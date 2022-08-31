ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
View from the Booth: Stanford looks to turn the page versus Colgate

Don’t you just love this time of year? Summer turns to fall, and with that it’s time to fire up the grill, fill up the coolers and get ready for another year of Stanford football as the Cardinal return to action this Saturday at Stanford Stadium vs. Colgate, an FCS opponent.
Stanford women’s soccer upsets Penn State

In a hard-fought showdown, No. 12 Stanford women’s soccer (4-0-0, 0-0-0 Pac-12) pulled off an upset to remain perfect on the season, besting No. 8 Penn State (3-1-1, 0-0-0 Big Ten) by a score of 2-0. From the get-go, both teams struggled to find their footing, sacrificing form and...
Football aims to get back on track in season opener

When Stanford football returns to action this season, they won’t just be battling their opponents — they’ll be competing against themselves as well. “The biggest thing about this year is we really just want to rewrite the wrongs we made last year,” said fifth year linebacker Ricky Miezan in Tuesday’s press conference.
Stanford School of Sustainability launches amid criticisms over fossil fuel funding

Stanford launched the Doerr School of Sustainability, the University’s new hub for research and innovation focused on advancing the long-term prosperity of the planet, on Thursday. The opening comes amid criticism about the school receiving funding from fossil fuel companies and over seventy years after Stanford launched its last new school, the School of Humanities and Sciences, in 1948.
