Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion

COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Huckleberries

Almost two years before Neil Armstrong made that “one giant leap for mankind,” five Coeur d’Alene boys took baby steps for amateur space fans everywhere. At 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1967, the pre-teens entered a 42-foot-high, plywood rocket ship at 10th and Pennsylvania and didn’t leave until Aug. 31, 14½ days later.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Fundraiser set for On Site for Seniors

COEUR d'ALENE - A fundraiser featuring classic cars, music and food to benefit On Site for Seniors is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10. The nonprofit, faith-based program was founded in 2008 in Coeur d’Alene. It is designed to meet the medical and spiritual needs of seniors by providing medical care through on-site house calls and telehealth services, by connecting them to resources.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Coeur D'alene, ID
Lifestyle
Coeur d'Alene Press

‘LOVE LETTERS’: Great performance

If you missed the play, “Love Letters” at the Bayview Community Center this past weekend you won’t understand when I say you missed a compelling and moving performance by Mike Pearce and Ann Capellen. If you attended, nothing more needs to be said except to note that...
BAYVIEW, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Mudgy and Millie's 14th birthday party

COEUR d’ALENE — Mudgy and Millie's 14th birthday party will be in the Coeur d'Alene Public Library’s Community Room starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 10. Author Susan Nipp and sculptor Terry Lee will be there. Guests can also sing along with Mudgy and Millie, and enjoy birthday cake.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Labor Day weekend: Fun events happening in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Plan a fun long weekend with your family and friends and attend the events happening in Spokane for Labor Day weekend. Residents and visitors can attend the annual Pig Out in the Park, the Americans and the Holocaust Gonzaga Library Exhibition, a free concert by the Spokane Symphony, the Tribe of Indians Pow Wow celebration or attend the Labor Day parade in Spirit Lake.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Notes Sept. 2, 2022

COEUR d'ALENE — North Idaho College will accept canned or packaged food items as payment for game admission throughout the month of September in attempt to help stock the NIC Food Pantry. The NIC Food Pantry is designed to meet the needs of NIC students and employees who are...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Bonner County Daily Bee

Cocolalla couple spins way to big win

Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
COCOLALLA, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP ROUNDUP: Cervi-Skinner paces Viking boys at Post Falls River Run

POST FALLS — Coeur d’Alene High sophomore Max Cervi-Skinner was the top overall boys finisher in 10 minutes, 39.9 seconds in the Post Falls Invitational on Thursday at Kiwanis Park. The races, each 2 miles in length, were separated by grade for the season-opening event. Coeur d’Alene Charter...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

School and Senior Meals

• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Closed...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Lois Helen Agte, 84

Lois Helen Agte was born on July 31, 1938, to James and Helen Sargent in Montrose, Mo., the sixth of eight children. She joined Roger in heaven on Aug. 26, 2022, at Generations Assisted Living in Rathdrum, Idaho. In 1949 the family moved from Missouri to Idaho, settling in the...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Labor Day Symphony in the Park returns

The Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra is returning for another entertaining Labor Day performance in Coeur d'Alene City Park. The Symphony in the Park concert is free to the public and will begin at noon in the Rotary Lakeside Bandshell. Everyone is welcome. Guests are encouraged to bring beach chairs,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

