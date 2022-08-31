Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: What we learned
The school levy failed and we learned a couple of things. First, seniors 65-plus are tired of paying school taxes. They have paid for their children and grandchildren and now they are done. Their income years are behind them and are on a fixed budget now. Time for other new parents to start paying. Other places in the country exempt seniors, why not us?
Coeur d'Alene Press
PUBLIC SCHOOL OPPONENTS: Transparency, solutions needed
A recommendation to Brent Regan and the CDA Press that the next commentary from Regan cover exactly why he and his Idaho Freedom Foundation and his radical KCRCC are so opposed to supporting public schools. When parents are asked about the schools their children attend, there is most often a high percentage (>70%) of approval. When asked about the public schools in other areas than their own, the rating goes down. I believe the fall in approval when talking about a school other than the one your child attends is due to people like Regan and his organizations always talking negatively about the state of public education. Add Candlelight Church’s Paul Van Noy to this list of leaders trying to undermine the public’s confidence schools.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Done in a day: Idaho Legislature passes tax cut, education funding bill in special session
BOISE — The Idaho Legislature’s 2022 special session got off to a quick start Thursday morning with the House Revenue and Taxation Committee only needing nine minutes to introduce a $1 billion bill to cut taxes and increase education funding. By 5:30 p.m. the measure had made its...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gov to visit Kootenai County
COEUR d'ALENE - Gov. Brad Little will be making several stops around Kootenai County next week as he celebrates the passage of House Bill 1, which cut taxes and boosted education funding. Little will start his visit by providing remarks at the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation-Jobs Plus annual meeting...
Coeur d'Alene Press
OPINION: A compliment to Raul Labrador for wanting to learn about Idaho water
It may seem out of place for the treasurer of one candidate for Attorney General to compliment the other candidate, but water law and policy is so vital to the future of Idaho that a compliment should be given when it is in order. There should be no place for politics where Idaho water is concerned. Raul Labrador is to be commended for participating in a water tour conducted by the Idaho Water Users Association in Southwest Idaho on Aug. 24. He reportedly rode in a van with Ammon Bundy and several other political candidates to learn about canals, wastewater treatment and related subjects during a seven-hour tour of Ada and Canyon Counties.
Coeur d'Alene Press
AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS: State should step in
If the federal government won’t do much, let Idaho do what it can. How about these for starters:. No depreciation allowed on single family homes as rentals and no expense deductions. The owner-occupied homes get no depreciation allowance or expense deductions. Fix the roof on your principal residence, no deduction on taxes, no capital expense recovery on sale, nothing. Even if the federal government won’t do this, Idaho can.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Still soaring: Air Force pilot amputee's amazing journey brings her to Cd'A
The red and yellow flaming sunset poured into the palm tree-framed, tepid waters on a warm Florida evening, creating a postcard scene we can only dream about in North Idaho during early spring. Always ready for adventure, Christy Kinsey and a fellow U.S. Air Force rescue pilot couldn’t refuse the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gas prices down, travelers up
COEUR d'ALENE — Heading into the Labor Day weekend, gas prices are falling and Idahoans are expected to hit the road. Idaho's average price for regular gas is $4.56 per gallon, which is 7 cents less than a week ago and 35 cents less than a month ago, but 76 cents more than a year ago.
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE FRONT ROW with MARK NELKE: 40 for 40, North Idaho sports style
Forty years ago last Tuesday, I walked into the office of the Sandpoint Daily Bee, around 7 in the morning (we were an afternoon paper at the time) for my first day of work. At least I knew where the building was this time. When I motored up to Sandpoint...
