoops faithful are still celebrating Saturday’s demolition of the Ibrox men in the cinch Premiership at Celtic Park....
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
153K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy