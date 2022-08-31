Read full article on original website
CDA PD: Schools to open; take it slow
The Coeur d’Alene Police Department would like to remind the community that Tuesday, Sept. 6 is the first day of school for all local school districts. As usual, there will be a significant increase in kids walking and riding to and from school. Please give yourself extra drive time in the morning and afternoon and slow down while driving. Be especially cautious on the streets near and around schools. Let’s work together to ensure the safety of all area children!
Free pet microchip and vaccination clinic
A free microchip and vaccination clinic through Post Falls Animal Shelter and Better Together Animal Alliance will be held on Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at Post Falls Animal Shelter. The best way to ensure the quick and safe return of your pet is to have them microchipped...
Fundraiser set for On Site for Seniors
COEUR d'ALENE - A fundraiser featuring classic cars, music and food to benefit On Site for Seniors is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10. The nonprofit, faith-based program was founded in 2008 in Coeur d’Alene. It is designed to meet the medical and spiritual needs of seniors by providing medical care through on-site house calls and telehealth services, by connecting them to resources.
Lois Marie Brugger , 91
Lois Marie Brugger of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022. Many family members were able to visit her that day, which was a comfort to all. She was 91 years old. Lois was born on Sept. 20, 1930, in Mitchell, S.D., to to Merle and Nina...
PUBLIC SCHOOL OPPONENTS: Transparency, solutions needed
A recommendation to Brent Regan and the CDA Press that the next commentary from Regan cover exactly why he and his Idaho Freedom Foundation and his radical KCRCC are so opposed to supporting public schools. When parents are asked about the schools their children attend, there is most often a high percentage (>70%) of approval. When asked about the public schools in other areas than their own, the rating goes down. I believe the fall in approval when talking about a school other than the one your child attends is due to people like Regan and his organizations always talking negatively about the state of public education. Add Candlelight Church’s Paul Van Noy to this list of leaders trying to undermine the public’s confidence schools.
School and Senior Meals
• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Closed...
Gov to visit Kootenai County
COEUR d'ALENE - Gov. Brad Little will be making several stops around Kootenai County next week as he celebrates the passage of House Bill 1, which cut taxes and boosted education funding. Little will start his visit by providing remarks at the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation-Jobs Plus annual meeting...
Boyles busy at Triple B Guns
COEUR d’ALENE — Three Boyles were busy on Friday morning at Triple B Guns. Owners Marcus and Kinsey Boyle were behind counters chatting with customers, while son Logan Boyle was doing the same. Their 12-year-old Papillon, Sarg, was on shop patrol. Rising calls for gun control hasn’t led...
Huckleberries
Almost two years before Neil Armstrong made that “one giant leap for mankind,” five Coeur d’Alene boys took baby steps for amateur space fans everywhere. At 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1967, the pre-teens entered a 42-foot-high, plywood rocket ship at 10th and Pennsylvania and didn’t leave until Aug. 31, 14½ days later.
They're back: Jehovah's Witnesses knocking on doors again
COEUR d'ALENE — Kootenai County Jehovah's Witnesses are resuming their trademark door-to-door ministry after two and a half years. The move marks the restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the United States. Kingdom Halls were reopened April...
Lois Helen Agte, 84
Lois Helen Agte was born on July 31, 1938, to James and Helen Sargent in Montrose, Mo., the sixth of eight children. She joined Roger in heaven on Aug. 26, 2022, at Generations Assisted Living in Rathdrum, Idaho. In 1949 the family moved from Missouri to Idaho, settling in the...
NIC: Time to put the trust back in trustee
North Idaho College, our community college by the lake for 89 years, has been a shining gem for Idaho higher education. Year after year the college received exemplary ratings from the Northwest Commission on College and Universities for its education programing, leadership, financial strength and governance. Yet, under the immediate past board of trustees, led by Todd Banducci, the college for the very first time received a warning letter and was placed on monitoring due to non-compliance related to, among other, the failure of the board to demonstrate high ethical standards in governance and management.
Elizabeth Ann (Olinger) Singbeil, 83
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann (Olinger) Singbeil, 83, formerly of Post Falls passed away Aug. 11, 2022, in Spokane. Betty, as she was affectionately known, was born on Jan. 21, 1939, in Salmon, Idaho, to Clarence and Bonnie Olinger. Betty will be remembered for her love of gardening, sewing her beautiful quilts,...
SCHOOL LEVY: What we learned
The school levy failed and we learned a couple of things. First, seniors 65-plus are tired of paying school taxes. They have paid for their children and grandchildren and now they are done. Their income years are behind them and are on a fixed budget now. Time for other new parents to start paying. Other places in the country exempt seniors, why not us?
Still soaring: Air Force pilot amputee's amazing journey brings her to Cd'A
The red and yellow flaming sunset poured into the palm tree-framed, tepid waters on a warm Florida evening, creating a postcard scene we can only dream about in North Idaho during early spring. Always ready for adventure, Christy Kinsey and a fellow U.S. Air Force rescue pilot couldn’t refuse the...
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion
COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
Labor Day Symphony in the Park returns
The Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra is returning for another entertaining Labor Day performance in Coeur d'Alene City Park. The Symphony in the Park concert is free to the public and will begin at noon in the Rotary Lakeside Bandshell. Everyone is welcome. Guests are encouraged to bring beach chairs,...
Expanded services, new landlord at NW Specialty Hospital
Northwest Specialty Hospital is making plans to expand patient care in Kootenai County with the support of its new landlord, Hammes Partners. Already, Northwest Specialty Hospital and Hammes Partners are working together to identify improvements to the hospital’s buildings that will expand patient care and give community members more healthcare choices close to home. Hammes Partners has committed to making $20 million worth of improvements to Northwest Specialty Hospitals campus over the coming years.
Mudgy and Millie's 14th birthday party
COEUR d’ALENE — Mudgy and Millie's 14th birthday party will be in the Coeur d'Alene Public Library’s Community Room starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 10. Author Susan Nipp and sculptor Terry Lee will be there. Guests can also sing along with Mudgy and Millie, and enjoy birthday cake.
