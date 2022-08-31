Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
PUBLIC SCHOOL OPPONENTS: Transparency, solutions needed
A recommendation to Brent Regan and the CDA Press that the next commentary from Regan cover exactly why he and his Idaho Freedom Foundation and his radical KCRCC are so opposed to supporting public schools. When parents are asked about the schools their children attend, there is most often a high percentage (>70%) of approval. When asked about the public schools in other areas than their own, the rating goes down. I believe the fall in approval when talking about a school other than the one your child attends is due to people like Regan and his organizations always talking negatively about the state of public education. Add Candlelight Church’s Paul Van Noy to this list of leaders trying to undermine the public’s confidence schools.
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: What we learned
The school levy failed and we learned a couple of things. First, seniors 65-plus are tired of paying school taxes. They have paid for their children and grandchildren and now they are done. Their income years are behind them and are on a fixed budget now. Time for other new parents to start paying. Other places in the country exempt seniors, why not us?
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC: Time to put the trust back in trustee
North Idaho College, our community college by the lake for 89 years, has been a shining gem for Idaho higher education. Year after year the college received exemplary ratings from the Northwest Commission on College and Universities for its education programing, leadership, financial strength and governance. Yet, under the immediate past board of trustees, led by Todd Banducci, the college for the very first time received a warning letter and was placed on monitoring due to non-compliance related to, among other, the failure of the board to demonstrate high ethical standards in governance and management.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MELLO-ROOS: Answer to funding growth
Tired of the tax burden for all these new home developments?. In many states when builders build, rather than have current taxpayers paying for those moving into these developments, home buyers pay an additional fee for those additional expenses being caused by them! This fee is a, “Mello-Roos.” Look it up.
Coeur d'Alene Press
CDA PD: Schools to open; take it slow
The Coeur d’Alene Police Department would like to remind the community that Tuesday, Sept. 6 is the first day of school for all local school districts. As usual, there will be a significant increase in kids walking and riding to and from school. Please give yourself extra drive time in the morning and afternoon and slow down while driving. Be especially cautious on the streets near and around schools. Let’s work together to ensure the safety of all area children!
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hayden amends, approves lower levy request amount
A proposed levy seeking additional funding for law enforcement in Hayden will be on the ballot Nov. 8, but it will be for a lower amount than originally approved by the City Council in August. During a special Tuesday evening council meeting, council members passed a motion to amend the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Most county salaries going up — again
COEUR d’ALENE — County commissioners’ decision this week to reduce Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs’ salary by half comes a year after the commissioners approved generous raises for themselves and other county elected officials, including Kovacs. “A wage study indicated the county electeds were underpaid, and...
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Assessor: A lot of us got it wrong
Talk to anyone whose responsibilities include hiring people and, if they’re honest, they’ll admit that sometimes they get it wrong. The task at hand then becomes how to make it right. In the case of Bela Kovacs, a number of people got it wrong when he was appointed...
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: School levy forecast full of clouds
Chalk it up as a moral victory for Coeur d’Alene School District. But also, acknowledge that moral victories don’t put bucks in the bank. On Tuesday, a majority of district voters approved the request for $8 million a year over 10 years, but gaining 50.3% of the vote didn’t punch the winning Powerball ticket. The district needed to clear a 55% bar to begin tackling seriously backlogged facility safety and deferred maintenance issues.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Candidates file for NIC trustee races
COEUR d’ALENE — Nine candidates will seek election to the North Idaho College board of trustees in November. The deadline to file for the trustee positions was 5 p.m. Thursday. The positions up for election are those now held by Pete Broschet in Zone 5, John Goedde in...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gov to visit Kootenai County
COEUR d'ALENE - Gov. Brad Little will be making several stops around Kootenai County next week as he celebrates the passage of House Bill 1, which cut taxes and boosted education funding. Little will start his visit by providing remarks at the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation-Jobs Plus annual meeting...
Sandpoint Reader
Kingsland removed from BoCo Zoning Commission
Despite Bonner County commissioners voting unanimously in an Aug. 16 executive session to remove Kristina Kingsland from the county’s Zoning Commission, records show that she was not informed of the decision until more than a week later on Aug. 24. Kingsland, who attended a zoning meeting between those dates without knowledge of her removal, spoke at the board’s Aug. 30 business meeting seeking further explanation for her termination from the volunteer position, which she has held since May.
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC: Campus should reflect conservative values
There have been many fingers pointed at two trustees who sit on the governing board at NIC. The accusations come from ideological opponents, who wish to tarnish the reputations of these men and assassinate their character in the minds of the citizenry, without ever giving specific examples of any wrongdoing. This is called brainwashing propaganda, and is an effective way to convince people outside the meetings that something bad is happening.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Commissioners choose Mortensen for prosecutor
COEUR d’ALENE — County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to appoint Stanley Mortensen to the office of Kootenai County prosecuting attorney. Mortensen, who has 10 years of prosecutorial experience, will take office after Barry McHugh resigns Sept. 30. McHugh is set to take the bench in January, replacing Judge Lansing Haynes, who retired in May.
Coeur d'Alene Press
REPORTING: Not unbiased
Whatever happened to unbiased journalism? What should have been a factual report by Kaye Thornbrugh of what transpired at the Sheriff’s recent public safety meeting turned out to be an opportunity to attack and slander our honorable sheriff, Bob Norris. It is this kind of biased and poor journalism that many I know have dropped their subscription to the Coeur d’Alene Press.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Impact fee plan moves forward
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Commissioners approved Wednesday to send forward a recommendation to impose impact fees on development to support the sheriff’s office, jail accommodations and parks and waterway improvements. The recommendation will now go to the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission. The impact fee...
Coeur d'Alene Press
School and Senior Meals
• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Closed...
Kootenai County commissioners slash assessor’s pay in half
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Citing both a failure and an inability to perform the duties of his office, county commissioners made the unprecedented decision Wednesday night to cut Kootenai County Assessor Béla Kovacs’ salary in half. Effective Oct. 1, Kovacs’ salary will drop from about $90,000 per...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Boyles busy at Triple B Guns
COEUR d’ALENE — Three Boyles were busy on Friday morning at Triple B Guns. Owners Marcus and Kinsey Boyle were behind counters chatting with customers, while son Logan Boyle was doing the same. Their 12-year-old Papillon, Sarg, was on shop patrol. Rising calls for gun control hasn’t led...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Northwest Notes Sept. 2, 2022
COEUR d'ALENE — North Idaho College will accept canned or packaged food items as payment for game admission throughout the month of September in attempt to help stock the NIC Food Pantry. The NIC Food Pantry is designed to meet the needs of NIC students and employees who are...
