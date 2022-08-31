Read full article on original website
Wayne "Bud" Pederson, 74
Wayne "Bud" Pederson, 74
Wayne "Bud" Pederson was born Jan. 4, 1948, and passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sue; daughters Shawn, Kelly and Mitsy; two stepsons, Jeff and Robert, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was in the U.S. Navy and did three tours...
Huckleberries
Huckleberries
Almost two years before Neil Armstrong made that “one giant leap for mankind,” five Coeur d’Alene boys took baby steps for amateur space fans everywhere. At 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1967, the pre-teens entered a 42-foot-high, plywood rocket ship at 10th and Pennsylvania and didn’t leave until Aug. 31, 14½ days later.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Still soaring: Air Force pilot amputee's amazing journey brings her to Cd'A
The red and yellow flaming sunset poured into the palm tree-framed, tepid waters on a warm Florida evening, creating a postcard scene we can only dream about in North Idaho during early spring. Always ready for adventure, Christy Kinsey and a fellow U.S. Air Force rescue pilot couldn’t refuse the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fundraiser set for On Site for Seniors
COEUR d'ALENE - A fundraiser featuring classic cars, music and food to benefit On Site for Seniors is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10. The nonprofit, faith-based program was founded in 2008 in Coeur d’Alene. It is designed to meet the medical and spiritual needs of seniors by providing medical care through on-site house calls and telehealth services, by connecting them to resources.
Boyles busy at Triple B Guns
Boyles busy at Triple B Guns
COEUR d’ALENE — Three Boyles were busy on Friday morning at Triple B Guns. Owners Marcus and Kinsey Boyle were behind counters chatting with customers, while son Logan Boyle was doing the same. Their 12-year-old Papillon, Sarg, was on shop patrol. Rising calls for gun control hasn’t led...
School and Senior Meals
School and Senior Meals
• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Closed...
Lois Helen Agte, 84
Lois Helen Agte, 84
Lois Helen Agte was born on July 31, 1938, to James and Helen Sargent in Montrose, Mo., the sixth of eight children. She joined Roger in heaven on Aug. 26, 2022, at Generations Assisted Living in Rathdrum, Idaho. In 1949 the family moved from Missouri to Idaho, settling in the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Northwest Notes Sept. 2, 2022
COEUR d'ALENE — North Idaho College will accept canned or packaged food items as payment for game admission throughout the month of September in attempt to help stock the NIC Food Pantry. The NIC Food Pantry is designed to meet the needs of NIC students and employees who are...
Washington OKs killing 1 wolf in pack after cattle attacks
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized the killing of one wolf because of cattle attacks in northeast Washington. The Smackout wolf pack has attacked cattle on private and public land in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, the Capital Press reported.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Elizabeth Ann (Olinger) Singbeil, 83
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann (Olinger) Singbeil, 83, formerly of Post Falls passed away Aug. 11, 2022, in Spokane. Betty, as she was affectionately known, was born on Jan. 21, 1939, in Salmon, Idaho, to Clarence and Bonnie Olinger. Betty will be remembered for her love of gardening, sewing her beautiful quilts,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC: Time to put the trust back in trustee
North Idaho College, our community college by the lake for 89 years, has been a shining gem for Idaho higher education. Year after year the college received exemplary ratings from the Northwest Commission on College and Universities for its education programing, leadership, financial strength and governance. Yet, under the immediate past board of trustees, led by Todd Banducci, the college for the very first time received a warning letter and was placed on monitoring due to non-compliance related to, among other, the failure of the board to demonstrate high ethical standards in governance and management.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Mudgy and Millie's 14th birthday party
COEUR d’ALENE — Mudgy and Millie's 14th birthday party will be in the Coeur d'Alene Public Library’s Community Room starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 10. Author Susan Nipp and sculptor Terry Lee will be there. Guests can also sing along with Mudgy and Millie, and enjoy birthday cake.
From the ground up
From the ground up
A commercial building called the PACR is under construction at 1857 W. Hayden Ave. With a sleek, modern industrial vibe with corrugated metal, stone accents and green spaces, the building will house R&R Northwest (a marine construction company) and Cadre Coeur Consulting. A 4,000-square-foot unit is available with commercial or light industrial intentions. The place will have roll doors, office space, restrooms, a second-floor mezzanine and parking.
KREM
Vietnam War Memorial 'Moving Wall' coming to Inland Northwest
A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be in Liberty Lake from Sept. 15 to 19. The half-size replica, known as the 'Moving Wall,' has toured all 50 states.
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Assessor: A lot of us got it wrong
Talk to anyone whose responsibilities include hiring people and, if they’re honest, they’ll admit that sometimes they get it wrong. The task at hand then becomes how to make it right. In the case of Bela Kovacs, a number of people got it wrong when he was appointed...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Labor Day Symphony in the Park returns
The Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra is returning for another entertaining Labor Day performance in Coeur d'Alene City Park. The Symphony in the Park concert is free to the public and will begin at noon in the Rotary Lakeside Bandshell. Everyone is welcome. Guests are encouraged to bring beach chairs,...
Gov to visit Kootenai County
Gov to visit Kootenai County
COEUR d'ALENE - Gov. Brad Little will be making several stops around Kootenai County next week as he celebrates the passage of House Bill 1, which cut taxes and boosted education funding. Little will start his visit by providing remarks at the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation-Jobs Plus annual meeting...
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington wildlife official authorizes killing of wolf
COLVILLE, Wash. – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to the WDFW, three producers...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Candidates file for NIC trustee races
COEUR d’ALENE — Nine candidates will seek election to the North Idaho College board of trustees in November. The deadline to file for the trustee positions was 5 p.m. Thursday. The positions up for election are those now held by Pete Broschet in Zone 5, John Goedde in...
