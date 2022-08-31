Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: What we learned
The school levy failed and we learned a couple of things. First, seniors 65-plus are tired of paying school taxes. They have paid for their children and grandchildren and now they are done. Their income years are behind them and are on a fixed budget now. Time for other new parents to start paying. Other places in the country exempt seniors, why not us?
Coeur d'Alene Press
PUBLIC SCHOOL OPPONENTS: Transparency, solutions needed
A recommendation to Brent Regan and the CDA Press that the next commentary from Regan cover exactly why he and his Idaho Freedom Foundation and his radical KCRCC are so opposed to supporting public schools. When parents are asked about the schools their children attend, there is most often a high percentage (>70%) of approval. When asked about the public schools in other areas than their own, the rating goes down. I believe the fall in approval when talking about a school other than the one your child attends is due to people like Regan and his organizations always talking negatively about the state of public education. Add Candlelight Church’s Paul Van Noy to this list of leaders trying to undermine the public’s confidence schools.
idahofreedom.org
Idaho school districts have millions of dollars on hand. Are they really underfunded?
Data show that the median public school district in Idaho has more than $3.2 million saved for a rainy day. With this much cash in reserve, increasing spending on the public school system is unwise and unnecessary. Earlier this month, the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Center for American Education (CAE) released...
Post Register
Local teachers are spending thousands while Idaho has a record surplus
The state of Idaho ended the 2022 fiscal year with a record-breaking $1.4 billion surplus, Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Division of Financial Management officials said, while teachers within the state are still searching for change in their couch cushions to buy needed classroom supplies for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC: Time to put the trust back in trustee
North Idaho College, our community college by the lake for 89 years, has been a shining gem for Idaho higher education. Year after year the college received exemplary ratings from the Northwest Commission on College and Universities for its education programing, leadership, financial strength and governance. Yet, under the immediate past board of trustees, led by Todd Banducci, the college for the very first time received a warning letter and was placed on monitoring due to non-compliance related to, among other, the failure of the board to demonstrate high ethical standards in governance and management.
Coeur d'Alene Press
CDA PD: Schools to open; take it slow
The Coeur d’Alene Police Department would like to remind the community that Tuesday, Sept. 6 is the first day of school for all local school districts. As usual, there will be a significant increase in kids walking and riding to and from school. Please give yourself extra drive time in the morning and afternoon and slow down while driving. Be especially cautious on the streets near and around schools. Let’s work together to ensure the safety of all area children!
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: School levy forecast full of clouds
Chalk it up as a moral victory for Coeur d’Alene School District. But also, acknowledge that moral victories don’t put bucks in the bank. On Tuesday, a majority of district voters approved the request for $8 million a year over 10 years, but gaining 50.3% of the vote didn’t punch the winning Powerball ticket. The district needed to clear a 55% bar to begin tackling seriously backlogged facility safety and deferred maintenance issues.
'The growth isn't gonna stop': Failed bonds concern Idaho school districts
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Vallivue School District and Middleton School District failed to pass bonds on the Aug. 30. ballot; bonds that would have funded new schools. Both school districts called the election results "disappointing." New schools are necessary to keep up with continued growth throughout the Treasure Valley, Vallivue Public Information Officer Joey Palmer said.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MELLO-ROOS: Answer to funding growth
Tired of the tax burden for all these new home developments?. In many states when builders build, rather than have current taxpayers paying for those moving into these developments, home buyers pay an additional fee for those additional expenses being caused by them! This fee is a, “Mello-Roos.” Look it up.
Rebate Checks to Idaho Taxpayers, $410 Million for Education Approved in Special Session
BOISE — Though some tempers flared, and the governor made a last-minute change in the bill, Gov. Brad Little’s tax cuts and education funding bill sailed relatively smoothly through a single-day special session of the Idaho Legislature on Thursday and was signed into law before sundown. Outgoing state...
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special session, passing the House 55-15 and the Senate 34-1. The legislation has a $410 million annual increase through sales taxes for education as well as a $500 million income tax rebate this year. The bill also has an ongoing $150 million income and corporate tax cut by creating a 5.8% flat tax. Little last week called the part-time Legislature back to Boise due to high inflation, currently at 8.5%, which he said was harming taxpayers and the education system.
Hundreds coming in stimulus payment
cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
Coeur d'Alene Press
School and Senior Meals
• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Closed...
idahofreedom.org
Idaho Freedom statement on passage of House Bill 1
Gov. Brad Little and Idaho lawmakers had an opportunity to deliver something bold for taxpayers struggling with record-high inflation. They didn’t. And Idahoans are worse off for it. The governor, along with House and Senate leadership, again locked down the legislative process to deliver meager ongoing income tax relief....
Coeur d'Alene Press
OPINION: A compliment to Raul Labrador for wanting to learn about Idaho water
It may seem out of place for the treasurer of one candidate for Attorney General to compliment the other candidate, but water law and policy is so vital to the future of Idaho that a compliment should be given when it is in order. There should be no place for politics where Idaho water is concerned. Raul Labrador is to be commended for participating in a water tour conducted by the Idaho Water Users Association in Southwest Idaho on Aug. 24. He reportedly rode in a van with Ammon Bundy and several other political candidates to learn about canals, wastewater treatment and related subjects during a seven-hour tour of Ada and Canyon Counties.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gov to visit Kootenai County
COEUR d'ALENE - Gov. Brad Little will be making several stops around Kootenai County next week as he celebrates the passage of House Bill 1, which cut taxes and boosted education funding. Little will start his visit by providing remarks at the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation-Jobs Plus annual meeting...
This College Was Named #1 Party School in the State of Idaho
Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
Coeur d'Alene Press
After the levy fails: Political opposition, other factors contribute to defeat
COEUR d'ALENE — Multiple factors helped tank the Coeur d’Alene School District’s levy Tuesday at the polls, including an opposition campaign by the local Republican party. The school plant facilities levy, if passed by voters, would have provided the school district with an additional $8 million per...
boisestatepublicradio.org
This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history
In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
