Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion
COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
Almost two years before Neil Armstrong made that “one giant leap for mankind,” five Coeur d’Alene boys took baby steps for amateur space fans everywhere. At 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1967, the pre-teens entered a 42-foot-high, plywood rocket ship at 10th and Pennsylvania and didn’t leave until Aug. 31, 14½ days later.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fundraiser set for On Site for Seniors
COEUR d'ALENE - A fundraiser featuring classic cars, music and food to benefit On Site for Seniors is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10. The nonprofit, faith-based program was founded in 2008 in Coeur d’Alene. It is designed to meet the medical and spiritual needs of seniors by providing medical care through on-site house calls and telehealth services, by connecting them to resources.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Still soaring: Air Force pilot amputee's amazing journey brings her to Cd'A
The red and yellow flaming sunset poured into the palm tree-framed, tepid waters on a warm Florida evening, creating a postcard scene we can only dream about in North Idaho during early spring. Always ready for adventure, Christy Kinsey and a fellow U.S. Air Force rescue pilot couldn’t refuse the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘An airplane ride of joy’: Boise based pilot set to fly Spokane girl with Leukemia back home
Spokane Quaranteam put out a request on Facebook to get Ms. E on a private jet back home and within 70 minutes the group had multiple pilots step up and volunteer.
Coeur d'Alene Press
‘LOVE LETTERS’: Great performance
If you missed the play, “Love Letters” at the Bayview Community Center this past weekend you won’t understand when I say you missed a compelling and moving performance by Mike Pearce and Ann Capellen. If you attended, nothing more needs to be said except to note that...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Mudgy and Millie's 14th birthday party
COEUR d’ALENE — Mudgy and Millie's 14th birthday party will be in the Coeur d'Alene Public Library’s Community Room starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 10. Author Susan Nipp and sculptor Terry Lee will be there. Guests can also sing along with Mudgy and Millie, and enjoy birthday cake.
KHQ Right Now
Oversized windmill load transports may cause nighttime delays for North Idaho drivers
LEWISTON, Idaho – More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave next week. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering windmill blades to Jenner, Alberta, with the largest loads measuring up to 325 feet long and weighing 137,000 pounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'God bless her': Terminally ill five-year-old girl lands in Spokane to spend her final days at home
SPOKANE, Wash. — A little girl's last wish came true as a jet touched down at Felts Field Friday afternoon. "This whole experience has rocked me to my core. I don't know how else to explain it," Spokane Quaranteam's Rick Clark said. The five-year-old girl we know only as...
Labor Day weekend: Fun events happening in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Plan a fun long weekend with your family and friends and attend the events happening in Spokane for Labor Day weekend. Residents and visitors can attend the annual Pig Out in the Park, the Americans and the Holocaust Gonzaga Library Exhibition, a free concert by the Spokane Symphony, the Tribe of Indians Pow Wow celebration or attend the Labor Day parade in Spirit Lake.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Northwest Notes Sept. 2, 2022
COEUR d'ALENE — North Idaho College will accept canned or packaged food items as payment for game admission throughout the month of September in attempt to help stock the NIC Food Pantry. The NIC Food Pantry is designed to meet the needs of NIC students and employees who are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXLY
Panhandle Health District warns public of dangerous algae bloom in local lakes
HAYDEN, Idaho.–If you’re headed to Spirit Lake or Lake Cocolalla to cool off this Labor Day weekend, you may need to be careful. Harmful algae has been detected in the lakes and now the Panhandle Health District is sounding the alarm. Amanda Ackerman says she decided to visit...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cocolalla couple spins way to big win
Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Cervi-Skinner paces Viking boys at Post Falls River Run
POST FALLS — Coeur d’Alene High sophomore Max Cervi-Skinner was the top overall boys finisher in 10 minutes, 39.9 seconds in the Post Falls Invitational on Thursday at Kiwanis Park. The races, each 2 miles in length, were separated by grade for the season-opening event. Coeur d’Alene Charter...
KXLY
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Coeur d'Alene Press
School and Senior Meals
• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Closed...
5-year-old’s last request made possible by Spokane Quaranteam
SPOKANE, Wash. — While most five-year-olds are starting school, Ms. E is fighting to come back home. For the past year, she’s been in Houston, battling leukemia. On Wednesday, she and her family got the news that it’s terminal. To get her back home as soon as...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lois Helen Agte, 84
Lois Helen Agte was born on July 31, 1938, to James and Helen Sargent in Montrose, Mo., the sixth of eight children. She joined Roger in heaven on Aug. 26, 2022, at Generations Assisted Living in Rathdrum, Idaho. In 1949 the family moved from Missouri to Idaho, settling in the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Labor Day Symphony in the Park returns
The Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra is returning for another entertaining Labor Day performance in Coeur d'Alene City Park. The Symphony in the Park concert is free to the public and will begin at noon in the Rotary Lakeside Bandshell. Everyone is welcome. Guests are encouraged to bring beach chairs,...
Comments / 0